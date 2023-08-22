Pippa Middleton's twinkling champagne dress is the perfect wedding guest look

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Pippa debuted this stunning champagne-coloured dress almost a decade ago - see the pics, and find out where to get a similar look.

Pippa Middleton is always sporting incredible fashion ensembles - but we don't have to be the first people to state that fairly obvious fact. For example, her dresses at events like Wimbledon and Royal engagements are revered year after year, with her pink floral midi dress and her Princess Diana-inspired outfit with a mint Balmain blazer being just a few of Pippa's best fashion looks.

Another look that we're giving major applause toward these days is a look she debuted while at the GQ Men of the Year Awards at The Royal Opera House in 2014 - and it consisted of a chic, champagne-coloured gown, and some simply stunning strappy heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, this special occasion called for a special dress, and Pippa certainly got the memo. Her sparkling champagne dress was designed by one of the event's sponsors, Hugo Boss, and featured a sleek yet elegant silhouette, with the dress cutting off at just below her mid-calf.

To style this unforgettable gown, she paired it with a small, silver clutch, as well as a pair of chic caged, strappy heels of a dark gold hue. If there's one thing we know about Pippa - and let's face it, the Middleton ladies in general - it's that they know how to shop for good heels, whether it be her Castaner espadrille wedges or the infamous sparkly Gianvito Rossi pumps.

She kept her jewelry very simple, wearing only a dainty gold bracelet and a pair of subtle dangling earrings, as to not distract from her statement dress. And, for makeup, she decided to similarly keep things simple yet effective, going for a soft glam vibe to tie the whole look together.

Although, unfortunately, Pippa's dress is unavailable to purchase, we found two similar options that might work if you're looking to recreate her inspirational formalwear ensemble.

Column Scoop Tea-Length Lace Cocktail Dress in Pearl Pink, $109 (£85) | JJ's House Captivating and breathtaking, this tea-length cocktail dress in sheath cut offers a fascinating look. An impressive lace throughout gives this dress a supreme and luxurious allure - similar to Pippa's stunning champagne sparkly gown.