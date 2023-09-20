Queen Letizia’s dramatic black dress with Perspex slingback heels and chic clutch just raised the bar!
Queen Letizia's dramatic black dress features a full skirt and fitted bodice and it's the perfect statement piece for an evening out
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Queen Letizia’s dramatic black dress with Perspex slingback heels and a chic black clutch just raised the bar for royal outfits everywhere.
- The Queen of Spain attended the 2023/2024 season of the Royal Theatre in Madrid wearing a fabulously glamorous all-black outfit.
- Queen Letizia opted for a black dress with a full 50s-style skirt and slingback heels with her hair loose in elegant waves.
- This royal news comes as Pippa Middleton’s raspberry pink trousers, tailored black blazer and heeled boots were a bold twist on a classic autumnal look - and we love it!
When it comes to royal fashion, fans have been treated to a glimpse of some spectacular looks in recent weeks and it seems that neutral monochrome looks are very much back to being a go-to after a summer of wearing bold patterns and tones. From Crown Princess Mary’s gothic floral dress for her visit to Sweden to Meghan Markle’s moment in monochrome in Germany, this styling approach is always super glamorous. However, Queen Letizia of Spain’s black dress for the opening of the 2023/2024 season of the Royal Theatre in Madrid on 19th September might just have become our new favourite.
Paired with all black accessories, this chic outfit oozed Hollywood glamour and perfectly judged the balance between royal occasionwear and wearable evening dress. Designed by The 2nd Skin Co, Queen Letizia’s dramatic black dress was ballgown-esque in its shape. Falling to an elegant ballerina length just above her ankles, the skirt’s gathered pleats gave it real 1950’s style volume.
In contrast the bodice was flatteringly fitted and rose into a high neckline, with a matching black waist belt adding even more structure to this statement outfit.
The contemporary sleeveless design helped to balance out the silhouette of the dress with its bold skirt and gave the outfit more of a chic evening-wear feel than that of a royal occasion piece.
Adding to this and giving Queen Letizia’s dramatic black dress even more of a fashion-forward edge are her choice of shoes. Whilst we might be used to the sleek leather slingbacks that were the Princess of Wales’ summer shoes of choice, the Queen of Spain’s shoes featured a Perspex-style clear section.
She opted for a pair of black Manolo Blahnik Gotrianc Slingbacks which feature black suede straps and a clear toe detail. Coordinating with the rest of her fabulous outfit, Queen Letizia held a black clutch bag and finished off her look with silver jewellery, with her hair loose in waves around her shoulders.
Get Queen Letizia's look
Queen Letizia’s dramatic black dress and slingback heels for the Royal Theatre’s 2023-2024 season opening was magnificently statement, though this general styling idea can work for plenty of more low-key occasions. With a slightly less full skirt a fit and flare black dress can be paired with black slingbacks for evening parties or dinners, perhaps with the addition of a blazer or black coat for colder nights. A similar look can also be achieved with an A-Line black skirt and vest top tucked in, paired with heels or boots.
RRP: £59.99 ($74.24) | Recreate your own version of Queen Letizia's dramatic black dress with this versatile knitted dress. Featuring pleats on the skirt and a fitted bodice, this would be lovely layered up with outerwear in the cooler months.
RRP: £39.50 ($48.88) | This cotton midi dress puts a more daytime twist on the idea of Queen Letizia's dress with the more fitted bodice and a skirt with volume. The tiered skirt and tie waist details add an element of fun to this classic piece.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Wordle 823 breaks streaks and angers players, 'blimey, wordle is brutal today'
Wordle 823 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tough challenge?
By Laura Harman Published
-
How long will it take to lose a stone in a healthy way?
Wondering how long will it take to lose a stone in a healthy way? Here a nutritionist reveals all you need to know, plus tips for sustainable weight loss
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Queen Letizia just wore a stunning tweed jacket that is giving us major '60s vibes
Queen Letizia or '60s model Twiggy? You decide
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Only Queen Letizia could look that chic while sending her daughter Infanta Sofia off to college in Scotland
The Queen is preparing for an emotional separation as Sofia heads off to her first year of university
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
We can't get enough of Queen Letizia's stunning smart red suit
Queen Letizia's red power suit is the perfect style statement
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Letizia's dressed-down latte linen suit paired with suede ballerina pumps is the summer look of dreams
Queen Letizia's dressed-down latte linen suit was the perfect understated look as the busy royal made an appearance in Zaragoza
By Laura Harman Published
-
Queen Letizia’s holiday wardrobe continues to make our wish-list as she opts for off-duty chic with a half-tucked silk shirt and trousers
Queen Letizia's silk shirt and trousers were the epitome of relaxed elegance as she stepped out for a cinema trip in Mallorca
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia just wore the most stunning coral dress - but we're obsessed with her adorable interaction with this Greek royal
Queen Letizia just debuted the most inspiring summery look
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Queen Letizia totally embodies 'coastal grandmother' energy in this crisp white shirt and blue seersucker shorts
We've been dreaming about the Queen's super summery outfit
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Queen Letizia of Spain’s sapphire blue and white bardot dress is giving us serious holiday outfit inspo!
Queen Letizia of Spain's bardot dress is the epitome of stylish summer dressing with a colour combination we just can't get over...
By Emma Shacklock Published