Kate Middleton's Reiss leather boots are the chic and sturdy winter footwear we're so ready to invest in for puddle season

Kate Middleton's chunky leather Reiss boots are a versatile cold and wet weather buy that are sure be part of your winter wardrobe for years to come - and they're so perfect for outdoorsy-chic styling.

A pair of winter boots that are versatile, comfy, easy to style and high quality are a game-changer when it comes to autumn/winter styling. But finding the ultimate boots to incorporate into your winter capsule wardrobe can be tricky when there's so many to choose from on both the high street and from high end retailers.

That's why we're taking inspiration from the Princess of Wales when it comes to our winter boots investment this year - and her Reiss Thea Leather Chelsea Boots are a pair we've had our eye on for a while .

Shop Kate's Reiss Chelsea Boots

Princes Catherine struck the perfect balance of stylish and outdoorsy when she stepped out for a walk and a trip to the pub with the Dadvengers community group back in November 2023.

Wearing the chocolate brown Reiss boots with a pair of dark wash blue denim straight-leg jeans by Mother Denim, Kate looked cosy as she layered her Edith Barbour jacket over a classic striped knit.

The khaki utility coat, designed in collaboration with Alexa Chung, is an utterly timeless and quintessentially British outerwear piece that we've seen Kate rely on for less formal winter engagements on various occasions - and it has us scrolling through pages of the best Barbour jackets on the market every time we see her wear it.

Shop More Chic and Sturdy Winter Boots

The casual rainy day combination of Kate's rich green wax jacket, indigo denim and Breton jumper made for the perfect addition to the sturdy Reiss boots that saw her stride through puddles in the park in style and comfort.

While the boots retail for a rather pricey £198, the 100% leather composition, sleek and timeless silhouette and easy-to-pull-on elasticated ankle design make them a worthy pair to splash some cash on, as they'll no doubt see you through many winters to come - all while being oh-so wearable and undoubtedly durable.

Unfortunately but unsurprisingly, Kate's exact chocolate brown pair are no longer in stock - but the sophisticated black design can still be snapped up in time for styling with everything from jeans to dresses and skirts with tights this season.