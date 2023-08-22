Pippa Middleton's twinkling champagne dress is the perfect wedding guest look

Pippa never disappoints!

By Madeline Merinuk
By Madeline Merinuk
published

Pippa debuted this stunning champagne-coloured dress almost a decade ago - see the pics, and find out where to get a similar look.

Pippa Middleton is always sporting incredible fashion ensembles - but we don't have to be the first people to state that fairly obvious fact. For example, her dresses at events like Wimbledon and Royal engagements are revered year after year, with her pink floral midi dress and her Princess Diana-inspired outfit with a mint Balmain blazer being just a few of Pippa's best fashion looks

Another look that we're giving major applause toward these days is a look she debuted while at the GQ Men of the Year Awards at The Royal Opera House in 2014 - and it consisted of a chic, champagne-coloured gown, and some simply stunning strappy heels. 

pippa middleton

Of course, this special occasion called for a special dress, and Pippa certainly got the memo. Her sparkling champagne dress was designed by one of the event's sponsors, Hugo Boss, and featured a sleek yet elegant silhouette, with the dress cutting off at just below her mid-calf. 

To style this unforgettable gown, she paired it with a small, silver clutch, as well as a pair of chic caged, strappy heels of a dark gold hue. If there's one thing we know about Pippa - and let's face it, the Middleton ladies in general - it's that they know how to shop for good heels, whether it be her Castaner espadrille wedges or the infamous sparkly Gianvito Rossi pumps

She kept her jewelry very simple, wearing only a dainty gold bracelet and a pair of subtle dangling earrings, as to not distract from her statement dress. And, for makeup, she decided to similarly keep things simple yet effective, going for a soft glam vibe to tie the whole look together. 

Although, unfortunately, Pippa's dress is unavailable to purchase, we found two similar options that might work if you're looking to recreate her inspirational formalwear ensemble. 

