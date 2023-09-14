Queen Letizia just wore a stunning tweed jacket that is giving us major '60s vibes

Queen Letizia or '60s model Twiggy? You decide

Queen Letizia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Madeline Merinuk
By Madeline Merinuk
published

Queen Letizia just wore a stunning tweed jacket on her most recent royal engagement in Spain that is giving us major '60s vibes, and we found a similar item that will help you recreate the elegant, business casual outfit.

When someone asks you to dress business casual, you might immediately be hit with a sense of panic - what does that dress code entail? Fortunately, Queen Letizia just gave us a lesson on how to follow it, and really, she just looks fantastic as usual.

In the last few days, the Spanish Queen has worn a handful of stunning ensembles, including a Parisian combination of black cigarette pants and a striped shirt, as well as a separate outfit that involved a bubblegum pink pantsuit - and she just keeps on delivering with the stunning outfits. 

This time, the pièce de résistance of her sartorial display was an inspiring white and black tweed jacket, which hit just at her hip, and was elegantly cinched at the waist with a matte black belt.

queen letizia of spain looking fab

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This classy coat is from designer Massimo Dutti - a piece that the Queen has worn in the past, following in her efforts to be more sustainable in her outfit choices. 

The rest of her outfit is a collection of repeated wardrobe pieces as well, consisting of her classic Massimo Dutti slingback pump heels. Her black cigarette trousers look akin to the ones she wore just a few days previous, proving that re-wearing items, even if multiple times per week, can still be chic. 

To accessorize the outfit, she opted for a very elegant pair of Chanel Comete earrings, but nothing else - letting the simple but extremely tasteful earrings be the star of the show. The earrings were only further accented by Letizia's mod ponytail, a hairstyle the Queen does not often wear - but does, indeed, suit her quite well and worked perfectly with this ensemble.

queen letizia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On this day, Queen Letizia visited the residents of Langreo before presiding over the opening of the 2023/ 2024 Vocational Training Course at the Integrated Vocational Training Center for Communication, Image, and Sound, also meeting students and getting a tour of the facilities. 

Santorelli Cynthia Fringe-Trim Tweed Jacket, £398 ($495) | Neiman Marcus

Santorelli Cynthia Fringe-Trim Tweed Jacket, £398 ($495) | Neiman Marcus

This Santorelli "Cynthia" tweed jacket with denim piping and fringe trim is perfect to dress up any casual outfit, or works well with a more business-centric outfit as well. Pair it with your favourite slingback heels for the ultimate cool-girl-means-business look. 

View Deal
Super High Waisted Pleated Ankle Pant, $88 (

Super High Waisted Pleated Ankle Pant, $88 (£70) | Express

A sleek and tailored ankle-length style that's cut to fit and flatter you from the waist down. Tuck in tees, tanks or blouses for work and play.

View Deal
Madeline Merinuk
Madeline Merinuk
US Lifestyle News Writer

Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.


After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.


Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸