Queen Letizia styles chic Mango trousers with ultra trendy and comfortable loafers as she showcases high street tailoring at its best
The Queen of Spain loves wearing Mango pieces and her gorgeous grey trousers worn with patent loafers is such a stylish combination
Queen Letizia of Spain has styled chic Mango trousers with ultra trendy and comfortable loafers and she showcased high street tailoring at its best.
Like the Princess of Wales, the Queen of Spain is an expert at mixing luxury and high street pieces and when she’s shopping for affordable staples she often gravitates towards Mango. Many of us will already have Mango items in our winter capsule wardrobe already and we’ve been tempted to add another after seeing Queen Letizia’s chic Mango trousers. She attended an event focused on World Mental Health Day on 17th October wearing an elegant two-piece suit that’s understood to be from the brand and a pair of patent leather loafers.
The trousers were particularly stunning and flared out at the bottom, with a slightly more fitted cut at the top of the leg. Queen Letizia’s trousers appear to be a £79.99 pair from Mango which are - unsurprisingly! - selling out fast, but are still available in several sizes.
Shop Queen Letizia's Mango Trousers
These appear to be Queen Letizia's exact trousers from Mango - or at least incredibly similar - with their flared design and soft grey hue. They have two side pockets, two welt pockets on the back and a concealed button, hook and zip fastening.
Crafted from a wool mix fabric, this blazer is double-breasted and has all the details we love to see in a tailored jacket, including a lapel collar and a welt pocket on the chest. The soft grey tone is beautiful and if you don't want to go for a full-on suit look, throw this over jeans or a knitted dress for winter.
Shop More Mango Trousers
These grey Mango trousers are a lovely alternative to Queen Letizia's if you love a pinstripe design. The stripes on these are subtle and the deeper grey works so well with jewel tones as well as with neutral hues. They have stretch to them, making them extra comfy, and are wide-leg.
These flared trousers are a deep grey colour and have two handy side pockets, as well as welt pockets on the back. Style with a longline roll neck jumper and ankle boots for a cosy and comfortable day-to-day outfit.
They are a soft heather grey which is such a beautiful neutral tone for winter and makes a change from wearing black, navy and brown which are such popular colours for this time of year. Grey is also very versatile as it goes with all other shades, making a pair of grey trousers like Queen Letizia’s chic Mango trousers an investment well worth making for your wardrobe.
Her choice of a flared silhouette is also especially comfortable as it’s not tight fitting on your legs and has more of a fun edge compared to straight leg or very fitted trousers. Treat grey tailored trousers like a pair of your favourite jeans and you’ll not go far wrong with a pair of tailored trousers. Although they have an inherent smart feel, you can easily style them with everything from a T-shirt to a fitted lightweight knit or your best wool jumpers to make them more casual.
For this official World Mental Health Day event in Madrid, Queen Letizia took a different styling approach and chose to accentuate the tailoring even more by pairing her trousers with a matching blazer. This blazer is also selling quickly and we can certainly see why. Like her grey flared trousers, the design of this blazer is timeless and it’s easy to wear with a range of other items.
It had a double-breasted fit and was also made of a breathable and warm wool mix fabric. The buttons were black, giving it an element of contrast, and this coordinated with her lace-trimmed black top which was just visible underneath. The Queen of Spain finished off her outfit for this event - at which she gave a powerful speech focusing on mental health - with a pair of trendy black patent loafers.
Her Majesty is a huge fan of wearing shoes that look sensational but don’t mean she has to compromise on comfort and she’s often seen stepping out in kitten heels or block heels. Her loafers had a chunky, low block heel and the tongue of the shoe rose quite high up her foot with a smooth curved shape. The rounded toe was a classic detail, though the shiny finish transformed these loafers into something a little more fun and fashion-forward.
Loafers and especially chunkier styles of loafer have been very on-trend in recent years and whilst Queen Letizia wore hers with flares, they are also one of the best shoes to wear with wide-leg trousers. The block heel likely made them very comfortable to wear as well as trendy and they looked wonderful with the rest of her outfit as she attended this event in Madrid.
World Mental Health Day was 10th October this year and the 2024 theme was “Mental Health at Work”, which highlights the importance of addressing mental health in the workplace, for the benefit of people, organisations and communities.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
