Princess Anne's calf-high ruched leather boots are the perfect transitional footwear for stepping into spring

Princess Anne's calf-high ruched leather boots were the star of the show at a recent royal engagement as the Princess rocked a bare leg with a calf-high boot and midi skirt.

The Princess Royal has been out and about at royal engagements in Wales.

While attending these events the Princess looked fantastic in the perfect springtime look.

On Monday, April 4, 2023, the Princess Royal attended royal engagements in Wales. While spring has certainly sprung in the UK, the weather has still been quite tempramental with the sunny days being accompanied by chilly mornings and frequent rainy spells.

Showing her ability to dress for whatever the weather, the Princess nailed her look for the day and paired some of her favorite tried and tested items together. This included a skirt suit in khaki and red that the Princess has been snapped in a number of times over the years.

Anne matched the red in the khaki suit - in the buttons and the plaid - with the burnt orange-red scarf that she wore tightly wrapped around her neck and tucked into her jacket. She also accessorized with a gold brooch that she has owned for years and is reportedly worth £4,500. The Princess frequently wears this gold accessory to engagements to add a little bit of splendor to her looks. The Princess also wore a black leather bag which she matched to her gloves and boots.

Princess Anne's calf-high ruched leather boots were the real showstopper in the Princess' outfit. Anne wore a pair of calf-length flat boots that features casual yet sleek ruching. Anne wore these boots without stockings and gave an easy lesson on dressing for the spring by pairing calf-length boots with a longer skirt and bare legs.

The Princess was welcomed to Wales and met with nurses at the maternity unit at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil. She was given a tour of the unit and unveiled a plaque to commemorate her visit.

The visit from the Princess was clearly appreciated and the director of Wales at the Royal College of Midwives, Julie Richards, said of the royal visit, "This was a wonderful day and a real and well-deserved honor for the staff. It is one that will remain in their memories for a long, long time."

According to the BBC (opens in new tab) Julie then added, "It was also a surprise royal treat for women and families in the unit who did not expect to see a senior member of the Royal Family coming towards them and stopping to chat."