Kate Middleton's sunglasses tick all the right boxes - where to buy her dreamy Ray-Ban faves

Kate Middleton often wears sunglasses from Ray-Ban, a designer of luxury eyewear, here are the exact frames she wears and how you can copy her summer style.

Kate Middleton has an enviable collection of sunglasses, many of which are from Ray-Ban.

Here are her best pairs from the brand, and where you can pick them up too.

The Princess of Wales has always opted for chic sunglasses and is a particular fan of the popular brand, Ray-Ban. While Ray-Ban has several styles, the Princess typically opts for the Wayfarer style shape which are square-like, and the classic style the brand is known for. The Princess also typically opts to buy her sunglasses in shades of brown, with the brown lenses matching the tortoiseshell brown frames.

Here's a rundown of all the best sunglasses worn by the Princess from Ray-Ban, and how you can buy the exact same pair.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(opens in new tab) Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Classics, Light Brown Gradient (£146.00 (opens in new tab)) $163.00 | Ray-Ban (opens in new tab) Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Classics are the most recognizable style in the history of sunglasses. Since its initial design in 1952, Wayfarer Classics gained popularity among celebrities, musicians, artists and those with an impeccable fashion sense.



The Princess has been snapped in these sunglasses on a number of occassions. In the photo, Catherine can be seen pairing these sunglasses with a pale pink dress as she vivisted Newquay in 2016. She has owned these sunglasses for years and have become a staple in her wardrobe.

These are probably the style that is most classic and is therefore likely to last the longest without falling out of trend.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(opens in new tab) Ray-Ban Chris Sunglasses, (£126.00 (opens in new tab)) $155.00 | Ray-Ban (opens in new tab) These unisex sunglasses are designed with unique style cues taken from the Erika style, but spun into a slightly more masculine shape with square lenses and a less circular frame shape. Chris sunglasses have been crafted with a gummy and rubberized frame finish, giving these trend setting sunglasses an exclusive textured feel. The Ray-Ban Chris epitomizes modern day fashion packed into a lightweight, comfortable design.

Moving into a slightly more expensive look, these Ray-Ban sunglasses were worn by the Princess in Belize in 2022. The couple were in Belize as part of their Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean, this called for a more high-class look.

The sunglasses feature metal arms and add a sleek look to the sunglasses. The Princess paired the accessory with a bright blue ensemble and the neutral glasses were perfect for not detracting from the Princess' look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(opens in new tab) Ray-Ban Wayfarer II Classic (£134.00 (opens in new tab)) $163.00 | RayBan (opens in new tab) This sleek frame takes the iconic look of the Wayfarer and brings it full circle for the modern age. With its slim acetate frame and skinny temples, the Wayfarer II delivers an aura of cool sophistication, enhanced with green or brown lenses, and even with eye-catching Evolve gradients.

The Princess wore this style of Wayfarer sunglasses to Wimbledon in 2019. These glasses are less rectangular and feature more of a circular shape than the Princess' other sunglasses from the same brand. These are perhaps the most trendy of Kate's go-to shades. The rounded shape is still very much in style, but perhaps won't remain on-trend for as long as Catherine's other favorite styles.