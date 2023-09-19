Pippa Middleton’s raspberry pink trousers, tailored black blazer and heeled boots were a bold twist on a classic autumnal look - and we love it!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Pippa Middleton’s raspberry pink trousers, tailored black blazer and heeled boots were a bold twist on a classic autumnal look - and we still love it!

The Princess of Wales’ sister once stepped out in London wearing hot pink trousers and an otherwise black and white outfit in 2012.

This statement look is one we still haven’t forgotten and it incorporates several classic pieces worn by many this time of year.

In recent months royal fashion fans have been treated to some seriously statement looks from the Princess of Wales, ranging from Kate’s pastel pink suit to her gorgeous green Wimbledon dress. But when it comes to colourful outfits, she’s not the only member of her family who knows how to showcase bright tones at their absolute best. Her sister Pippa’s is no stranger to a fabulous daring colour palette and whilst her neon pink leg warmers might be a thing of the past Pippa Middleton’s raspberry pink trousers are unforgettably stunning.

The future Queen Consort’s sister wore these back in January 2012 when she was out and about in South Kensington in London. Opting to go bold on this winter day, Pippa wore some stunning pink trousers cut in a skinny jeans-style.

The flamboyant shade has undertones of red in it as well as edgy burn-out style greying around the hems. Pippa allowed these trousers to do the talking, keeping to an otherwise monochrome theme with the rest of her outfit. She also incorporated several classic items that are often popular this time of year - from light shirts to a structured blazer. The Princess of Wales’ sister paired her pink trousers with a classic black and white button-up checked shirt and a chic tailored black blazer.

Worn open, the blazer featured long structured lapels, black covered buttons and fell to the same flattering length as the shirt. Keeping things similarly paired-back accessories-wise, Pippa held a black slouchy handbag and black heeled ankle boots with the pink trousers tucked in, creating a streamlined silhouette that elongated her legs.

Protecting her eyes from the sun, Pippa finished off her outfit with a pair of large black and tortoiseshell sunglasses with a style reminiscent of Kate’s sunglasses from Ray-Ban. Her long brunette locks which are usually seen loose around her shoulders nowadays were pulled back in a high ponytail for an effortlessly sleek feel.

Although Pippa Middleton’s raspberry pink trousers and tailored blazer were her outfit of choice for winter, this would also make a perfect autumnal outfit. Not only is Pippa not as bundled up as many of us like to be in our winter coats in the colder months, but layers work well for the transitional time between summer and autumn.

For those who already have a lot of neutral tones in their day-to-day wardrobe, the addition of some hot pink trousers like Pippa’s would also be a fun addition for particular occasions or days where you just want that pop of colour. They can be paired with a black or camel blazer, though a black leather or denim jacket would also look amazing with this bold hue.

Get Pippa Middleton's look