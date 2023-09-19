Pippa Middleton’s raspberry pink trousers, tailored black blazer and heeled boots were a bold twist on a classic autumnal look - and we love it!

Pippa Middleton’s raspberry pink trousers made a real statement. Seen here she attends day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

In recent months royal fashion fans have been treated to some seriously statement looks from the Princess of Wales, ranging from Kate’s pastel pink suit to her gorgeous green Wimbledon dress. But when it comes to colourful outfits, she’s not the only member of her family who knows how to showcase bright tones at their absolute best. Her sister Pippa’s is no stranger to a fabulous daring colour palette and whilst her neon pink leg warmers might be a thing of the past Pippa Middleton’s raspberry pink trousers are unforgettably stunning. 

The future Queen Consort’s sister wore these back in January 2012 when she was out and about in South Kensington in London. Opting to go bold on this winter day, Pippa wore some stunning pink trousers cut in a skinny jeans-style. 

Pippa Middleton is seen in South Kensington on January 11, 2012

(Image credit: Photo by Alex Moss/FilmMagic via Getty)

The flamboyant shade has undertones of red in it as well as edgy burn-out style greying around the hems. Pippa allowed these trousers to do the talking, keeping to an otherwise monochrome theme with the rest of her outfit. She also incorporated several classic items that are often popular this time of year - from light shirts to a structured blazer. The Princess of Wales’ sister paired her pink trousers with a classic black and white button-up checked shirt and a chic tailored black blazer. 

Worn open, the blazer featured long structured lapels, black covered buttons and fell to the same flattering length as the shirt. Keeping things similarly paired-back accessories-wise, Pippa held a black slouchy handbag and black heeled ankle boots with the pink trousers tucked in, creating a streamlined silhouette that elongated her legs.

Pippa Middleton seen arriving at her office

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic via Getty)

Protecting her eyes from the sun, Pippa finished off her outfit with a pair of large black and tortoiseshell sunglasses with a style reminiscent of Kate’s sunglasses from Ray-Ban. Her long brunette locks which are usually seen loose around her shoulders nowadays were pulled back in a high ponytail for an effortlessly sleek feel. 

Although Pippa Middleton’s raspberry pink trousers and tailored blazer were her outfit of choice for winter, this would also make a perfect autumnal outfit. Not only is Pippa not as bundled up as many of us like to be in our winter coats in the colder months, but layers work well for the transitional time between summer and autumn. 

Pippa Middleton seen arriving at her office

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic via Getty)

For those who already have a lot of neutral tones in their day-to-day wardrobe, the addition of some hot pink trousers like Pippa’s would also be a fun addition for particular occasions or days where you just want that pop of colour. They can be paired with a black or camel blazer, though a black leather or denim jacket would also look amazing with this bold hue. 

Get Pippa Middleton's look

Sosandar Perfect Skinny Jeans
Sosandar Skinny Jeans

RRP: £55 ($68) | Make a statement like Pippa Middleton with these gorgeous fuchsia pink skinny style jeans. Featuring a high-waisted design, bold colour and stretch denim, these would be a vibrant addition to your autumn/winter wardrobe. 

Belted Slim Fit Ankle Grazer Trousers
Belted Ankle Grazer Trousers

RRP: £119 ($147) |With a beautiful waist belt and ankle grazer length to them, these pink trousers are a slightly more formal take on Pippa Middleton's raspberry pink trousers. Perfect for special events or occasions, these are truly eye-catching.

Tailored Blazer
Tailored Blazer

RRP: £59.99 ($74.30) |This stunning classic blazer has a lapel collar and shoulder pads for a structured, formal look. Pair with pink trousers for a look like Pippa's or layer up with jeans and a jumper for a smart-casual look.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.

