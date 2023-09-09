Queen Letizia channels Kate Middleton in pastel lilac suit and she looks so elegant
Queen Letizia always looks stunning, but we particularly love this Kate-esque look
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Queen Letizia's pale lilac suit was the perfect sophisticated ensemble as she stepped out at the UNICEF España Awards in Madrid - and it's a look Kate Middleton would be proud of.
- Queen Letizia of Spain always looks stunning, but we loved her tailored light purple suit.
- The royal looks to have taken style inspiration from the Princess of Wales, who has worn a few pastel colored suits in recent months.
- This royal news comes as King Charles “speaks volumes’” with a major decision for Prince William and Princess of Wales.
From her stunning coral dress to her dressed-down latte linen suit, Queen Letizia of Spain has become something of a style icon lately.
She always looks amazing, regularly winning the approval of royal fans, and she didn't disappoint when she attended the UNICEF España Awards in Madrid this week in an elegant lilac trouser suit.
We couldn't help but think of Kate Middleton when we looked at Queen Letizia's outfit, as the Princess of Wales is a fan of a pastel trouser suit herself.
Lilac Double Breasted Linen Blazer, £180 ($224.83) | Reiss
Get Queen Letizia's style with this chic lilac blazer, which is still available in UK sizes 4-16. Featuring a tailored fit with buttons down the front, you'll be looking like a royal in no time.
By Malina High Rise Lilac Trousers, £76 ($94.94) | Selfridges
Complete the look with these high-waisted lilac trousers to create your very own lilac trouser suit just like Queen Letizia. With a structured waistband and straight leg, you're set for an elegant look.
Queen Letizia looked amazing in the tailored lilac jacket, keeping the buttons undone for a more casual look. And she matched the jacket with a pair of cigarette pants in the same pale purple shade.
She styled her chic suit with a simple white blouse, nude slingback heels featuring a large buckle, and a matching lilac belt, making for a sophisticated and smart look.
She wore her dark hair down in loose waves and sported a shimmery, smoky eye which complemented her outfit perfectly.
And Queen Letizia isn't the only royal who is a fan of a pastel-colored suit. Kate Middleton wore a pink suit for an engagement at The Foundling Museum - of which she’s a Patron - earlier this summer.
Kate’s pantsuit was an old favorite from Alexander McQueen, the brand many of Kate Middleton’s dresses hail from. With angled pockets, formal lapels, and a matching pink button, the jacket gave her outfit great structure and accentuated her silhouette.
She also demonstrated huge attention to detail with her choice of a pearl-style belt that added a pop of neutral color to her overall look.
And Kate wore a pink suit again last year, also by Alexander McQueen, when she hosted an event at the Royal Institution in London today to discuss the importance of child development.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Robyn is a celebrity and entertainment journalist and editor with over eight years experience in the industry. As well as contributing regular to woman&home, she also often writes for Woman, Woman's Own, Woman's Weekly and The Sun.
-
-
Princess of Wales’ low-key tribute to Queen Elizabeth during anniversary visit to Wales is so sentimental
The Princess of Wales' low-key tribute was something she also did in the days after Queen Elizabeth's passing last year
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Our fashion writer tried on Zara's newest coats for 2023 and these are her honest thoughts
The best Zara coats offer a premium look from just £49.90/$69.90, but do they live up to expectations? This is what our fashion writer thought
By Amelia Yeomans Published