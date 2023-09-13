Duchess Sophie matches emerald green dress with her favourite go-to cream wedges
Duchess Sophie's emerald green dress at a recent engagement was a classic re-wear from the Duchess who showcased her go-to style
Duchess Sophie's emerald green dress and cream wedges were the perfect coordinated look as the Duchess stepped out in London.
- The Duchess of Edinburgh attended an important engagement on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.
- Sophie looked wonderful as she stepped out in one of her classic go-to ensembles.
- In other royal news, Duchess Sophie’s white oversized trouser suit and caramel-toned pointed toe boots couldn’t have been any more elegant if she tried!
On Tuesday, the Duchess of Edinburgh wore a beautiful Suzannah London tea dress in a 'stormy hearts' design as she met with Education Cannot Wait, a global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises. A post from the charitable organisation showed the Duchess at work with the caption, "A most inspiring and productive meeting between HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh and @YasmineSherif_1. Thank you, Your Highness, for an unwavering commitment to girls’ education and interest in the work of #EducationCannotWait!"
The image showed the Duchess in her delicately patterned dress that draped to below her knees. The cream detailing in the pattern of the dress complimented Sophie's choice of footwear as she opted for her favourite pair of High ‘Catalina’ Cotton Espadrilles from Penelope Chilvers.
A post shared by Education Cannot Wait (@educannotwait)
A photo posted by on
This isn't the first time that the Duchess has been snapped in this exact dress. Back in 2022, the Duchess visited the Congo, specifically South Kivu where she met with representatives from Trial International, a non-governmental organization dedicated to fighting impunity for international crimes in conflict and supporting survivors.
For this international engagement, the Duchess was once again photographed wearing this exact same dress but with a pair of flat white shoes for the outdoor engagement instead of her go-to espadrille wedges.
The Countess of Wessex is in South Kivu, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.Today, HRH met representatives from @TRIAL International; a non-governmental organization dedicated to fighting impunity for international crimes in conflict, and supporting survivors. pic.twitter.com/icKWiuuAMHOctober 3, 2022
In 2019, Sophie was photographed in this dress twice as she went on an international trip to Lebanon. Again, she was photographed at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show in the same dress, highlighting how versatile certain pieces of her wardrobe are for the busy royal.
Sadly Suzannah London no longer stocks this green stormy hearts design dress, but don't fret! There are a number of other brands that sell similarly coloured and patterned dresses that are just as lovely, so you can replicate the Duchess's look.
Cut from chiffon made from recycled materials, Malika comes in a green ditsy floral print. Stitched with a slip lining, the slightly sheer fabric lends itself to an effortlessly floaty feel.
Wrapping over at the front for a shapely silhouette, this midi dress by Yumi is doused in pretty florals. Framed with a flattering v-neckline and long sleeves, it wears well with stiletto heels and a sleek clutch for special occasions.
