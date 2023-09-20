Queen Camilla whips out epic pearl necklace in Paris and we can't stop staring

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Camilla's pearl necklace in Paris was a total showstopper that has caught our attention!

On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, the King and Queen began their first state visit to France since King Charles became the monarch.

The Queen looked wonderful as she dressed in a pale pink ensemble and accessorized with a classic pearl necklace.

In other royal news, Prince William hints at dreamy destination for future Wales family trip during overseas visit.

On September 20, the King and Queen met with French President Emmanuel Macron with his wife Brigitte Macron for a bilateral meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris. This was just the first day of Their Majesties' visit to France which will take place between September 20th to 23rd across Paris, Versailles, and Bordeaux. This trip was initially set to take place in March but was postponed for a few months while strikes took place across France.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For this engagement, the Queen wore one of her most precious necklaces that took the form of four strands of pearls that were connected by a large round diamond clasp. The Court Jeweller referred to this piece as 'The Four-Stranded Necklace with Round Diamond Clasp.'

They revealed that this is one of the Queen's most worn pearl necklaces and it is a 'workhorse' in Her Majesty's jewellery box. "One of the absolute workhorses of Camilla’s jewel collection, this necklace features four strands of pearls linked by a round clasp of diamonds in a circular pattern. These days, if you see her wearing a pearl choker at a daytime event, it’s quite often this particular necklace," they said.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This necklace actually has a sweet story behind it and perhaps a sentimental meaning to the Queen as she wore this very pearl necklace when she was photographed by Alexi Lubomirski to mark her 14th wedding anniversary to King Charles. The Queen also wore this piece just last year to the State Opening of Parliament in 2022.

Although it draws some parallels with the pearl choker worn by Princess Diana, it is a different style and piece, and certainly not the same necklace the late Princess of Wales once wore.

(Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Although the Queen has owned her pearl necklace for years, she has actually favoured a different go-to necklace in recent years. The Queen is rarely photographed without her gold pendant necklace that features a ruby central stone- Queen Camilla’s birthstone - and engravings of the letters L, F, G, L and E. These letters are the first letters of the names of her grandchildren Lola and Freddy Parker Bowles and Gus, Louis and Eliza Lopes.