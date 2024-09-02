Queen Letizia’s straight-leg jeans and comfy trainers are a timeless style pairing we always find ourselves coming back to

Queen Letizia’s straight leg jeans and trainers are a timeless style pairing we always find ourselves coming back to.

Once you find the best jeans for your body type they naturally become your most-worn style, but that doesn’t mean that it’s not worth branching out and trying other designs occasionally too. One of the most classic jeans styles that works for everything from running errands to an evening out is the humble straight-leg jean. Not quite as relaxed as wide-leg jeans and nowhere near as streamlined as skinny jeans, they are a lovely balance between being comfortable and incredibly elegant.

Even the royals are fans of the straight leg cut and Queen Letizia just showcased her flair for casual dressing by pairing her jeans with her best white trainers for a day at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

Put Your Own Twist on Queen Letizia's Outfit

Zara Straight Leg Jeans £27.99 at Zara If you love Queen Letizia's casual outfit at the 2024 Paralympics just as much as us, you might be tempted to recreate her look and these jeans are perfect for that. They are high-rise, with a straight leg silhouette and five pockets. The seamless hems add a contemporary edge and the mid-blue wash is so pretty. Veja Campo Trainers £125 at John Lewis Anyone who's entranced by Queen Letizia's grey and white trainers, might find this pair a great alternative to emulate her style. Made from leather in a versatile grey and white colourway, these trainers have a classic rounded toe. Wear with jeans and a T-shirt on mild days and add a jumper and coat when the weather gets colder. FatFace Straight Leg Jeans £55 at M&S These straight-leg jeans are a great item to have in your wardrobe all year round as they can be effortlessly styled with so many other pieces. The denim has stretch to it and the mid-rise waist and mid-blue wash are both stunning details. You can also dress these jeans up with a tailored blazer and crisp shirt.

She went to watch the Men's Single MS3 Round of 32 match between Alexander Ohgren of Sweden and Eder Rodriguez of Spain on 1st September and also met with members of Team Spain. For this outing the Queen of Spain wore a patterned Paralympic T-shirt tucked into her light blue, straight-leg jeans. The white T-shirt had short sleeves, a crew-neckline and pops of lime green, red, blue, yellow and black across it.

The design was reportedly inspired by the work of Pablo Picasso and the T-shirt looked so chic with Queen Letizia’s choice to wear lighter-toned blue jeans. They reflected the brightness of the hues on her top and also gave her whole look a relaxed feel. The straight-leg silhouette isn’t something we see often from Her Majesty, but it worked so well here for an occasion where she wanted to look semi-smart.

The more form-fitting shape balanced the casualness of the lighter blue tone and the high-waisted fit was gorgeous. This is something that’s always good to look out for if you want to accentuate your waist as high-waisted designs are so flattering for this. Straight-leg jeans are also great for this time of year as they’re so versatile to style in slightly different weathers - as Woman&Home’s Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr explains.

"You can try all the barrel shape, wide leg and animal print jeans you want, but straight-cut blue denim is a style you'll always come back to. They look effortlessly chic teamed with trainers and a T-shirt, as Queen Letizia proves, but you can just as easily add an autumnal spin with cosy knitwear and knee boots," she says.

Black ankle boots would look equally stunning with Queen Letizia’s jeans but she went for a pair of MU-01 trainers which are available to pre-order now. They’re handmade in Spain and are white, with dove-grey accents at the back and front. Just like Queen Letizia’s jeans they struck the perfect balance between smart and casual with their pared-back design and high comfort factor.

At its heart this was a very simple outfit comprising three wardrobe staples - a T-shirt, relaxed blue jeans and white trainers. Whether or not you’re tempted to create Queen Letizia’s entire look, we can all draw inspiration from this masterclass in styling denim. She looked so put-together throughout her time at the Paralympics and we can’t help feeling that the Queen of Spain will be making more appearances at the Games before they come to an end on 8th September.