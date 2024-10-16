Kate Middleton’s pearl drop earrings are a fast-track to elegance - these alternatives are perfect for achieving this classic style
The Princess of Wales has often been spotted wearing this stunning pair of pearl drop earrings and this look is so easy to recreate
The Princess of Wales’s pearl drop earrings are a fast-track to elegance and we’ve found some alternatives to help achieve this classic style.
The Princess of Wales has worn some magnificent royal jewellery pieces over the years, from her wedding tiara to the sparkling sapphire and diamond drop earrings that match her iconic engagement ring. However, her day-to-day jewellery favourites often tend to be a lot more low-key. One of her go-to pairs of earrings feature a delicate pearl drop and wouldn’t look out of place when you’re running errands or at a special occasion. Kate’s pearl drop earrings are something she’s worn for many years now and they’re actually made up of a pair of £700 Kiki Hoops by Kiki McDonough, with Baroque Pearl Drops attached to them.
Sadly, the pearl drops don’t appear to be available right now, though the brand still sells various other gorgeous detachable drops, including a few other pearls. Pearl earrings are the perfect jewellery to invest in when you want to look glamorous and sophisticated, but still want your accessories to be somewhat understated.
Shop Pearl Drop Earrings Like the Princess of Wales's
Affordable and stunning, these gold-plated sterling silver earrings have crystals on the hoop and a single, white pearl bead suspended in a drop. Wear with your favourite jeans and jumpers during the day or pair with a knitted midi dress for an evening out.
Not everyone will be a fan of yellow gold finishes and this gorgeous pair of earrings also come in sterling silver. They are every bit as beautiful as the gold plated version and will work so perfectly to tie your look together if your everyday jewellery is silver toned.
Shop More Pearl Drop Earrings
If you want to invest a little more in some pearl earrings then look no further than these ones. They're 18k gold vermeil and have irregularly-sized freshwater pearls that each have their own unique shape. These would make a a lovely present as well as a treat for yourself.
These freshwater pearl earrings are a stand-out choice for Christmas parties and other special events you've got coming up. They also come in olive green pearl and pink pearl colourways and are 18k gold plated.
The sheen of pearls is beautiful, but they’re not massively sparkly like diamonds and other precious jewels. White pearl earrings will also go with all other colours so you don’t need to worry about matching them to a particular tone of outfit. The Princess of Wales’s earrings are on the luxurious side, but you don’t have to spend quite so much to get a similarly beautiful look.
Pearls are on the more affordable side when it comes to gemstones and it’s thankfully so easy to find alternative earrings that give a similar feel to Kate’s pearl drop earrings without the hefty price tag. If you particularly admire the gold-tone of the Princess of Wales’s earrings then these Pearl Dangle Earrings on Amazon are a brilliant option for under £12 and are gold-plated.
We’ve also found some other beautiful pairs of earrings that ooze sophistication and are either gold or silver toned, with a slightly different shape of pearl. Regardless of your metal preferences, the key to emulating Kate’s jewellery look is of course the pearl or faux pearl drop design detail. The dangling pearl draws the eye in a way that studs often don’t and the future Queen has worn her earrings to both family and royal occasions.
In September 2022 the Prince and Princess of Wales accompanied Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to a settling-in afternoon at Lambrook School, shortly after the family moved to Adelaide Cottage. Kate accessorised her rust-toned shirt dress with her pearl drop earrings that echoed the white polka dot pattern.
This outfit was the epitome of relaxed elegance and she looks to have worn these same earrings with another polka dot dress a few months later. She wore a navy and yellow dress from one of the best British clothing brands, L. K. Bennett when she visited the Ukrainian Community Centre in Reading. Kate has also been spotted in these earrings at the HQ of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and Royal College of Midwives where she styled it with a tailored cream dress by Self Portrait.
It’s not just flowing dresses that pearl earrings look spectacular with, though. Her Royal Highness wore these earrings in Glasgow in 2022 with navy trousers, a blue blouse and longline navy coat. No matter how formal or casual the outfit, Kate’s pearl drop earrings are a winning accessory and we can’t help hoping to see her wear them again this winter.
