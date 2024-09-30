Queen Letizia's Mango handbag was the perfect high street addition to her casual jeans and loafers look in Galicia.

We’re used to seeing the royals wearing timeless investment pieces, but many of them also love incorporating more affordable items into their regal wardrobes. Queen Letizia of Spain in particular has often been spotted wearing Mango staples and her latest look featured one of the most beautiful braided bags from this Spanish brand. Her Majesty visited Galicia with King Felipe to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the swearing-in of the flag of the King’s navy class. For their time in Galicia, Queen Letizia went for an elevated casual outfit that included light blue straight leg jeans, a crisp white shirt and the top handle handbag.

The Queen of Spain might not wear jeans often, but when she does they always give a relaxed edge to her looks. She tends to favour looser silhouettes like wide-leg or straight-leg jeans which are in many people’s autumn capsule wardrobes, and these ones also had raw hems to accentuate the off-duty feel.

The mid-wash denim tone was gorgeous and she wore them with an & Other Stories white blouse tucked into them. The shirt had billowing sleeves and a stand-up collar, with subtle floral detailing running all over it. The feminine flow of this shirt was a great contrast against her straight cut jeans and the black accessories helped to keep this outfit very neutral and easy-to-wear.

Queen Letizia’s Mango handbag was crafted from braided black leather and had a classic top handle strap, as well as a crossbody strap. This increased its versatility as a go-to accessory as it’s perfect for wearing when you want to be handsfree, as well as held by the top handle to make more of a statement. It was lined and the braided detailing brings to mind the raffia and woven styles that were so popular this summer, but the leather makes it far more autumnal.

Very sadly, this bag is now out of stock, though Mango currently has plenty of fabulous black bags in a similar shape and tone that we have our eye on. An affordable black bag is a must-have for this season as the colour goes with everything and the size of Queen Letizia’s bag is great for day-to-day, as it can easily fit all your essentials.

Alternatively, a bag in a similar size and shape would also be lovely in another neutral tone like tan, brown or beige, as these shades are equally effortless to match with any of your favourite clothing pieces. Her Majesty’s Mango bag matched the colour of her shoes, which looked like they could have been the same pair of Boss leather loafers she wore to a private dinner in Galicia the night before.

On this occasion she also carried her beloved Mango bag and it seems this is a style pairing she’s very fond of. Coordinating your shoes and your bag is a brilliant tip if you want your outfit to have an instant sense of cohesion. Queen Letizia’s loafers had a minimal design with a very low heel and the smooth leather echoed the texture of her bag’s handles too.

Had the weather been colder, a pair of her best black boots would have been equally lovely here, as would a black leather jacket. With this outfit, Queen Letizia showcased her casual styling credentials and her love of her affordable Mango bag definitely has us tempted to add a similar piece to our collection.