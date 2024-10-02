Skating in style, Pippa Middleton’s gilet, black jeans and leopard print scarf are perfect for looking chic on the rink this winter
Pippa Middleton's ice skating outfit consists of cosy staples with a pop of pattern and we're feeling inspired by this cold weather styling
Pippa Middleton’s gilet, black jeans and leopard print scarf are a perfect combination for looking chic on the ice rink this winter.
With the seasons changing we can’t help but look forward to all the things about autumn/winter that make these months so cosy - from frosty walks to Sunday Roasts by a cosy fire. Ice skating is another thing that so many people enjoy this time of year and Pippa Middleton has been spotted skating on more than one occasion. It seems her skillset knows no bounds and the ever-fashionable Pippa is no stranger to showcasing both her skating and style credentials at the rink. Back in November 2008 the Princess of Wales’s younger sister attended the VIP Opening of the Somerset House Ice Rink in London.
She was photographed wearing a faux fur trimmed gilet, relaxed black jeans and a leopard print scarf that could be part of anyone’s autumn capsule wardrobe. The combination might not be everyone’s first thought when it comes to an ice skating outfit, but it could be now after seeing how chic she looked in her cosy ensemble.
Recreate Pippa Middleton's Ice Skating Outfit
Whether you envision yourself wearing it for ice skating or not, this gilet is an investment worth making. It has such a timeless design with a funnel neckline, zip and buckle fastening and a snuggly lining. The khaki colour is gorgeous and you can style this gilet with jumpers and jeans as well as over knitted dresses or skirts.
A pair of flared jeans is a great option to have in your denim collection and these ones are soft and stretchy. They're fitted through the thigh and then flow out into 70's-inspired flares from the knees. The silhouette of these jeans would be especially stunning worn with pointed toe boots to give a leg-elongating effect.
Back in the day Pippa Middleton was a big fan of finishing off her looks with a leopard print scarf and they can be so striking as an accessory. This one is very affordable and has fringed trims and a neutral, pale leopard print design that would work well with so many other shades.
Shop More Gilets
If you love the look of Pippa Middleton's gilet from 2008 then this affordable option available now is great for capturing a similar sense of cosiness and style. It's crafted from faux suede and fleece and has handy pockets and buttons down the front.
This suedette gilet has a regular fit and a zip-through fastening, as well as buckle fastenings at the collar and hem. These give it a timeless aviator look and the faux shearling lining makes this extra cosy. Throw over your favourite jumper and jeans outfit as an extra layer.
Pippa’s outfit base was a long sleeved black jumper and her straight leg jeans in a washed black colourway. This is a great combination of staples that can easily be mixed and matched with brighter accessories or outerwear pieces. However, Pippa decided to keep her ice skating look very neutral and generally stuck with a colour palette of brown and black.
Her gorgeous gilet was layered over the top of her jumper and was a rich chocolate brown shade with a tie fastening at the waist and faux fur detailing. It appeared as though the fluffy material lined her entire gilet and folded over at the front to create lapels. This was likely so comfortable and soft to wear and Pippa’s choice of a gilet was masterful for skating.
Having her arms free and uncovered by a jacket meant that she probably had more freedom of movement when she was making her way round the ice rink, whilst her torso was covered and kept toasty warm by the gilet. The Princess of Wales’s sister tucked her black jumper into her jeans and added a brown belt that coordinated with the rest of her look.
Once you’ve found the best jeans for your body type some people might be reluctant to steer away from this style, but Pippa’s flared jeans might inspire you to try this silhouette. They have a bit more of a relaxed feel than the skinny jeans she and the future Queen both love to wear, but they have the same fitted top half that helps to give a streamlined look.
Pippa wore hers draped over the top of her ice skates, though if you’d prefer to tuck your jeans into ice skates this autumn/winter, then perhaps skinny jeans or leggings might be better options. The dark wash of her jeans, though, is a lovely tone for the colder months and works very well with other dark colours like burgundy, black and forest green. The addition of her subtle leopard print scarf tucked inside her gilet was a beautiful touch as well as being another warm outfit element.
The leopard print trend has been huge this year and Pippa wearing this scarf in 2008 shows how often it comes back into fashion again as a bold yet wearable pattern. Whilst we all might be missing the summer sunshine, Pippa’s chic ice skating outfit has given us plenty of autumn/winter styling inspiration that’s got us excited for the months to come.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
