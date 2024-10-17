Goodbye stilettos, Queen Letizia oozes confidence in chic kitten heels that prove they can be every bit as fabulous

Queen Letizia’s kitten heels are so chic and she’s just proved that smaller heel heights can be just as fabulous as stilettos.

She’s the Queen of Spain, but in our eyes Queen Letizia is also the Queen of comfy shoes. Whilst we’re so used to seeing so many royals stepping out in sky-high stilettos for everything from engagements to state banquets, Queen Letizia has been taking a more wearable approach to her footwear in recent months. Trainers have been some of her most-worn shoes and kitten heels have been chosen for special occasions. If you’re looking for an excuse to add kitten heels to your winter capsule wardrobe in the place of stilettos, then Her Majesty just gave us one when she wore this style of shoe to the 73rd Planeta Prize Gala on 15th October.

The winner of this literary prize is awarded one million euros and it was given to Paloma Sánchez-Garnica this year. Queen Letizia attended the gala wearing an all-black look that featured Massimo Dutti slingback pumps.

(Image credit: Photo By Lorena Sopena/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Shop Kitten Heels Like Queen Letizia's

M&S Kitten Heel Slingbacks £35 at M&S Affordable and chic, these slingback heels are great if you want to recreate Queen Letizia's look. They have a short kitten heel, pointed toe cap and they have Insolia® innovation which reduces pressure on the balls of your feet, helping to make them comfier for longer. Jeffrey Campbell Slingbacks Was £122.48-£126.57, Now £48.99 –£63.28 at Nordstrom Currently on sale, these black kitten heel slingbacks are so handy to have ready for party season and any other special occasions you've got coming up. The slingback strap is elasticated for extra comfort and they would work with bold and neutral outfits. Mango Kitten Heels £45.99 at Mango These kitten heels are made from faux leather and have a buckle fastening to secure the slingback strap to your feet. The heel is 5.5cm and the pointed toe and smooth finish adds to this sophisticated feel of this pair of shoes.

M&S Kitten Heel Ankle Boots £69 at M&S These boots come in half sizes as well as full sizes and have a similar pointed toe to Queen Letizia's slingbacks, but with more coverage for the colder months. They feature a mid-height kitten heel and these boots are made from durable leather. Modatope Knee High Boots £71.00 - £77.36 at Amazon If you've been eager to wear heeled knee high boots this season and want to be comfy all day then these kitten heeled ones are the perfect choice. They come in a range of shades although this chocolate brown hue is one of our favourites. Nordstrom Kiplyn Heels Was £65.30, Now £43.76 at Nordstrom Also available in grey, leopard-print and red, these black kitten heels have a classic court shoe design that works for daytime and evening occasions. The slim heel is delicate and these would be amazing with tailored trousers as well as jeans.

Made from durable leather, these shoes had practical kitten heels that gave Queen Letizia some extra elevation but didn’t mean she had to compromise on comfort like she might have done had she worn stilettos. The pointed toe was beautiful and had a leg-elongating effect, whilst the slingback strap ensured that Her Majesty’s shoes remained securely on her feet.

Queen Letizia has been spotted wearing these particular kitten heels before and it seems that no matter the season, they’re still a valued part of her shoe collection. It’s been reported recently that the Queen allegedly has metatarsalgia, which is pain in the ball of the foot, in both of her feet. Whether or not this is true and inspired her switch to more manageable heel heights remains to be seen, but she’s showcased just how amazing kitten heels can be.

(Image credit: Photo By Alberto Paredes/Europa Press via Getty Images)

If you’ve ever been tempted to give them a go weren’t sure they’d have as much of a glamorous feel as higher heels, then Queen Letizia has proved otherwise. You could easily wear kitten heels for winter weddings and family get-togethers and it doesn’t just have to be court shoes. There are plenty of pairs of the best black boots which have smaller heels too and kitten heels can be worn with casual outfits - as Caroline Parr, Digital Fashion Editor of Woman&Home explains.

"Letizia is proving that a kitten heel can be just as elegant as a stiletto here,” she says. “They look incredibly elegant with her full skirted dress, but they'd work well while the weather is still warm with jeans and a jumper for a dinner date. Heels that don't hurt? Hurrah!"

(Image credit: Photo By Alberto Paredes/Europa Press via Getty Images)

For the Prize Gala the Queen of Spain used her kitten heels to accessorise a Carolina Herrera dress which had a classic square neckline. The thick spaghetti straps emphasised the elegance of this neckline and what would otherwise have been a very simple yet stunning outfit was made even more stand-out thanks to the sparkle.

Running all across the length of Queen Letizia’s black dress were silvery threads forming contrasting stripes. The stripes had a gorgeous sheen to them in the light and instantly made the Queen’s outfit that bit more special. She added some equally sparkly jewellery and left her brunette hair loose and parted to the side, showing a glimpse of her drop earrings.

This was a stunning outfit choice and Queen Letizia's shoes finished it off in style. We can't help feeling she'll wear these kitten heeled shoes again over the coming months and we're going to be embracing this heel height more ourselves.