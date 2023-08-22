Pippa Middleton's twinkling champagne dress is the perfect wedding guest look
Pippa never disappoints!
Pippa debuted this stunning champagne-coloured dress almost a decade ago - see the pics, and find out where to get a similar look.
Pippa Middleton is always sporting incredible fashion ensembles - but we don't have to be the first people to state that fairly obvious fact. For example, her dresses at events like Wimbledon and Royal engagements are revered year after year, with her pink floral midi dress and her Princess Diana-inspired outfit with a mint Balmain blazer being just a few of Pippa's best fashion looks.
Another look that we're giving major applause toward these days is a look she debuted while at the GQ Men of the Year Awards at The Royal Opera House in 2014 - and it consisted of a chic, champagne-coloured gown, and some simply stunning strappy heels.
Of course, this special occasion called for a special dress, and Pippa certainly got the memo. Her sparkling champagne dress was designed by one of the event's sponsors, Hugo Boss, and featured a sleek yet elegant silhouette, with the dress cutting off at just below her mid-calf.
To style this unforgettable gown, she paired it with a small, silver clutch, as well as a pair of chic caged, strappy heels of a dark gold hue. If there's one thing we know about Pippa - and let's face it, the Middleton ladies in general - it's that they know how to shop for good heels, whether it be her Castaner espadrille wedges or the infamous sparkly Gianvito Rossi pumps.
She kept her jewelry very simple, wearing only a dainty gold bracelet and a pair of subtle dangling earrings, as to not distract from her statement dress. And, for makeup, she decided to similarly keep things simple yet effective, going for a soft glam vibe to tie the whole look together.
Although, unfortunately, Pippa's dress is unavailable to purchase, we found two similar options that might work if you're looking to recreate her inspirational formalwear ensemble.
Column Scoop Tea-Length Lace Cocktail Dress in Pearl Pink, $109 (£85) | JJ's House
Captivating and breathtaking, this tea-length cocktail dress in sheath cut offers a fascinating look. An impressive lace throughout gives this dress a supreme and luxurious allure - similar to Pippa's stunning champagne sparkly gown.
Boat Neck Ankle-Length Lace Evening Dress With Sequins in Champagne, $189 (£148) | JJ's House
This insanely gorgeous full-length dress is the perfect option for an evening attire necessity, or would be perfect for a wedding guest attending a black tie reception. Pair this with your favorite heels and a reliable, chic clutch for the perfect look.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
