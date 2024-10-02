Skating in style, Pippa Middleton’s gilet, black jeans and leopard print scarf are perfect for looking chic on the rink this winter

Pippa Middleton’s gilet, black jeans and leopard print scarf are a perfect combination for looking chic on the ice rink this winter.

With the seasons changing we can’t help but look forward to all the things about autumn/winter that make these months so cosy - from frosty walks to Sunday Roasts by a cosy fire. Ice skating is another thing that so many people enjoy this time of year and Pippa Middleton has been spotted skating on more than one occasion. It seems her skillset knows no bounds and the ever-fashionable Pippa is no stranger to showcasing both her skating and style credentials at the rink. Back in November 2008 the Princess of Wales’s younger sister attended the VIP Opening of the Somerset House Ice Rink in London.

She was photographed wearing a faux fur trimmed gilet, relaxed black jeans and a leopard print scarf that could be part of anyone’s autumn capsule wardrobe. The combination might not be everyone’s first thought when it comes to an ice skating outfit, but it could be now after seeing how chic she looked in her cosy ensemble.

Recreate Pippa Middleton's Ice Skating Outfit

Pippa’s outfit base was a long sleeved black jumper and her straight leg jeans in a washed black colourway. This is a great combination of staples that can easily be mixed and matched with brighter accessories or outerwear pieces. However, Pippa decided to keep her ice skating look very neutral and generally stuck with a colour palette of brown and black.

Her gorgeous gilet was layered over the top of her jumper and was a rich chocolate brown shade with a tie fastening at the waist and faux fur detailing. It appeared as though the fluffy material lined her entire gilet and folded over at the front to create lapels. This was likely so comfortable and soft to wear and Pippa’s choice of a gilet was masterful for skating.

Having her arms free and uncovered by a jacket meant that she probably had more freedom of movement when she was making her way round the ice rink, whilst her torso was covered and kept toasty warm by the gilet. The Princess of Wales’s sister tucked her black jumper into her jeans and added a brown belt that coordinated with the rest of her look.

Once you’ve found the best jeans for your body type some people might be reluctant to steer away from this style, but Pippa’s flared jeans might inspire you to try this silhouette. They have a bit more of a relaxed feel than the skinny jeans she and the future Queen both love to wear, but they have the same fitted top half that helps to give a streamlined look.

Pippa wore hers draped over the top of her ice skates, though if you’d prefer to tuck your jeans into ice skates this autumn/winter, then perhaps skinny jeans or leggings might be better options. The dark wash of her jeans, though, is a lovely tone for the colder months and works very well with other dark colours like burgundy, black and forest green. The addition of her subtle leopard print scarf tucked inside her gilet was a beautiful touch as well as being another warm outfit element.

The leopard print trend has been huge this year and Pippa wearing this scarf in 2008 shows how often it comes back into fashion again as a bold yet wearable pattern. Whilst we all might be missing the summer sunshine, Pippa’s chic ice skating outfit has given us plenty of autumn/winter styling inspiration that’s got us excited for the months to come.