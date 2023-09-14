Meghan Markle's moment in monochrome as she rocks heels and skinny jeans in all black look

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle's monochrome black outfit was the perfect courtside ensemble on the Duchess of Sussex as she paired skinny jeans with heels.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently in Dusseldorf for the Invictus Games 2023.

On September 13, the Duke and Duchess the wheelchair basketball final between the United States and France during day four of the games.

In other royal news, Princess Catherine enters 'new phase in her relationship with the public' during latest engagement

On Wednesday, September 13, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked incredible as they supported the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf. The royal couple both opted for black ensembles as they cheered on players while they sat courtside at the wheelchair basketball final.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While appearing at this tournament, Meghan looked chic as she took a leaf out of the supermodel handbook and paired heels with jeans for her courtside appearance. This combination has become a classic look worn by A-listers when they watch basketball games from the stands, and Meghan simply nailed this look by adding a monochrome upscale finish.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan wore an all-black ensemble which included a sleeveless crewneck sweater shell from J Crew that was tucked into a pair of high-waisted skinny black jeans from Frame that had a slight grey fade for an added worn look. The Duchess then paired this ensemble with a pair of stiletto black heels from Aquarazzura which featured a trendy triangle point toe, which added a dressed-up vibe to this otherwise casual ensemble.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duchess looked fantastic in this outfit, and it's the perfect look that can be replicated on a budget. Many of these items may already be in your wardrobe so it may be one of the easiest ensembles to duplicate.