Prince William hints at dreamy destination for future Wales family trip during overseas visit

Prince William hinted at the dreamy destination for a future Wales family trip during his overseas visit to the US for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.

The Prince of Wales was asked an exciting question by a fan during his visit to New York City about potentially returning with his family.

Prince William seemed to suggest that he’d “love” this to happen and it’s not the only destination that the Wales family could be set to go to.

Whilst the Royal Family are accustomed to undertaking plenty of overseas tours and visits, 2023 has been a relatively quiet one on the official international trips front. King Charles and Queen Camilla visited Germany in March and have now embarked on their postponed state visit to France, but the Prince and Princess of Wales have yet to make a joint trip abroad in 2023. Meanwhile, Prince William’s exciting solo trip to the US has now come to an end.

He travelled over for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on 19th September and that same day the Prince of Wales visited FDNY’s Ten House fire station. Afterwards the future King chatted with excited fans gathered outside and Prince William hinted at the dreamy destination he has in mind for a future family trip.

(Image credit: Photo by Gotham/GC Images via Getty)

According to Hello!, the Prince of Wales was reportedly asked by a fan, “Are you going to come with Catherine and the kids one day?”, to which Prince William apparently responded with the declaration, “One day I’d love to.”

Although it’s not clear whether the fan meant America more generally or New York City, given where they both were perhaps the city is more likely. The last tour that any of the Wales kids went on was in 2017 when Prince William and Kate toured Germany and Poland and brought Prince George and Charlotte.

Now all three kids are at school, their parents most likely wouldn’t want to disrupt their education to take them abroad for an extended official visit. However, Prince William’s comments seem to suggest that at least a US holiday could be possible and something he’d “love” to do.

(Image credit: Photo by JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

For many people a visit to the iconic Big Apple is on their travel bucket list and it would no doubt be an exciting family trip for the Wales kids to experience too. Though Prince William's “one day” remark suggests he and Kate might wait until all of their children are a little bit older and can really enjoy and appreciate it fully.

But it’s not the only place that might be on the family’s long distance destination wish-list. Prince William hinted at another epic location for a trip when he was reportedly asked a similar question by an Australian fan in the lead-up to the coronation about a possible visit to the country. Back then he also answered positively, if a little cryptically, saying only, “We'll be back soon."

(Image credit: Photo by DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Visits to Australia and America would be huge for the Waleses so it’s not clear if and when they might take place. Prince William last came to the US in November 2022 and during his 2023 trip the Earthshot Prize summit wasn’t the only significant visit he made focusing on issues close to his heart.

Whilst at Ten House fire station he met firefighters from the first New York fire station on the scene on the day of the 2001 terrorist attack. During his poignant visit, he discussed the first responders' mental health and the importance of speaking out about it so things don’t “build up”.