Duchess Sophie matches emerald green dress with her favourite go-to cream wedges

Duchess Sophie's emerald green dress and cream wedges were the perfect coordinated look as the Duchess stepped out in London.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Edinburgh wore a beautiful Suzannah London tea dress in a 'stormy hearts' design as she met with Education Cannot Wait, a global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises. A post from the charitable organisation showed the Duchess at work with the caption, "A most inspiring and productive meeting between HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh and @YasmineSherif_1. Thank you, Your Highness, for an unwavering commitment to girls’ education and interest in the work of #EducationCannotWait!"

The image showed the Duchess in her delicately patterned dress that draped to below her knees. The cream detailing in the pattern of the dress complimented Sophie's choice of footwear as she opted for her favourite pair of High ‘Catalina’ Cotton Espadrilles from Penelope Chilvers.

This isn't the first time that the Duchess has been snapped in this exact dress. Back in 2022, the Duchess visited the Congo, specifically South Kivu where she met with representatives from Trial International, a non-governmental organization dedicated to fighting impunity for international crimes in conflict and supporting survivors.

For this international engagement, the Duchess was once again photographed wearing this exact same dress but with a pair of flat white shoes for the outdoor engagement instead of her go-to espadrille wedges.

The Countess of Wessex is in South Kivu, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.Today, HRH met representatives from @TRIAL International; a non-governmental organization dedicated to fighting impunity for international crimes in conflict, and supporting survivors. pic.twitter.com/icKWiuuAMHOctober 3, 2022 See more

In 2019, Sophie was photographed in this dress twice as she went on an international trip to Lebanon. Again, she was photographed at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show in the same dress, highlighting how versatile certain pieces of her wardrobe are for the busy royal.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sadly Suzannah London no longer stocks this green stormy hearts design dress, but don't fret! There are a number of other brands that sell similarly coloured and patterned dresses that are just as lovely, so you can replicate the Duchess's look.