Pippa Middleton stuns in a body-hugging indigo patterned wrap dress and peep toe wedges

More than 10 years later, Pippa Middleton's skin-tight indigo wrap dress still holds up

By Madeline Merinuk
published

Pippa Middleton always has impeccable style, and this body-hugging wrap dress paired with some sporty sunglasses proved she was way ahead of her time.

We don't have to be the first to tell you that Pippa Middleton is an eternal style icon. Ever since she entered the limelight upon Kate Middleton's engagement to Prince William, she's been revered for her similarly inspirational sense of fashion to Kate's, often creating looks that are just too good to ignore. 

Although Pippa isn't out and about nearly as much as Kate is, we still are able to grab snapshots of some of her best looks over the last 10 years or so - and we just discovered one of her best looks ever.

While out and about shopping in London in June of 2011, Pippa sported one of the most stylish dresses she's ever worn - an indigo wrap dress featuring a subtle white geometric print that perfectly hugged her athletic silhouette. The dress also featured some fluttering cap sleeves, as well as a belt of the same print and fabric that helped cinch her waist.

To pair with the indigo dress, Pippa went with a pair of white peep toe heels which featured an espadrille wedge - which, BTW, are quite en vogue at the moment, according to celebs like Katie Holmes and, yes, Kate Middleton.

The Royal's sister also carried a large grey utility bag, carrying it by the straps down by her side. She also incorporated a pair of super sporty Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses, which also remain in style, even over ten years later. And, as we know, the Middleton sisters love Ray-Ban sunnies, with the two of them often sporting the brand at summer outings and events like Wimbledon

When Pippa got chilly, she threw on an easy, white cropped cardigan, keeping with the white motif presented in the pattern in her dress and the hue of her wedges. 

She kept her jewelry extremely minimal, only opting for a barely-there dainty gold necklace, as well as a pair of subtle gold dangling earrings. 

As summer comes to a close, we can't help but feel as though this outfit (or any similar recreation) is a perfect transitional ensemble as we lead into the chilly autumn months - which is exactly why we decided to find some similar items that can help you achieve a near identical look.

KAILEIGH Kaela Faux Wrap Knit Dress, $58 (£45) | StitchFix

KAILEIGH Kaela Faux Wrap Knit Dress, $58 (£45) | StitchFix

This flowy dress features a V-neck and a fitted bodice that flares out into a flowing skirt for a look that pairs well with heels or flats.

View Deal

CASTANER Carina Wedge Sandals
Castañer wedge-heeled espadrilles

RRP: £80 ($101) | This classic style of espadrille wedges are a summer staple for Pippa Middleton and the neutral ivory ribbon colour makes them especially versatile. Pair with a red dress like Pippa or simply jeans and a t-shirt for a beautiful summer look.

Madeline Merinuk
US Lifestyle News Writer

Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.


After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.


Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.

