Pippa Middleton’s suede knee high boots and fluffy gilet show why different textures are the key to a chic layered look.

If there’s one thing that’s key to the success of an autumn and winter capsule wardrobe, no matter your personal style, it’s layering pieces. Whether it’s your best wool jumpers or a knitted vest, it’s essential to have pieces that you can add or take away depending on the weather and if you’re looking for inspiration look no further than Pippa Middleton. We often find ourselves turning to her chic autumn/winter looks when we’re not sure what to wear and Pippa’s suede knee high boots and fluffy gilet prove why texture is so important when it comes to layering.
She wore this combination in January 2012 when she was out and about in London and although the outfit was simple and snuggly, it also oozed sophistication. Pippa has always loved wearing timeless pieces as the base of her outfit and on this occasion she wore black skinny jeans tucked into her boots and a long-sleeved muted red jumper. Over the top she added her chocolate brown Celtic & Co gilet which was longline with a wrap design and had a fluffy lining.
Shop Knee High Boots Like Pippa Middleton's
This pair of black suede boots will be in your collection for so many years thanks to their gorgeously timeless design. They have an elasticated panel at the back for comfort, as well as a rounded toe and mid-height block heel.
Available in wide and regular calf fits, these boots are well worth the investment and will go with so many cosy autumn/winter outfits. Style with a knitted dress and longline coat or wear with jeans tucked in and a gilet to recreate Pippa's style.
Shop Cosy Gilets
Made from soft faux fur, this gilet is a cosy addition to your wardrobe and would add textural contrast into your everyday autumn looks. It also comes in other shades, though this black colourway is incredibly versatile and would be beautiful styled with black jeans or leather trousers.
This suedette gilet is a warm beige tone that looks especially beautiful worn with blue denim. It has a classic aviator style, with a faux shearling lining and buckle fastenings at the collar and hem. Throw over a cosy jumper as the perfect extra layer.
If this wasn’t enough cosiness for one outfit, the lining also extended on to the outside and rolled outwards to form long lapels. The contrast between the suede-esque outer fabric and fluffy inner fabric is similar to Pippa Middleton’s gilet that she wore ice skating in 2008 and made this piece a focal point of her outfit, despite being very neutral in colour.
Adding to this textural contrast were her knee high boots and if you still haven’t invested in a pair for your own wardrobe it’s definitely worth considering. Especially if you choose black or brown knee high boots, they slot effortlessly in with so many outfits and Pippa’s boots in 2012 looked to be either suede or faux-suede. The suede boots against the smooth denim of her jeans and the fluffy gilet were a wonderful choice.
When it comes to putting together highly-layered looks, texture is important as different textures can help add depth and interest to an outfit, especially one which has got a lot of similar colours in it. The long length of knee high boots like Pippa’s also gives your legs more coverage on cold days and tucking trousers or leggings into them gives a beautifully streamlined silhouette.
This is Pippa’s preferred way of wearing knee high boots and woman&home’s Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr believes that knee high boots will never go out of style.
She says, “Whilst winter boot trends might change from year to year (who knew we'd be wearing UGGs again!), knee boots are a classic that will always work. They're a really versatile investment that look just as chic under long dresses for a boho feel, or styled with skinny jeans for a sleek yet cosy look à la Pippa. Find a comfortable little heel that you can wear all day and you've cracked the code to a sophisticated cold weather wardrobe."
Pippa Middleton accessorised her outfit with dark sunglasses and an elegant black Loewe top-handle bag which had pops of burgundy and tan on it. On a colder day the Princess of Wales’s sister could also have added a coat over the top of her gilet for even more warmth. However, even without this, Pippa mastered the blend of comfort, cosiness and style with her knee high boots and gilet outfit.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
