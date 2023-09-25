We love France First Lady Brigitte Macron’s bright red tweed jacket from her meeting with Queen Camilla
At the event, Queen Camilla and Brigitte Macron were both dressed undeniably chic
While on a visit with Queen Camilla, Brigitte Macron, First Lady of France, wore an incredible red tweed jacket that we are absolutely fawning over.
In an engagement Thursday morning, 21 Sept., at the Bibliothèque Nationale de France, Queen Camilla, 76, and the French First Lady Brigitte Macron, 70, the duo celebrated at an event to launch a new Franco-British literary prize, The Entente Littéraire Prize. But, although in a library, the feminine royal duo couldn't stop giggling, as the two ladies were caught on camera giggling together in a truly heartwarming and wholesome display.
For the engagement, both royal women were, of course, dressed to the nines, but we're particularly obsessed with Brigitte's red tweed coat that she sported for the occasion.
The Queen consort opted for a chic ensemble of a black and white dress with a collar, as well as a very elegant stark white coat that hit just about her mid-calf in length. She also carried around a beautiful black quilted leather handbag and wore a matching pair of white pump heels with a black cap toe that brought the black and white colours of her outfit together. She also wore a stunning sparkly necklace - and it seems as though she's on quite the necklace journey these days, as she also wore an amazing pearl necklace just last week.
Brigitte Macron, on the other hand, wore a very stylish red tweed jacket, which had a longline silhouette, hitting at just about her hip on her slender and tall figure. This red tweed jacket also featured some pockets going up and down the sides, as well as one straight line of buttons running through the center.
To pair with the statement jacket, Brigitte, the eternal style icon, chose a pair of pleated black trousers, as well as a pair of black leather boots and a small black clutch purse to finish this elegant look off.
At the event, Queen Camilla gave a speech with Brigitte standing close behind her for support, as the Queen gave her address in French from front to back.
Translated to English, the speech read the following, according to Vanity Fair:
"Ladies and gentlemen, I hope that you will forgive my slightly rusty French, but it is now 60 years since I was a student at the Institut Britanniquein Paris. It is a huge pleasure to be here with Madame Brigitte Macron today, in this wonderful library, to launch the Prix de L’Entente Littéraire. I very much hope that this prize will go a long way to proving that Victor Hugo was unfair to us when he said, ‘L’Angleterre a deux livres,’ ‘England has two books’—as dearly as we value the Bible and Shakespeare, I promise that we have many more than two, as the esteemed authors gathered here demonstrate."
