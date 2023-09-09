Queen Letizia channels Kate Middleton in pastel lilac suit and she looks so elegant

Queen Letizia always looks stunning, but we particularly love this Kate-esque look

Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia's pale lilac suit was the perfect sophisticated ensemble as she stepped out at the UNICEF España Awards in Madrid - and it's a look Kate Middleton would be proud of.

From her stunning coral dress to her dressed-down latte linen suit, Queen Letizia of Spain has become something of a style icon lately.

She always looks amazing, regularly winning the approval of royal fans, and she didn't disappoint when she attended the UNICEF España Awards in Madrid this week in an elegant lilac trouser suit.

We couldn't help but think of Kate Middleton when we looked at Queen Letizia's outfit, as the Princess of Wales is a fan of a pastel trouser suit herself.

Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia looked amazing in the tailored lilac jacket, keeping the buttons undone for a more casual look. And she matched the jacket with a pair of cigarette pants in the same pale purple shade.

She styled her chic suit with a simple white blouse, nude slingback heels featuring a large buckle, and a matching lilac belt, making for a sophisticated and smart look.

She wore her dark hair down in loose waves and sported a shimmery, smoky eye which complemented her outfit perfectly.

And Queen Letizia isn't the only royal who is a fan of a pastel-colored suit. Kate Middleton wore a pink suit for an engagement at The Foundling Museum - of which she’s a Patron - earlier this summer.

Kate Middleton

Kate’s pantsuit was an old favorite from Alexander McQueen, the brand many of Kate Middleton’s dresses hail from. With angled pockets, formal lapels, and a matching pink button, the jacket gave her outfit great structure and accentuated her silhouette.

She also demonstrated huge attention to detail with her choice of a pearl-style belt that added a pop of neutral color to her overall look. 

And Kate wore a pink suit again last year, also by Alexander McQueen, when she hosted an event at the Royal Institution in London today to discuss the importance of child development.

