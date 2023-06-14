Duchess Sophie steps out of her comfort zone with bold pink nails and whimsical maroon dress with dreamy frill detailing

Sophie Wessex has wowed royals fans with her latest outfit, after donning bright pink nails with a ruffled purple dress to attend an exciting event with Prince William. 

The Duchess of Edinburgh was all smiles as she stepped out with Prince William for an important engagement in south London on Tuesday. 

Sophie, 58, accompanied the Prince of Wales to a private screening of the film, Rhino Man, at the Battersea Power Station yesterday evening, much to the excitement of royal fans. The event was held by United for Wildlife, an organization founded by Prince William in 2014 to fight against the illegal wildlife trade and protect endangered species. 

(Image credit: Getty)

Never one to disappoint with her style, the mum-of-two looked wowed her fashion fans with the frilly floral purple dress she chose for the special outing. Sophie's £1,350 Erdem gown, which features a pattern of white flowers and ruffled capped sleeves, was paired with strappy beige Prada sandals and a matching grape-colored clutch. The ensemble was a clear example of how to nail dopamine dressing, one of the hottest fashion trends for 2023. 

It was Sophie's nails, however, that truly made her movie-night outfit pop. The duchess accentuated her maroon designer dress with a bubble gum pink manicure, adding a fun finish to the elegant ensemble. As for her jewelry, she kept things simple with a pair of silver drop earrings and a delicate silver necklace. Sophie was also spotted at one point holding a purple scarf, which she likely carried in case the warm June temperatures dropped and she need a little extra coverage. 

Prince William looked equally suave at the Rhino Man screening, wearing a navy suit with a textured blue tie for the event. 

Royal fans were quick to share their reaction to Sophie's engagement with the future King, with many taking to Instagram to voice their approval. 

"Love this cause. Love Wills and Sophie together too!" one person wrote, while another hailed the duo as a "great team." 

