Duchess Sophie’s ice-blue midi dress has the most gorgeous print and her white wedges took it to a whole other level!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Duchess Sophie’s ice-blue midi dress has the most gorgeous print and her white wedges took this outfit to another level as she received special visitors.

The Duchess of Edinburgh wore a wonderful pale blue paisley-print dress to receive special visitors at home recently.

She finished off the look with wedges and this is an outfit that can easily be layered up as the weather gets cooler.

This royal news comes as we admired Meghan Markle's moment in monochrome as she rocked heels and skinny jeans in an all black look.

After an incredibly busy first half of the year the summer has been a quiet time for the Royal Family as its working members enjoyed a well-deserved break. This included the Duchess of Edinburgh but it seems she paused her annual holiday in honour of a meaningful visit. Duchess Sophie has been Patron of Guide Dogs UK since 2021 and recently received some very special visitors to her Bagshot Park home - Piper the guide dog, his owner Mary and outgoing Guide Dogs CEO Tom Wright and new CEO Andrew Lennox.

She was pictured beaming as she presented Piper and Mary with “Putting my paws up” tags. Piper is due to retire later this month and the visit was a sign of royal recognition for his years of service. For this significant day, Duchess Sophie’s ice-blue midi dress was her outfit of choice.

A post shared by Guide Dogs (@guidedogsuk) A photo posted by on

Featuring long sleeves rolled up to an elegant three-quarter length and a wrap over bodice with a modest panel, Duchess Sophie’s ice-blue midi dress fell to just above her ankles. The bottom hem had a fabulous ruffle detail adding extra dimension and the waist belt in the same unique material accentuated her silhouette.

The Duchess of Edinburgh’s dress featured a paisley-style print which incorporated black, sea-green and white. In amongst these very neutral shades there was also plenty of blue in the pattern and whilst Duchess Sophie’s detailed tunic dress for her last pre-holiday engagement was midnight blue, this time she picked a stunning cool shade that’s right on trend.

Ice-blue is one of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2023 after being prominent on the spring/summer runways too. Although it’s not known exactly when Piper and Mary visited recently, it looked to have been a very sunny day.

Outgoing Guide Dogs CEO Tom Wright and new CEO Andrew Lennox were also in attendance. To mark Piper’s retirement after so many years of loyal service, Mary and Piper were presented with a special ‘Putting my paws up’ dog tag by The Duchess. pic.twitter.com/XoR5vuJt5pSeptember 10, 2023 See more

So Duchess Sophie’s choice to wear a colour that is on-trend for both spring/summer and autumn/winter showcases how great this is as a seasonal transitional piece. With her blonde tresses tied back in a chic ponytail, the Duchess of Edinburgh finished off her look with a subtle blue necklace and earrings and a pair of white wedges.

Reminiscent of Kate’s wedges, these particular shoes had a peep toe element and an elegant tie-strap and gave her extra height. For a touch of fun, Duchess Sophie’s bright pink toe nail varnish could be seen through the shoes and the wedges elevated an already pretty gorgeous look!

Get Duchess Sophie’s look

You can emulate Duchess Sophie’s ice-blue midi dress look with a dress in a similarly cool-toned blue colour. Simply pair it with white wedges or with trainers and a denim jacket as the cooler weather arrives to make this transitional seasonal piece work for you.