Pippa Middleton stuns in a body-hugging indigo patterned wrap dress and peep toe wedges

Pippa Middleton always has impeccable style, and this body-hugging wrap dress paired with some sporty sunglasses proved she was way ahead of her time.

We don't have to be the first to tell you that Pippa Middleton is an eternal style icon. Ever since she entered the limelight upon Kate Middleton's engagement to Prince William, she's been revered for her similarly inspirational sense of fashion to Kate's, often creating looks that are just too good to ignore.

Although Pippa isn't out and about nearly as much as Kate is, we still are able to grab snapshots of some of her best looks over the last 10 years or so - and we just discovered one of her best looks ever.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While out and about shopping in London in June of 2011, Pippa sported one of the most stylish dresses she's ever worn - an indigo wrap dress featuring a subtle white geometric print that perfectly hugged her athletic silhouette. The dress also featured some fluttering cap sleeves, as well as a belt of the same print and fabric that helped cinch her waist.

To pair with the indigo dress, Pippa went with a pair of white peep toe heels which featured an espadrille wedge - which, BTW, are quite en vogue at the moment, according to celebs like Katie Holmes and, yes, Kate Middleton.

The Royal's sister also carried a large grey utility bag, carrying it by the straps down by her side. She also incorporated a pair of super sporty Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses, which also remain in style, even over ten years later. And, as we know, the Middleton sisters love Ray-Ban sunnies, with the two of them often sporting the brand at summer outings and events like Wimbledon.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When Pippa got chilly, she threw on an easy, white cropped cardigan, keeping with the white motif presented in the pattern in her dress and the hue of her wedges.

She kept her jewelry extremely minimal, only opting for a barely-there dainty gold necklace, as well as a pair of subtle gold dangling earrings.

As summer comes to a close, we can't help but feel as though this outfit (or any similar recreation) is a perfect transitional ensemble as we lead into the chilly autumn months - which is exactly why we decided to find some similar items that can help you achieve a near identical look.

KAILEIGH Kaela Faux Wrap Knit Dress, $58 (£45) | StitchFix This flowy dress features a V-neck and a fitted bodice that flares out into a flowing skirt for a look that pairs well with heels or flats.