Duchess Sophie’s ice-blue midi dress has the most gorgeous print and her white wedges took it to a whole other level!

Duchess Sophie’s ice-blue midi dress is the perfect wardrobe staple for the summer/autumn transition and the shade is right on-trend

Duchess Sophie’s ice-blue midi dress is on-trend. Seen here she attends a performance of 'Orb and Sceptre'
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

Duchess Sophie’s ice-blue midi dress has the most gorgeous print and her white wedges took this outfit to another level as she received special visitors. 

After an incredibly busy first half of the year the summer has been a quiet time for the Royal Family as its working members enjoyed a well-deserved break. This included the Duchess of Edinburgh but it seems she paused her annual holiday in honour of a meaningful visit. Duchess Sophie has been Patron of Guide Dogs UK since 2021 and recently received some very special visitors to her Bagshot Park home - Piper the guide dog, his owner Mary and outgoing Guide Dogs CEO Tom Wright and new CEO Andrew Lennox.

She was pictured beaming as she presented Piper and Mary with “Putting my paws up” tags. Piper is due to retire later this month and the visit was a sign of royal recognition for his years of service. For this significant day, Duchess Sophie’s ice-blue midi dress was her outfit of choice. 

Featuring long sleeves rolled up to an elegant three-quarter length and a wrap over bodice with a modest panel, Duchess Sophie’s ice-blue midi dress fell to just above her ankles. The bottom hem had a fabulous ruffle detail adding extra dimension and the waist belt in the same unique material accentuated her silhouette. 

The Duchess of Edinburgh’s dress featured a paisley-style print which incorporated black, sea-green and white. In amongst these very neutral shades there was also plenty of blue in the pattern and whilst Duchess Sophie’s detailed tunic dress for her last pre-holiday engagement was midnight blue, this time she picked a stunning cool shade that’s right on trend.

Ice-blue is one of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2023 after being prominent on the spring/summer runways too. Although it’s not known exactly when Piper and Mary visited recently, it looked to have been a very sunny day.  

So Duchess Sophie’s choice to wear a colour that is on-trend for both spring/summer and autumn/winter showcases how great this is as a seasonal transitional piece. With her blonde tresses tied back in a chic ponytail, the Duchess of Edinburgh finished off her look with a subtle blue necklace and earrings and a pair of white wedges. 

Reminiscent of Kate’s wedges, these particular shoes had a peep toe element and an elegant tie-strap and gave her extra height. For a touch of fun, Duchess Sophie’s bright pink toe nail varnish could be seen through the shoes and the wedges elevated an already pretty gorgeous look!

Get Duchess Sophie’s look

You can emulate Duchess Sophie’s ice-blue midi dress look with a dress in a similarly cool-toned blue colour. Simply pair it with white wedges or with trainers and a denim jacket as the cooler weather arrives to make this transitional seasonal piece work for you. 

Ghost Meryl Satin Midi Dress, Chambray Blue
Ghost Meryl Satin Midi Dress, Chambray Blue

RRP: £79.50 ($99.17) |With a stunning empire line cut, this mid-length dress has a classic v-neckline and long sleeves. It has covered buttons down the front for extra detail and a tie-waist belt and would be a lovely occasionwear piece.

Whistles Sarah Bridesmaid Dress, Pale Blue
Whistles Sarah Bridesmaid Dress, Pale Blue

RRP: £139 ($173) | Perfect for weddings or evening birthday parties, this puts a formal twist on Duchess Sophie's ice-blue midi dress. With a similar ruffle along the hem and a fun tie-back detail, this is a lovely option to have in your occasionwear wardrobe.

Leather T Bar Wedge Sandals
Leather T Bar Wedge Sandals

RRP: £90 ($112) | These leather wedge sandals have a cork-effect heel and an adjustable buckle fastening. The plaited T-bar strap adds an extra level of detail and these versatile shoes can be paired with jeans or dresses for an elegant look.

