We're obsessed with Pippa Middleton's neon pink leg warmers and sequin dress she wore for night out with sister Catherine

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Pippa Middleton and her sister, the Princess of Wales, once stepped out in some seriously vibrant outfits for a special night out - and we love these old snaps of the sisters letting loose.

Pippa and Kate Middleton can be seen dressed in head to toe glitter and neon for a night out in 2008 in unearthed photos.

We especially love Pippa's luminous pink leg warmers that are worlds away from her usual chic style.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton's candy pink clutch bag is so Barbie and she styled it perfectly.

Pippa Middleton is known for having incredible fashion sense, much like her sister, the Princess of Wales.

From Pippa's strawberry red tea dress and espadrille combo and her twinkling champagne dress to her floral pink Wimbledon midi dress and her body-hugging indigo wrap dress, the mother-of-three never fails to wow with her sartorial choices.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And while we love seeing Pippa's perfectly styled and ultra chic looks, we're pretty obsessed with her wild neon and sequin look seen in unearthed photographs of her and Catherine in their party days.

Stepping out for a roller disco event held to raise money for charity Place2Be in 2008, Pippa looked majorly funky in shocking pink leg warmers with matching sunglasses which are a far cry from the timeless Ray-Bans we often see her in now.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pippa, who married entrepreneur James Matthews in 2017, also rocked a black sequin mini dress with a sheer detail on the hem, opting for a pair large silver hoop earrings, a metallic handbag and simple black heels.

Princess Catherine, who has mainly been seen in endless clean cut, sleek and ultra smart outfits since her and Prince William's wedding in 2011, also donned a pair of pink, 80s-esque leg warmers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shying away from subtlety for the London night out, Kate chose a sparkly green halter neck top featuring a ribbon tie detail on the waist and bold, neon yellow sporty shorts.

While we doubt we'll ever see Pippa or Catherine step out in public like this again, we love delving into the archives to reminisce on their more daring looks from years gone by!