Queen Letizia’s devotion to chic yet comfy shoes continues with embellished flat sandals alongside candy pink halterneck dress
Queen Letizia’s devotion to chic yet comfy shoes continued with her embellished flat sandals alongside a candy pink halterneck dress.
Queen Letizia’s love of her best white trainers from Vivobarefoot has cemented her place as the Queen of Comfy Shoes this summer, though she’s also taken a shine to practical yet beautiful sandals too. In recent weeks Her Majesty has been favouring block-heeled sandals from Boss, though for a low-key family dinner in Mallorca on 4th August she went for glittering flat sandals by Pedro Garcia. These were styled with the most fabulous outfit and Queen Letizia’s candy pink halterneck dress by Virginia Vald is now on our wish-list along with her shoes.
The dress had a dipped hem design but was still a very elegant midi length even at its shortest point. The skirt flared out subtly from the bodice which rose up into a stunning halterneck detail. Halternecks aren’t commonly worn by the royals but this one was such a sophisticated take on this classic design.
Shop Embellished Sandals Like Queen Letizia's
These strappy sandals also come in a metallic gold, black and tan, but we are very taken with this embellished silver colourway. They are great if you love the sparkle of Queen Letizia's shoes and they have a modern square toe and an ankle strap to keep them secure on your feet.
These leather sandals are a lovely addition to your shoe collection and work for both special daytime and evening occasions. The straps are covered in beads and faux pearl adornments for an extra touch of glamour and they'd be great styled with a fun summer dress on holiday.
Queen Letizia’s dress might have quite a classic silhouette but the colours and patterns added an instant fun feel to it. The Queen of Spain is a huge fan of wearing pink and her dress combined both bright candy pink and pastel hues in its geometric floral pattern which ran all over and immediately drew the eye.
The contrasting pinks added depth to the print and whilst this was Queen Letizia’s outfit for a family meal, we wouldn’t think twice about it being one of the best wedding guest dresses too. If you aren’t a fan of halternecks, a pink patterned dress with a different neckline would still have a similar sense of fun and vibrancy and would be perfect for summer occasions.
Her Majesty could easily have dressed her candy pink dress up by adding a pair of pink or white heels. However, as we know, Queen Letizia loves her comfortable footwear, and for a family dinner her embellished slip-on Gala sandals by Pedro Garcia were a great choice.
They had a neutral-toned footbed and several silk satin straps that crossed over the top of her foot. Each strap was covered with tiny pavé Swarovski crystals that caught the light in such a lovely way. Not everyone will want to add crystal-embellished sandals to their shoe collection, but a pair of metallic flat sandals can give your outfit a similarly glamorous edge.
They are brilliant if heels just aren’t for you but you still want your shoes to be special and look a little more elevated. Like Queen Letizia, you can also opt for a pair of glimmering sandals with a rubber or cork footbed if you want to amplify the comfort factor as well as the style.
The Queen carried her essentials for the night in her Feel Mallorca Ikat clutch bag which had a tie-dye-esque pink and white pattern all over it. The pink tied in with her dress and we love the effect of the clashing patterns.
She even coordinated her soft pink lipstick with her outfit and Queen Letizia looked relaxed and happy as she arrived at Mia restaurant in Mallorca with her husband King Felipe, their daughters Princess Leonor, Infanta Sofia and the King’s mother Queen Sofia and aunt Princess Irene of Greece and Denmark.
They were also accompanied for their holiday meal out by Queen Sofia’s second cousin Tatiana Radziwil and her husband Jean Henri Fruchaud. The Spanish Royal Family traditionally enjoys a summer holiday in Mallorca every year before returning to Madrid.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
