Queen Letizia just wore a stunning tweed jacket that is giving us major '60s vibes
Queen Letizia or '60s model Twiggy? You decide
Queen Letizia just wore a stunning tweed jacket on her most recent royal engagement in Spain that is giving us major '60s vibes, and we found a similar item that will help you recreate the elegant, business casual outfit.
When someone asks you to dress business casual, you might immediately be hit with a sense of panic - what does that dress code entail? Fortunately, Queen Letizia just gave us a lesson on how to follow it, and really, she just looks fantastic as usual.
In the last few days, the Spanish Queen has worn a handful of stunning ensembles, including a Parisian combination of black cigarette pants and a striped shirt, as well as a separate outfit that involved a bubblegum pink pantsuit - and she just keeps on delivering with the stunning outfits.
This time, the pièce de résistance of her sartorial display was an inspiring white and black tweed jacket, which hit just at her hip, and was elegantly cinched at the waist with a matte black belt.
This classy coat is from designer Massimo Dutti - a piece that the Queen has worn in the past, following in her efforts to be more sustainable in her outfit choices.
The rest of her outfit is a collection of repeated wardrobe pieces as well, consisting of her classic Massimo Dutti slingback pump heels. Her black cigarette trousers look akin to the ones she wore just a few days previous, proving that re-wearing items, even if multiple times per week, can still be chic.
To accessorize the outfit, she opted for a very elegant pair of Chanel Comete earrings, but nothing else - letting the simple but extremely tasteful earrings be the star of the show. The earrings were only further accented by Letizia's mod ponytail, a hairstyle the Queen does not often wear - but does, indeed, suit her quite well and worked perfectly with this ensemble.
On this day, Queen Letizia visited the residents of Langreo before presiding over the opening of the 2023/ 2024 Vocational Training Course at the Integrated Vocational Training Center for Communication, Image, and Sound, also meeting students and getting a tour of the facilities.
Santorelli Cynthia Fringe-Trim Tweed Jacket, £398 ($495) | Neiman Marcus
This Santorelli "Cynthia" tweed jacket with denim piping and fringe trim is perfect to dress up any casual outfit, or works well with a more business-centric outfit as well. Pair it with your favourite slingback heels for the ultimate cool-girl-means-business look.
Super High Waisted Pleated Ankle Pant, $88 (£70) | Express
A sleek and tailored ankle-length style that's cut to fit and flatter you from the waist down. Tuck in tees, tanks or blouses for work and play.
