Queen Letizia glows with minimal makeup look in Mallorca and her crochet bag proves why a fun accessory is a holiday must-have

Queen Letizia glowed with a minimal makeup look in Mallorca and her crochet bag proves a fun bag is a holiday must-have.

When we’re packing for summer holidays many of us reach for our glowy makeup products and coral lipsticks and blushes, though there’s also something to be said some minimal makeup days too as we relax in the sun. Sometimes a hint of the best light-weight foundation is just what we’re after and whilst not everyone will be jumping on the no mascara trend, pared-back looks are having a moment - and the royals love them too. Queen Letizia of Spain is embracing summer holiday season in style right now and recently enjoyed a day in Palma de Mallorca with her daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, and her mother-in-law Queen Sofia.

Queen Letizia decided that minimal makeup, a floaty tie-dye co-ord and a bright crochet bag was the way to go. Whilst we love her usual favourite pink-toned smokey eye look, this approach was every bit as stunning. It looked as if she was wearing the merest hint of mascara and she was fresh-faced and glowy in the Mallorca sunshine.

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Shop Crochet Bags For End-of-Summer Holidays

Mango Crochet Shoulder Bag £35.99 at John Lewis This crochet bag is the perfect playful accessory for summer if you want to add a pop of colour and some more texture into your outfits. It has a shoulder bag design and a beautiful deep burgundy and fuchsia colourway, with delicate shell details on the strap that accentuate the summery feel. Laneko Crochet Tote Bag £11.99 at Amazon Also available in several other designs and colours, this tote bag is an affordable option for sunny days and holidays. The neutral tone of this one is perfect if brighter colours aren't for you and means that it can be styled so easily with whatever outfit you pick from your wardrobe. Oliver Bonas Crochet Tote £31 at Oliver Bonas If you love Queen Letizia's crochet bag then this is a great alternative to get a similar look. It has so much room for your daily essentials and features colourful squares and plaited handles. The bag closes with a drawstring and is fully lined.

Keeping to the relaxed, off-duty theme with her holiday outfit, Queen Letizia opted for a Babbaki two-piece in a fun tie-dye pattern. As we know, pink is one of her go-to shades and this outfit is remarkably similar in its feel to the halterneck dress she wore out for dinner a few days earlier paired with the embellished Gala sandals by Pedro Garcia. The co-ord included a floaty maxi skirt with an asymmetric hem and a sleeveless top with a peplum frill.

Everything from the design to the colour of this outfit was beautifully feminine and exuded a sense of fun. The tie-dye pattern incorporated a vivid fuchsia pink and petal pink hues which contrasted yet complemented each other perfectly. A more abstract print like this is always a lovely choice for a summer holiday when many of us find ourselves drawn to the brighter and more unique pieces in our summer capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Queen Letizia took the playful theme of her outfit one step further with her fabulous crochet crossbody bag. Unlike her tan Trenza flat sandals and gold star-shaped drop earrings, this bag isn’t the kind of accessory that goes seamlessly with every single outfit, but it’s so gorgeous for precisely this reason as a statement bag.

It had a tan crossbody strap and the cream crochet base of the bag had pops of blue, pink, yellow, green, red and orange within its design, which resembled a sun or flower. From the look of the way the strap was attached it seems as though it might be possible to detach it and carry this as a clutch too, but for a day out and about a crossbody is such a practical choice. Woman & Home’s Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, is also a big fan of crochet and especially admires Queen Letizia’s bag.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

“Crochet is one of my favourite trends for this year, and a bag is a great way to try it out. A knitted bag is super soft, super roomy and will add a hint of boho to any outfit,” Caroline explains. “The multicoloured design of Queen Letizia's makes it a refreshing alternative to a classic black crossbody bag too.”

The Queen of Spain had plenty of room for her essentials inside her bag and her look in Mallorca has not only reminded us how much we love minimal makeup holiday days, but has inspired us to add a fun bag into our collection. The Spanish Royal Family spend time in Mallorca every summer and it’s lovely to see Her Majesty enjoying quality time with her family during this break from her royal duties.