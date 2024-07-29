Queen Letizia’s metallic slip dress and glittering silver accessories are the sophisticated mermaidcore outfit we never knew we wanted
Queen Letizia went all-out with a head-to-toe silver outfit and proved why metallics are a beautiful choice for special events this summer
Queen Letizia’s metallic slip dress and glittering silver accessories is such a sophisticated yet statement evening outfit.
Many of us will have one or two metallic accessories in our summer capsule wardrobe, but metallic shades don’t deserve to be confined to bags and shoes. Whilst they might seem very statement, metallics like gold, silver and bronze work beautifully for outfits too as the perfect mid-point between neutral tones and bright hues. They’re colours that go with everything but the sheen makes them more stand-out and special - especially if you go for an all-metallic look like Queen Letizia.
The Queen of Spain wore the silver outfit of dreams for the closing ceremony during the 14th Atlantida Mallorca Film Fest on 28th July. The star of this style show was Her Majesty’s Boss slip dress, which featured delicate double spaghetti straps and a streamlined silhouette.
Shop Queen Letizia's Metallic Look
Whether or not you plan to wear this with matching silver accessories, this satin dress is a stunning occasionwear outfit to have at the ready. It has a scoop neckline and v-back and falls to an elegant maxi length. The soft silver shade is beautiful and the subtle splits up each side aren't too much and give the skirt even more dimension.
Drafted from durable leather, these block heel sandals are a gorgeous addition to anyone's shoe collection. They have an almond toe design and an ankle strap that helps to keep them secure on your feet. The silver colour is spectacular and would look especially lovely with an all-silver outfit.
Also available in a range of other colours - including an equally pretty metallic gold - this silver envelope clutch is such an easy accessory to pair with any outfit. It comes with a chain strap and a wrist strap and it's the perfect size to fit all your essentials inside for an evening out or special event.
The pared-back design allowed the fabric and colour to do all the talking and we feel that the brand’s description of this dress as having a "liquid-soft" drape couldn’t be more perfect. The silver-beige shade of Queen Letizia’s dress was breath-taking, with neutral undertones that made it that bit more subtle and easy to wear.
The sheen of the fabric is, as the brand suggested, reminiscent of water and we couldn’t help being reminded of the mermaidcore trend that was so popular last year. Flowing and shimmery fabrics and ocean-inspired hues - including silver - are key aspects of this trend and the Queen of Spain’s look nailed this in such a sophisticated way.
This slip dress would make one of the best wedding guest dresses, especially for an evening reception, and it’s so easy to throw on and style with minimal fuss. As Queen Letizia demonstrated, nothing goes with metallics quite like…more metallics!
Although part of the beauty of these shades lies in how easy they are to match with other tones, you can make even more of an impact by selecting matching metallic accessories. In the Queen’s case, silver remained her metallic of choice and she went for a glamorous yet comfy pair of silver £45.99 Mango sandals with a sturdy block heel. As much as we love our best white trainers, sometimes an occasion calls for something a little more formal and a pair of sandals in silver or gold is a must-have for summer.
Sadly, Queen Letizia’s exact sandals are virtually sold-out but there are so many alternative options on the high-street right now that can help you to emulate her Atlantida Mallorca Film Fest outfit. She added a pair of statement silver drop earrings and a silver clutch bag to complete her look and these coordinated wonderfully with her slip dress.
Wearing just one colour per outfit is a favourite styling tip for the royals, including the late Queen Elizabeth, and Woman&Home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr believes this helps to add cohesion to an outfit.
"Wearing one colour works for everyone, but particularly royals. Picking a single colour makes an outfit look incredibly cohesive, and in a nod to the late Queen Elizabeth's fashion rule of wearing bright hues, it means you'll always be easily spotted," she explains. "It also makes putting together a look that bit easier, so pick a colour that really suits you and fully commit!"
If you’re looking to put together a tonal look like Queen Letizia’s mermaidcore-esque outfit but aren’t sure silver is the metallic tone that “really suits you”, then consider gold, rose gold or bronze which all have slightly warmer undertones. Whichever you pick, the Queen of Spain has shown just how majestic a fully metallic look can be.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
