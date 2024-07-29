Queen Letizia’s metallic slip dress and glittering silver accessories are the sophisticated mermaidcore outfit we never knew we wanted

Queen Letizia’s metallic slip dress and glittering silver accessories is such a sophisticated yet statement evening outfit.

Many of us will have one or two metallic accessories in our summer capsule wardrobe, but metallic shades don’t deserve to be confined to bags and shoes. Whilst they might seem very statement, metallics like gold, silver and bronze work beautifully for outfits too as the perfect mid-point between neutral tones and bright hues. They’re colours that go with everything but the sheen makes them more stand-out and special - especially if you go for an all-metallic look like Queen Letizia.

The Queen of Spain wore the silver outfit of dreams for the closing ceremony during the 14th Atlantida Mallorca Film Fest on 28th July. The star of this style show was Her Majesty’s Boss slip dress, which featured delicate double spaghetti straps and a streamlined silhouette.

(Image credit: Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images)

Shop Queen Letizia's Metallic Look

The pared-back design allowed the fabric and colour to do all the talking and we feel that the brand’s description of this dress as having a "liquid-soft" drape couldn’t be more perfect. The silver-beige shade of Queen Letizia’s dress was breath-taking, with neutral undertones that made it that bit more subtle and easy to wear.

The sheen of the fabric is, as the brand suggested, reminiscent of water and we couldn’t help being reminded of the mermaidcore trend that was so popular last year. Flowing and shimmery fabrics and ocean-inspired hues - including silver - are key aspects of this trend and the Queen of Spain’s look nailed this in such a sophisticated way.

This slip dress would make one of the best wedding guest dresses, especially for an evening reception, and it’s so easy to throw on and style with minimal fuss. As Queen Letizia demonstrated, nothing goes with metallics quite like…more metallics!

(Image credit: Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images)

Although part of the beauty of these shades lies in how easy they are to match with other tones, you can make even more of an impact by selecting matching metallic accessories. In the Queen’s case, silver remained her metallic of choice and she went for a glamorous yet comfy pair of silver £45.99 Mango sandals with a sturdy block heel. As much as we love our best white trainers, sometimes an occasion calls for something a little more formal and a pair of sandals in silver or gold is a must-have for summer.

Sadly, Queen Letizia’s exact sandals are virtually sold-out but there are so many alternative options on the high-street right now that can help you to emulate her Atlantida Mallorca Film Fest outfit. She added a pair of statement silver drop earrings and a silver clutch bag to complete her look and these coordinated wonderfully with her slip dress.

Wearing just one colour per outfit is a favourite styling tip for the royals, including the late Queen Elizabeth, and Woman&Home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr believes this helps to add cohesion to an outfit.

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

"Wearing one colour works for everyone, but particularly royals. Picking a single colour makes an outfit look incredibly cohesive, and in a nod to the late Queen Elizabeth's fashion rule of wearing bright hues, it means you'll always be easily spotted," she explains. "It also makes putting together a look that bit easier, so pick a colour that really suits you and fully commit!"

If you’re looking to put together a tonal look like Queen Letizia’s mermaidcore-esque outfit but aren’t sure silver is the metallic tone that “really suits you”, then consider gold, rose gold or bronze which all have slightly warmer undertones. Whichever you pick, the Queen of Spain has shown just how majestic a fully metallic look can be.