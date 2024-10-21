I'm not a fan of matte foundation, but this viral blurring base changed my mind
Boasting a lightweight, skincare-packed formula, this Huda Beauty foundation is our beauty writer's new must-have...
A foundation that is lightweight and natural-looking yet still boasts considerable coverage sounds too good to be true, right? Wrong. Huda Beauty's new Easy Blur Foundation ticks all the above boxes and has made it into my everyday beauty bag...
I've never been that keen on wearing foundation, whether I've tried the best lightweight foundation or the best foundations with SPF, I've been unable to find a formula that works exactly how I want it to. As someone with an unpredictable combination complexion, that's also prone to hormonal blemishes, I find most foundations feel uncomfortably heavy, look cakey on the skin and settle in my smile lines - all of which I'd rather avoid.
So, with that in mind, I've made it my mission to find the perfect base that feels weightless and offers a skin-like finish yet can still cover my blemishes. Here's why Huda Beauty's new Easy Blur Foundation has become a go-to in my makeup arsenal...
Why Huda Beauty's Easy Blur Foundation has earned a place in my makeup bag
Housed in a compact plastic tube, this foundation is super makeup bag-friendly and perfect for travelling or popping in your handbag for touch-ups on the go. It also boasts a squeezy dropper applicator, which gets kudos for being both hygienic and simple to apply with, whether that's straight onto your face or on the back of your hand.
It's not just me who's a big fan of this foundation, it has been widely talked about online since its launch on 2nd September 2024, with nearly 2,000 videos posted on TikTok talking about the product...
RRP: £32
With 29 shades to choose from, this buildable, weightless Huda Beauty foundation offers the complexion a lightweight, airbrush-esque finish. Its serum-like formula arrives with 1.5% niacinamide and silica, which work together to offer a skin-smoothing and pore-blurring finish. While it boasts blurring properties, this foundation offers a natural skin-like finish that makes for comfortable wear all day long.
First and foremost, I must mention how incredibly weightless this foundation is on my skin. It almost feels like I'm not wearing any makeup at all, which gets major plus points from me as I cannot stand my skin being weighed down by a heavy, claggy-feeling foundation.
As for how this foundation looks, its easy-to-apply formula has buildable, medium coverage that simply melts into the skin. It has a slightly matte, skin-like finish that leaves my complexion looking as if I simply woke up looking naturally smooth, clear and even. As previously mentioned, I have blemish-prone skin but this foundation did just the trick at lightly covering my spots, without leaving a cakey finish. However, it is worth noting that I required a couple of layers of foundation to cover them completely. Or you could simply pop a dot of concealer over the blemish (as I do) for that extra element of coverage.
The formula dries down easily without me needing to use a setting powder, which encourages the natural-looking finish. Plus, it lasts all day long without any creasing, cracking or fading. However, I would suggest setting the foundation in place with powder if you're planning on wearing makeup all day or for a special occasion - I recommend Rimmel Stay Matte Pressed Powder. As a side note, my sister wore this foundation throughout an entire game of tennis and it remained perfectly in-tact, looking the same post-match as when she first applied it - a true testament to this product's staying power.
How to apply Huda Beauty's Easy Blur Foundation
Just like any other foundation, you can use a beauty sponge, stippling brush or your fingertips to apply this product and buff it into the skin. I sway between using a foundation brush and my Vieve Modern Makeup Sponge, depending on the level of coverage I desire. Typically, a brush will offer more coverage, whereas a damp beauty sponge will soak up the product more and sheer out the results - perfect for those who prefer a lightweight finish.
Other lightweight foundations to consider
While Huda Beauty's Easy Blur Foundation offers something like no other product I've tried previously, there are alternative quality, lightweight bases that are worth adding to your collection, too. Boasting an array of formulas, finishes and price points, I've rounded up some great options from my personal list of go-to foundations, from the likes of MAC, Maybelline and Vieve...
RRP: £39
MAC's Studio Radiance Serum Foundation is another lightweight foundation that has pride of place in my makeup bag, alongside Huda Beauty's Easy Blur Foundation. This serum-powered product has an impressive 80% skincare formula, with ingredients such as 10% hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, which work to deliver the ultimate hydration for plumper, smoother and radiant skin. This is my go-to option for days when I'm after a glow-boosting, dewy base thanks to its buildable coverage and luminous finish.
RRP: £13.99
Formulated with vitamin C, this Maybelline Skin Tint is a great budget-friendly option for those who want effortless makeup application. Infused with hero skincare ingredients, this foundation aims to transform dull complexions with its brightening and glowy, skin-like finish. Boasting 24 hours of wear time, this easy-to-apply tint is the perfect candidate for those searching for a lightweight foundation or those with sensitive skin.
RRP: £34
For those looking for a skin-like finish, opt for Vieve's Skin Nova Complexion Balm. Seamlessly melting into the skin, this buildable foundation can be customised to suit the level of coverage that suits your preferences and needs. Equipped with a powerhouse of skincare ingredients, such as polyglutamic acid, niacinamide and vegan collagen amino acids, this product offers your complexion a hydrated, plump and radiant finish - what's not to love?
