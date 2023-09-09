Queen Letizia channels Kate Middleton in pastel lilac suit and she looks so elegant

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Letizia's pale lilac suit was the perfect sophisticated ensemble as she stepped out at the UNICEF España Awards in Madrid - and it's a look Kate Middleton would be proud of.

Queen Letizia of Spain always looks stunning, but we loved her tailored light purple suit.

The royal looks to have taken style inspiration from the Princess of Wales, who has worn a few pastel colored suits in recent months.

From her stunning coral dress to her dressed-down latte linen suit, Queen Letizia of Spain has become something of a style icon lately.

She always looks amazing, regularly winning the approval of royal fans, and she didn't disappoint when she attended the UNICEF España Awards in Madrid this week in an elegant lilac trouser suit.

We couldn't help but think of Kate Middleton when we looked at Queen Letizia's outfit, as the Princess of Wales is a fan of a pastel trouser suit herself.

Lilac Double Breasted Linen Blazer, £180 ($224.83) | Reiss Get Queen Letizia's style with this chic lilac blazer, which is still available in UK sizes 4-16. Featuring a tailored fit with buttons down the front, you'll be looking like a royal in no time.

By Malina High Rise Lilac Trousers, £76 ($94.94) | Selfridges Complete the look with these high-waisted lilac trousers to create your very own lilac trouser suit just like Queen Letizia. With a structured waistband and straight leg, you're set for an elegant look.

Queen Letizia looked amazing in the tailored lilac jacket, keeping the buttons undone for a more casual look. And she matched the jacket with a pair of cigarette pants in the same pale purple shade.

She styled her chic suit with a simple white blouse, nude slingback heels featuring a large buckle, and a matching lilac belt, making for a sophisticated and smart look.

She wore her dark hair down in loose waves and sported a shimmery, smoky eye which complemented her outfit perfectly.

And Queen Letizia isn't the only royal who is a fan of a pastel-colored suit. Kate Middleton wore a pink suit for an engagement at The Foundling Museum - of which she’s a Patron - earlier this summer.

Kate’s pantsuit was an old favorite from Alexander McQueen, the brand many of Kate Middleton’s dresses hail from. With angled pockets, formal lapels, and a matching pink button, the jacket gave her outfit great structure and accentuated her silhouette.

She also demonstrated huge attention to detail with her choice of a pearl-style belt that added a pop of neutral color to her overall look.

And Kate wore a pink suit again last year, also by Alexander McQueen, when she hosted an event at the Royal Institution in London today to discuss the importance of child development.