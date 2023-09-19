Pippa Middleton’s raspberry pink trousers, tailored black blazer and heeled boots were a bold twist on a classic autumnal look - and we love it!
Pippa Middleton’s raspberry pink trousers were styled with an otherwise black and white outfit and it would make such a fun look for autumn!
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Pippa Middleton’s raspberry pink trousers, tailored black blazer and heeled boots were a bold twist on a classic autumnal look - and we still love it!
- The Princess of Wales’ sister once stepped out in London wearing hot pink trousers and an otherwise black and white outfit in 2012.
- This statement look is one we still haven’t forgotten and it incorporates several classic pieces worn by many this time of year.
- This royal news comes as Prince George’s heartbreak was revealed as family trips could be set to change forever after he reaches this life milestone.
In recent months royal fashion fans have been treated to some seriously statement looks from the Princess of Wales, ranging from Kate’s pastel pink suit to her gorgeous green Wimbledon dress. But when it comes to colourful outfits, she’s not the only member of her family who knows how to showcase bright tones at their absolute best. Her sister Pippa’s is no stranger to a fabulous daring colour palette and whilst her neon pink leg warmers might be a thing of the past Pippa Middleton’s raspberry pink trousers are unforgettably stunning.
The future Queen Consort’s sister wore these back in January 2012 when she was out and about in South Kensington in London. Opting to go bold on this winter day, Pippa wore some stunning pink trousers cut in a skinny jeans-style.
The flamboyant shade has undertones of red in it as well as edgy burn-out style greying around the hems. Pippa allowed these trousers to do the talking, keeping to an otherwise monochrome theme with the rest of her outfit. She also incorporated several classic items that are often popular this time of year - from light shirts to a structured blazer. The Princess of Wales’ sister paired her pink trousers with a classic black and white button-up checked shirt and a chic tailored black blazer.
Worn open, the blazer featured long structured lapels, black covered buttons and fell to the same flattering length as the shirt. Keeping things similarly paired-back accessories-wise, Pippa held a black slouchy handbag and black heeled ankle boots with the pink trousers tucked in, creating a streamlined silhouette that elongated her legs.
Protecting her eyes from the sun, Pippa finished off her outfit with a pair of large black and tortoiseshell sunglasses with a style reminiscent of Kate’s sunglasses from Ray-Ban. Her long brunette locks which are usually seen loose around her shoulders nowadays were pulled back in a high ponytail for an effortlessly sleek feel.
Although Pippa Middleton’s raspberry pink trousers and tailored blazer were her outfit of choice for winter, this would also make a perfect autumnal outfit. Not only is Pippa not as bundled up as many of us like to be in our winter coats in the colder months, but layers work well for the transitional time between summer and autumn.
For those who already have a lot of neutral tones in their day-to-day wardrobe, the addition of some hot pink trousers like Pippa’s would also be a fun addition for particular occasions or days where you just want that pop of colour. They can be paired with a black or camel blazer, though a black leather or denim jacket would also look amazing with this bold hue.
Get Pippa Middleton's look
RRP: £55 ($68) | Make a statement like Pippa Middleton with these gorgeous fuchsia pink skinny style jeans. Featuring a high-waisted design, bold colour and stretch denim, these would be a vibrant addition to your autumn/winter wardrobe.
RRP: £119 ($147) |With a beautiful waist belt and ankle grazer length to them, these pink trousers are a slightly more formal take on Pippa Middleton's raspberry pink trousers. Perfect for special events or occasions, these are truly eye-catching.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Reese Witherspoon has some blunt friendship advice for women and we totally agree with her
In Reese Witherspoon we trust
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Queen Letizia's clever eyeliner hack 'adds depth' and makes her lashes look 'fuller' and it's super easy to copy at home
We're obsessed with Queen Letizia's simple trick!
By Laura Harman Published
-
Meghan Markle’s outfits in Germany were a masterclass in styling this staple item - but it’s a fashion boundary the Princess of Wales is unlikely to push
Meghan Markle’s outfits in Germany were the epitome of smart-casual chic and two featured this particular item her sister-in-law rarely wears
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's citrine earrings bring glamorous autumnal edge to her monochrome outfit and she knows how to switch up her look!
Kate's citrine earrings brought a pop of autumnal colour to her black-and-white look in Yeovil and they're one of her go-to jewellery pieces
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton rocks vibrant orange life vest on top of ultra chic blazer in hilarious moment during Royal Navy visit
The Princess of Wales paid a visit to the Royal Naval Air Station in Somerset and looked the part
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Kate Middleton reveals how she suffered a painful injury while playing with George, Charlotte and Louis
Kate Middleton had a mishap during playtime with the kids
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
The Princess of Wales's extreme hobby that Prince William thinks she's 'crazy' for doing
The Princess of Wales admitted that William says she's 'crazy' for one of her more extreme sporty hobbies
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Pippa Middleton's gold hoops, heeled boots and oversized sunglasses prove upscale streetwear never dates
Pippa Middleton's streetwear look from 2011 shows how her go-to accessories are just as stylish in 2023 as they were over a decade ago!
By Laura Harman Published
-
Prince William and Princess of Wales deal with ‘mounting pressure’ thanks to their ‘huge star quality’ - and King Charles’ plans won’t help!
The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly in 'constant demand' and the pressure 'is only going to mount', according to a royal expert
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William and Kate unlikely to 'make peace' with Prince Harry and Meghan for ‘sake’ of their children
It's been claimed Prince William and the Princess of Wales and Sussexes are unlikely to reunite 'anytime soon'
By Emma Shacklock Published