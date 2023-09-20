Queen Letizia’s dramatic black dress with Perspex slingback heels and chic clutch just raised the bar!

Queen Letizia's dramatic black dress features a full skirt and fitted bodice and it's the perfect statement piece for an evening out

Queen Letizia's dramatic black dress seen as she attends the opening of the 2023/2034 season of the Royal Theatre
(Image credit: Photo by Paolo Blocco/Getty Images)
Queen Letizia’s dramatic black dress with Perspex slingback heels and a chic black clutch just raised the bar for royal outfits everywhere.  

When it comes to royal fashion, fans have been treated to a glimpse of some spectacular looks in recent weeks and it seems that neutral monochrome looks are very much back to being a go-to after a summer of wearing bold patterns and tones. From Crown Princess Mary’s gothic floral dress for her visit to Sweden to Meghan Markle’s moment in monochrome in Germany, this styling approach is always super glamorous. However, Queen Letizia of Spain’s black dress for the opening of the 2023/2024 season of the Royal Theatre in Madrid on 19th September might just have become our new favourite. 

Queen Letizia of Spain attends the opening of the 2023/2034 season of the Royal Theatre

(Image credit: Photo by Paolo Blocco/Getty Images)

Paired with all black accessories, this chic outfit oozed Hollywood glamour and perfectly judged the balance between royal occasionwear and wearable evening dress. Designed by The 2nd Skin Co, Queen Letizia’s dramatic black dress was ballgown-esque in its shape. Falling to an elegant ballerina length just above her ankles, the skirt’s gathered pleats gave it real 1950’s style volume. 

In contrast the bodice was flatteringly fitted and rose into a high neckline, with a matching black waist belt adding even more structure to this statement outfit. 

Queen Letizia of Spain attends the opening of the 2023/2034 season of the Royal Theatre

(Image credit: Photo by Paolo Blocco/Getty Images)

The contemporary sleeveless design helped to balance out the silhouette of the dress with its bold skirt and gave the outfit more of a chic evening-wear feel than that of a royal occasion piece.

Adding to this and giving Queen Letizia’s dramatic black dress even more of a fashion-forward edge are her choice of shoes. Whilst we might be used to the sleek leather slingbacks that were the Princess of Wales’ summer shoes of choice, the Queen of Spain’s shoes featured a Perspex-style clear section. 

Queen Letizia's shoes as she attends the opening of the 2023/2024 season of the Royal Theatre

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

She opted for a pair of black Manolo Blahnik Gotrianc Slingbacks which feature black suede straps and a clear toe detail. Coordinating with the rest of her fabulous outfit, Queen Letizia held a black clutch bag and finished off her look with silver jewellery, with her hair loose in waves around her shoulders. 

Get Queen Letizia's look

Queen Letizia’s dramatic black dress and slingback heels for the Royal Theatre’s 2023-2024 season opening was magnificently statement, though this general styling idea can work for plenty of more low-key occasions. With a slightly less full skirt a fit and flare black dress can be paired with black slingbacks for evening parties or dinners, perhaps with the addition of a blazer or black coat for colder nights. A similar look can also be achieved with an A-Line black skirt and vest top tucked in, paired with heels or boots.  

Ribbed dress with pleated skirt
Ribbed dress with pleated skirt

RRP: £59.99 ($74.24) | Recreate your own version of Queen Letizia's dramatic black dress with this versatile knitted dress. Featuring pleats on the skirt and a fitted bodice, this would be lovely layered up with outerwear in the cooler months.

Pure Cotton Round Neck Midi Tiered Dress
Pure Cotton Round Neck Midi Tiered Dress

RRP: £39.50 ($48.88) | This cotton midi dress puts a more daytime twist on the idea of Queen Letizia's dress with the more fitted bodice and a skirt with volume. The tiered skirt and tie waist details add an element of fun to this classic piece.

Sparkle Buckle Statement Slingback Shoes
Sparkle Buckle Statement Slingback Shoes

RRP: £135 ($166) | These sparkly slingback heels will make a real statement with any look, especially with a black dress like Queen Letizia's. The pointed toe and embellished buckle add even more detail to these stunning shoes.

