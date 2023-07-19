Duchess Sophie looks 'absolutely stunning' in detailed navy tunic dress as fans claim it's her 'best look' yet

Duchess Sophie's detailed tunic dress in navy and gold was the perfect regal look as the Duchess side-stepped her typical style.

Many members of the Royal Family gathered at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Duchess of Edinburgh was among the various members of the Royal Family in attendance at this engagement.

On July 18, the Duchess of Edinburgh attended an event in Windsor hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla. The event was hosted to celebrate the work of Shakespeare on the 400th anniversary of the publication of the first Shakespeare Folio.

For this high-class affair, Duchess Sophie's detailed tunic dress was the perfect look as the Duchess stole the show in the navy and gold Paisley-Print V-Neck Woven Midi Dress from Etro. The dress was tunic style and featured unique detailing across the collar, chest, and skirt. It seems that the Duchess may have borrowed a leaf out of Queen Camilla's style book as a tunic dress is a preferred style of Queen Camilla who has often been snapped in this type of dress for engagements.

Fans loved this look on Sophie and many took to social media to complement the Duchess and her style. "Oh this is absolutely stunning. She looks great," said one commenter."Love the dress and the color! This really suits her 👏," said another.

"Might be one of my favorite Sophie looks," said a third. Yet another complementary fan even claimed that this could be her best look to date! "This is going to be one of my best looks on her ever. The style is great for her," said the commenter.

In addition to this dress, Sophie wore the ‘Cleo’ Clutch in Blue from Sophie Habsburg, and the ‘Romy 85’ Navy Suede Pump from Jimmy Choo. These designer items helped pull the navy ensemble together and added a designer vibe to this quiet luxury look.

In keeping with her typical style, Sophie's jewellery was made from gold and matched the gold detailing on her dress. Sophie wore the Hammered Jewel Torque Amethyst & Gold Bangle and the Hammered Jewel Torque Pearl Ivory & Gold Bangle from Halycon Days stacked on her wrist. The Duchess of Edinburgh and the Princess of Wales are big fans of this style of bracelet, and both of the royal women own the bangles in a variety of colours.