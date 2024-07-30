Move over heels, Queen Letizia’s flat sandals deliver practicality and style and her flowing midi dress and gold hoops upped the glamour

Queen Letizia’s flat sandals delivered practicality and style at a special dinner and her flowing midi dress and gold hoops upped the glamour even more.

The Queen of Spain is fast becoming the queen of comfy yet stylish shoes as this summer we’ve seen her bring out some of the most beautiful flat shoes and sandals. Whilst many royals like the Princess of Wales love nothing more than a slingback or an espadrille wedge this time of year, Queen Letizia has been reaching for her best white trainers and barely-there sandals. Her latest shoes of choice were a pair of £160 Sézane Adeline sandals in the smooth braided gold colourway. These sandals are so timeless and come in several other colours, though it seems like metallic shades are having a moment with Her Majesty right now.

A day after Queen Letizia’s metallic slip dress outfit dazzled, she wore her sandals with a flowing midi dress as she, King Felipe and his mother-in-law Queen Sofia hosted a dinner for authorities at the Marivent Palace.

Shop Queen Letizia's Flat Sandals

Exact Match Sézane Adeline Sandals in Gold £160 at Sézane Queen Letizia's flat sandals are more of an investment, but one well worth making given how timeless and beautiful they are. These are the smooth braided gold version and they have a buckled ankle strap, a leather exterior, lining and insole and heel, and a rubber outsole. Pair with tailored pieces and floaty dresses for an instantly elevated look. John Lewis Gold Leather Sandals £79 at John Lewis These sandals have a very low heel on them and are crafted with beautiful leather straps. The metallic gold colourway is perfect for adding a hint of shimmer to an outfit which always makes a statement. Style with your favourite jeans and a satin top for a smart-casual look or wear with a flowing midi dress. M&S Black Strappy Flat Sandals £22.50 at M&S These sandals have already sold out in the gold version and we are convinced that this black colourway won't be too far behind. They are so classic and simple in design, making them incredibly versatile and the neutral colour will fit seamlessly into your summer wardrobe.

The sandals were a great choice as the flat design meant they were comfortable to last a whole evening in, but the gold colour and twisted straps elevated them. Crafted from leather they secure around the ankle with a buckled strap, whilst the braided straps crossover the foot in such a chic way that immediately draws the eye. Queen Letizia’s flat sandals worked perfectly with her orange patterned Maksu short sleeved midi dress. Sadly this particular design has sold out and we’re not surprised given its sunset colours and fun print.

It had a v-neckline, short sleeves and a self-tie belt that accentuated the waist, though the dress itself wasn’t overly fitted. This more relaxed silhouette is a lovely option to have in your summer capsule wardrobe for hotter days and the skirt had a gorgeous drape to it. All over Queen Letizia’s dress was an abstract pattern of vivid orange and deeper burnt orange, with splashes of ecru and gold to add brightness and contrast to the design.

The gold details coordinated with Her Majesty’s sandals and matching your accessories to at least one of the colours featured in your outfit is a brilliant tip if you want your look to be polished, with a sense of cohesion. Queen Letizia went one step further on this occasion and also matched her earrings to her shoes and dress.

Although she has some spectacular royal jewellery pieces in her collection Queen Letizia went for a simple pair of plain gold hoops for the dinner at the Marivent Palace. They were relatively chunky, which made them more of a statement pair, and they are something that works effortlessly for every occasion, whether more formal like this or for a casual day-to-day outing.

This outfit showcased versatile staples like the sandals and earrings and Queen Letizia continued the relaxed smart-casual feel by keeping her glossy brunette hair loose and straight in a side-parting. She looked sensational for this special dinner in Mallorca and it’s here on the Balearic island that the Spanish Royal Family enjoy their annual summer break.

Every year they head there in late July and enjoy time in Mallorca in August as a family - similar to how the British royals travel up to Balmoral in Scotland. Queen Letizia’s latest look was a fabulously summery outfit that would also make a stunning holiday look once her and King Felipe's break begins next month.