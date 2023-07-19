Queen Rania hops on two major trends in casual t-shirt and cream linen maxi skirt, and the result is summer perfection

Queen Rania hopped on two major trends this week as she stepped out in a rather casual ensemble for some outdoor activites in the Sun Valley.

Rania, the Queen Consort of Jordan, looked wonderful as she stepped out in a dressed-down ensemble for an engagement.

In fact, Her Majesty showed exactly how to nail two major trends that are going on at the moment.

Queen Rania looked fantastic in a recent post on her social media. The Queen consort shared a carousel on her Instagram which showed a lovely image of the Queen wearing a perfectly casual but trendy ensemble.

The Queen was snapped in a tight-fitting chocolate brown t-shirt which featured capped short sleeves and a design that perfectly complemented her figure. This shade of brown is usually a colour that is more popular, but over the past year or so, these types of earthy tones have become more and more popular and is still one of the fashion colour trends of 2023.

This style of t-shirt is available to buy from a number of places and is an easy style to replicate on any budget.

Supima Cotton Crew T-Shirt, £19.00 | Jigsaw Classic crewneck short sleeve t-shirt in a midweight soft cotton jersey. This perfect-for-everyday t-shirt features a straight silhouette with a relaxed fit. Ideal for styling with jeans or tailoring. Crafted from 100% Supima Cotton: a responsibly sourced and superior in quality cotton regarding its exceptional strength, softness, colour retention, less pilling and luxurious lustre.

The Queen then tucked this fitted top into a cream-coloured linen skirt that featured a tie-up drawstring at the elasticated top - further adding to this dressed-down vibe. The skirt also featured thin pin-strip style beige vertical lines that fell to the bottom of this midi dress.

While it's unclear where exactly where the Queen bought this skirt, there are hundreds of similar skirts with striped and pleats that look just like the one worn by Her Majesty. Linen skirts and trousers are very much on trend this summer and can be dressed up and down for several versatile looks. A high-quality linen skirt is certainly one of the 'Quiet Luxury' staples that can help elevate any wardrobe and can be purchased from almost any brand at the moment.

Hako Linen Pleated Skirt, Ivory, £109.00 | Olive Clothing Heavy linen pleated skirt with a raw edge waistline and zip to the side. Lined and made from linen.

Queen Rania has been snapped wearing some fabulous outfits recently. Just last week, Queen Rania and new daughter-in-law Princess Rajwa twinned in the most incredible blue looks.

Similarly, Queen Rania proveed dusty pink is the perfect summer shade as she stepped out in an elegant lace dress and subtle belt back in June.