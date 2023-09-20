Queen Letizia’s dramatic black dress with Perspex slingback heels and chic clutch just raised the bar!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Letizia’s dramatic black dress with Perspex slingback heels and a chic black clutch just raised the bar for royal outfits everywhere.

The Queen of Spain attended the 2023/2024 season of the Royal Theatre in Madrid wearing a fabulously glamorous all-black outfit.

Queen Letizia opted for a black dress with a full 50s-style skirt and slingback heels with her hair loose in elegant waves.

When it comes to royal fashion, fans have been treated to a glimpse of some spectacular looks in recent weeks and it seems that neutral monochrome looks are very much back to being a go-to after a summer of wearing bold patterns and tones. From Crown Princess Mary’s gothic floral dress for her visit to Sweden to Meghan Markle’s moment in monochrome in Germany, this styling approach is always super glamorous. However, Queen Letizia of Spain’s black dress for the opening of the 2023/2024 season of the Royal Theatre in Madrid on 19th September might just have become our new favourite.

(Image credit: Photo by Paolo Blocco/Getty Images)

Paired with all black accessories, this chic outfit oozed Hollywood glamour and perfectly judged the balance between royal occasionwear and wearable evening dress. Designed by The 2nd Skin Co, Queen Letizia’s dramatic black dress was ballgown-esque in its shape. Falling to an elegant ballerina length just above her ankles, the skirt’s gathered pleats gave it real 1950’s style volume.

In contrast the bodice was flatteringly fitted and rose into a high neckline, with a matching black waist belt adding even more structure to this statement outfit.

(Image credit: Photo by Paolo Blocco/Getty Images)

The contemporary sleeveless design helped to balance out the silhouette of the dress with its bold skirt and gave the outfit more of a chic evening-wear feel than that of a royal occasion piece.

Adding to this and giving Queen Letizia’s dramatic black dress even more of a fashion-forward edge are her choice of shoes. Whilst we might be used to the sleek leather slingbacks that were the Princess of Wales’ summer shoes of choice, the Queen of Spain’s shoes featured a Perspex-style clear section.

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

She opted for a pair of black Manolo Blahnik Gotrianc Slingbacks which feature black suede straps and a clear toe detail. Coordinating with the rest of her fabulous outfit, Queen Letizia held a black clutch bag and finished off her look with silver jewellery, with her hair loose in waves around her shoulders.

Get Queen Letizia's look

Queen Letizia’s dramatic black dress and slingback heels for the Royal Theatre’s 2023-2024 season opening was magnificently statement, though this general styling idea can work for plenty of more low-key occasions. With a slightly less full skirt a fit and flare black dress can be paired with black slingbacks for evening parties or dinners, perhaps with the addition of a blazer or black coat for colder nights. A similar look can also be achieved with an A-Line black skirt and vest top tucked in, paired with heels or boots.