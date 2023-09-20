Prince William hints at dreamy destination for future Wales family trip during overseas visit
Prince William reportedly revealed that he'd 'love' to go here with the Princess of Wales and their children in the future...
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince William hinted at the dreamy destination for a future Wales family trip during his overseas visit to the US for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.
- The Prince of Wales was asked an exciting question by a fan during his visit to New York City about potentially returning with his family.
- Prince William seemed to suggest that he’d “love” this to happen and it’s not the only destination that the Wales family could be set to go to.
- This royal news comes as Queen Letizia’s dramatic black dress with Perspex slingback heels and chic clutch just raised the bar!
Whilst the Royal Family are accustomed to undertaking plenty of overseas tours and visits, 2023 has been a relatively quiet one on the official international trips front. King Charles and Queen Camilla visited Germany in March and have now embarked on their postponed state visit to France, but the Prince and Princess of Wales have yet to make a joint trip abroad in 2023. Meanwhile, Prince William’s exciting solo trip to the US has now come to an end.
He travelled over for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on 19th September and that same day the Prince of Wales visited FDNY’s Ten House fire station. Afterwards the future King chatted with excited fans gathered outside and Prince William hinted at the dreamy destination he has in mind for a future family trip.
According to Hello!, the Prince of Wales was reportedly asked by a fan, “Are you going to come with Catherine and the kids one day?”, to which Prince William apparently responded with the declaration, “One day I’d love to.”
Although it’s not clear whether the fan meant America more generally or New York City, given where they both were perhaps the city is more likely. The last tour that any of the Wales kids went on was in 2017 when Prince William and Kate toured Germany and Poland and brought Prince George and Charlotte.
Now all three kids are at school, their parents most likely wouldn’t want to disrupt their education to take them abroad for an extended official visit. However, Prince William’s comments seem to suggest that at least a US holiday could be possible and something he’d “love” to do.
For many people a visit to the iconic Big Apple is on their travel bucket list and it would no doubt be an exciting family trip for the Wales kids to experience too. Though Prince William's “one day” remark suggests he and Kate might wait until all of their children are a little bit older and can really enjoy and appreciate it fully.
But it’s not the only place that might be on the family’s long distance destination wish-list. Prince William hinted at another epic location for a trip when he was reportedly asked a similar question by an Australian fan in the lead-up to the coronation about a possible visit to the country. Back then he also answered positively, if a little cryptically, saying only, “We'll be back soon."
Visits to Australia and America would be huge for the Waleses so it’s not clear if and when they might take place. Prince William last came to the US in November 2022 and during his 2023 trip the Earthshot Prize summit wasn’t the only significant visit he made focusing on issues close to his heart.
Whilst at Ten House fire station he met firefighters from the first New York fire station on the scene on the day of the 2001 terrorist attack. During his poignant visit, he discussed the first responders' mental health and the importance of speaking out about it so things don’t “build up”.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William's big decision that shows they’re 'taking control' of their lives within new monarchy
The Prince and Princess of Wales are hiring someone important - and it shows they're 'taking control'
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Prince George’s fruity 'obsession' has got Kate Middleton eager for more of this homemade delicacy
Prince George’s fruity 'obsession' has been revealed by an unlikely source - and it's a rather wholesome classic English beverage
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William's big decision that shows they’re 'taking control' of their lives within new monarchy
The Prince and Princess of Wales are hiring someone important - and it shows they're 'taking control'
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Prince George’s fruity 'obsession' has got Kate Middleton eager for more of this homemade delicacy
Prince George’s fruity 'obsession' has been revealed by an unlikely source - and it's a rather wholesome classic English beverage
By Laura Harman Published
-
Pippa Middleton’s raspberry pink trousers, tailored black blazer and heeled boots were a bold twist on a classic autumnal look - and we love it!
Pippa Middleton’s raspberry pink trousers were styled with an otherwise black and white outfit and it would make such a fun look for autumn!
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince George’s heartbreak as family trips could be set to change forever after he reaches this life milestone
Prince George’s family trips could potentially mean a big switch up in just a few years' time if he follows in Prince William's footsteps
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Meghan Markle’s outfits in Germany were a masterclass in styling this staple item - but it’s a fashion boundary the Princess of Wales is unlikely to push
Meghan Markle’s outfits in Germany were the epitome of smart-casual chic and two featured this particular item her sister-in-law rarely wears
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's citrine earrings bring glamorous autumnal edge to her monochrome outfit and she knows how to switch up her look!
Kate's citrine earrings brought a pop of autumnal colour to her black-and-white look in Yeovil and they're one of her go-to jewellery pieces
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton rocks vibrant orange life vest on top of ultra chic blazer in hilarious moment during Royal Navy visit
The Princess of Wales paid a visit to the Royal Naval Air Station in Somerset and looked the part
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Kate Middleton reveals how she suffered a painful injury while playing with George, Charlotte and Louis
Kate Middleton had a mishap during playtime with the kids
By Caitlin Elliott Published