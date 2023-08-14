Duchess Sophie’s starfish earrings, sheer-sleeved cropped blouse and coral skirt is an outfit we want brought back this summer!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Duchess Sophie’s starfish earrings, sheer-sleeved cropped blouse and coral skirt is an outfit we’re eager for her to bring back this summer!

The Duchess of Edinburgh’s outfit for Wimbledon 2016 featured a subtle sea theme and the earrings were especially stunning.

We can’t help hoping to see this combination again and many fans might be tempted to recreate her starfish earring look at home.

This year we’ve seen some pretty magnificent royal outfits, from Queen Camilla’s bold blue jumpsuit to the Princess of Wales’ pink suit and Duchess Sophie’s bold pink nails and purple dress. The Duchess of Edinburgh’s nail polish choice in particular indicated her love of pushing fashion boundaries and bringing a sense of fun with her style choices. And this is something she’s not just done recently, but throughout her time as a senior royal. We might rarely see the Royal Family at the seaside but the Duchess once brilliantly showcased an ocean theme with her outfit for Wimbledon in 2016.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Watching the matches from the royal box, Duchess Sophie’s starfish earrings were a beautifully unique choice and featured a gold starfish suspended from a single pearl in another nod to the sea.

With her blonde locks secured in a chic low bun, the Duchess of Edinburgh’s earrings had a special moment to shine at this high-profile event as they were all-the-more visible. She doesn’t typically wear statement earrings so much anymore, instead preferring more classic or low-key options for engagements and royal events.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

However, for Wimbledon the sense of playfulness that Duchess Sophie’s starfish earrings exuded also came through in her clothes. Very appropriately given the shape of her earrings, she wowed in a fit-and-flare skirt in a bold coral shade. Fitted around her waist, the skirt then flowed out in flattering pleats and the vibrant colour is not only the colour of coral, but is also very similar to types of starfish including the granulated sea star.

Whilst this was likely a complete coincidence, her bold colour choice works beautifully with the gold earrings and her white top. Her blouse appears to be cropped, falling to just above the waistband of her skirt in a modest way. The neckline is reminiscent of Queen Camilla’s signature style and is tunic-like, with ethereal three quarter length sheer sleeves.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

The blouse, skirt and Duchess Sophie’s starfish earrings would all be beautiful worn separately with other items but at Wimbledon 2016 they worked in harmony to create a fabulous summer look with nods to the sea. We can’t help hoping that this look - as well as Duchess Sophie’s flattering bob - is something we’ll see again, or at the very least that the earrings will get another chance to shine.

Get Duchess Sophie's look