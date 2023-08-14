Duchess Sophie’s starfish earrings, sheer-sleeved cropped blouse and coral skirt is an outfit we want brought back this summer!

Duchess Sophie's starfish earrings and coral skirt made a statement when she attended Wimbledon back in 2016

Duchess Sophie's starfish earrings are stunning. Seen here she attends day 10 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

Duchess Sophie’s starfish earrings, sheer-sleeved cropped blouse and coral skirt is an outfit we’re eager for her to bring back this summer! 

This year we’ve seen some pretty magnificent royal outfits, from Queen Camilla’s bold blue jumpsuit to the Princess of Wales’ pink suit and Duchess Sophie’s bold pink nails and purple dress. The Duchess of Edinburgh’s nail polish choice in particular indicated her love of pushing fashion boundaries and bringing a sense of fun with her style choices. And this is something she’s not just done recently, but throughout her time as a senior royal. We might rarely see the Royal Family at the seaside but the Duchess once brilliantly showcased an ocean theme with her outfit for Wimbledon in 2016.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Watching the matches from the royal box, Duchess Sophie’s starfish earrings were a beautifully unique choice and featured a gold starfish suspended from a single pearl in another nod to the sea.  

With her blonde locks secured in a chic low bun, the Duchess of Edinburgh’s earrings had a special moment to shine at this high-profile event as they were all-the-more visible. She doesn’t typically wear statement earrings so much anymore, instead preferring more classic or low-key options for engagements and royal events. 

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

However, for Wimbledon the sense of playfulness that Duchess Sophie’s starfish earrings exuded also came through in her clothes. Very appropriately given the shape of her earrings, she wowed in a fit-and-flare skirt in a bold coral shade. Fitted around her waist, the skirt then flowed out in flattering pleats and the vibrant colour is not only the colour of coral, but is also very similar to types of starfish including the granulated sea star. 

Whilst this was likely a complete coincidence, her bold colour choice works beautifully with the gold earrings and her white top. Her blouse appears to be cropped, falling to just above the waistband of her skirt in a modest way. The neckline is reminiscent of Queen Camilla’s signature style and is tunic-like, with ethereal three quarter length sheer sleeves.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at Wimbledon on July 07, 2016

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

The blouse, skirt and Duchess Sophie’s starfish earrings would all be beautiful worn separately with other items but at Wimbledon 2016 they worked in harmony to create a fabulous summer look with nods to the sea. We can’t help hoping that this look - as well as Duchess Sophie’s flattering bob - is something we’ll see again, or at the very least that the earrings will get another chance to shine.  

Get Duchess Sophie's look

Alex Monroe Starfish Stud Earrings, Gold
Alex Monroe Starfish Stud Earrings, Gold

RRP: £120 ($152) | These gold-plated sterling silver earrings are textured, adding to the realism of the starfish design. The statement studs would be a stunning addition to any summer look and help to bring a sense of holiday fun to outfits.

hush Rose Crinkle Pleat Midi Skirt, Coral Pink
Rose Crinkle Pleat Midi Skirt

RRP: £30 ($38) | This stunning coral pleated midi skirt features a crinkle texture and A-line cut. The vibrant shade can be paired with neutral t-shirts and tops to make a style statement at summer occasions. 

Collared Relaxed Popover Blouse
Collared Relaxed Popover Blouse

RRP: £45 ($56) | This relaxed-fit popover blouse has long cuffed sleeves and a steeped hem and can be tucked into jeans, trousers or skirts. The classic style and neutral shade make this a versatile piece to incorporate to your wardrobe.

Topics
Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh
Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸