Princess Charlotte hailed Wales family's 'secret weapon' after wowing over coronation weekend

Princess Charlotte has been dubbed the Wales family's 'secret weapon' after the young royal wowed during her appearances over the coronation weekend.

Princess Charlotte never fails to catch the attention of royal fans when she steps out for public appearances - and the coronation celebrations were no different.

While her younger brother, Prince Louis, is known for his cheeky side and older brother, Prince George, has the responsibilities of being the heir on his shoulders, Charlotte is said to be a 'secret weapon'.

King Charles III's coronation celebrations allowed the world to see an adorable mother-daughter moment between Princess Charlotte, during which they wore matching tiaras, as well as Princess Charlotte nailing the three second rule plus her super sweet bond with Prince Louis.

While Prince George had a key role as Page of Honor during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey and Prince Louis left fans laughing with his usual antics, it's Charlotte who made a serious impression thanks to her "poise and maturity".

After displaying her grown-up nature at the coronation ceremony as well as her ability to detach from regal life and enjoy childhood pleasures during the Wales family's trip to a Scouts group, a royal expert has pointed out how much of an asset little Charlotte is to The Firm.

Speaking to 7News, journalist Angela Mollard said, "With all the focus on the new King and Queen, the Princess of Wales’ effortless glamour and the new royal wave introduced by Prince Louis, one person was overlooked in the pomp and pageantry of the coronation.

"She is only eight, a spare and not an expected heir, but Princess Charlotte has revealed herself to be the royal family’s secret weapon."

"For now, the third in line to the throne is enjoying a playful normal childhood but if, as expected, she does turn out to have the work ethic and the chutzpah of Princess Anne, along with the style of her mother and grandmother, the royal family will be counting their blessings," Angela added, highlighting that Charlotte, who is set to take on the Princess Royal title some day, could take on the best traits of Kate Middleton and Princess Anne.