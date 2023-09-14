Meghan Markle's moment in monochrome as she rocks heels and skinny jeans in all black look

Meghan Markle's monochrome black outfit was the perfect courtside ensemble on the Duchess of Sussex as she paired skinny jeans with heels.

On Wednesday, September 13, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked incredible as they supported the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf. The royal couple both opted for black ensembles as they cheered on players while they sat courtside at the wheelchair basketball final.

While appearing at this tournament, Meghan looked chic as she took a leaf out of the supermodel handbook and paired heels with jeans for her courtside appearance. This combination has become a classic look worn by A-listers when they  watch basketball games from the stands, and Meghan simply nailed this look by adding a monochrome upscale finish.

Meghan wore an all-black ensemble which included a sleeveless crewneck sweater shell from J Crew that was tucked into a pair of high-waisted skinny black jeans from Frame that had a slight grey fade for an added worn look. The Duchess then paired this ensemble with a pair of stiletto black heels from Aquarazzura which featured a trendy triangle point toe, which added a dressed-up vibe to this otherwise casual ensemble. 

The Duchess looked fantastic in this outfit, and it's the perfect look that can be replicated on a budget. Many of these items may already be in your wardrobe so it may be one of the easiest ensembles to duplicate.

Leather Signature Pointed Court Shoe, £143.20 | Karen Millen

This sophisticated style shows off a pointed toe, spike heel and sumptuous Spanish leather finish for endless desk-to-dinner appeal.

Crop Skinny Jeans, £35.99 | Mango

These skinny fit jeans are cropped and made from a denim style cotton fabric with elastic. The jeans feature a grayed finish with five pockets and a button fastening.

Merino Wool With Cashmere Knitted Vest | M&S

This modern knitted vest from our Autograph range is made from merino wool-rich yarn with cashmere for a luxuriously soft feel. It features a stylish ribbed detail on the body and trims and comes complete with a timeless crew neck. 

