We’re taking style notes from Pippa Middleton’s strawberry red tea dress and classic espadrille wedges this summer

Pippa Middleton's strawberry red tea dress is stunning. Seen here Pippa attends day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)
Pippa Middleton’s strawberry red tea dress and classic summer espadrille wedges from 2018 are giving us some serious style inspiration this summer.

We might not have glimpsed her much in public recently but Pippa Middleton’s outfits are every bit as memorable as many of her sister Kate’s dresses. Whilst the Princess of Wales often dresses more formally, with tailored trousers and blazers part of her everyday wardrobe, Pippa has loved to experiment with fun and bright outfits over the years. But both sisters are a fan of dresses in the summer and Pippa Middleton’s strawberry red tea dress look she wore in Paris back in 2018 is one we just can’t get out of our minds.

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews are seen attending the french open

(Image credit: Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

The future Queen Consort’s sister wore this stand-out summer look when she and her husband James Matthews attended the French Open at Roland Garros. Pippa is just as much of a fan as Kate and for this special outing she opted for a Ralph Lauren tea dress in a gorgeous red shade.

The bold tone worked well with the unique nautical print of the dress which featured motifs of compasses, fish and ships amongst others. The short sleeves and flattering V-neck design of the dress accentuated Pippa’s silhouette and she paired this vibrant piece with one of her summer wardrobe go-tos - a pair of espadrille wedges.

A close-up of Pippa Middleton's shoes at the 2018 French Open

(Image credit: Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

We all know Kate’s espadrilles are often Castañer and this brand is also a favourite with Pippa. For her French Open trip she wore the white ones with the braided raffia wedge heel and rounded toe and they worked wonderfully as a more neutral accessory, allowing the red dress to do all the talking. 

She also kept the raffia theme going with her choice of bag as Pippa opted for a small wicker bag in a rich tan colour. Although the strap looks long enough to potentially be worn crossbody on this occasion she decided to wear it simply over her shoulder. To protect herself from the sun she also stepped out in a pair of black Ray-Ban sunglasses and a white fedora hat complete with a red band around the brim to tie in with her fabulous dress. 

Pippa Middleton at the French Open

(Image credit: Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

Get Pippa Middleton's look

Pippa Middleton’s strawberry red tea dress and espadrille look is one that many fashion fans might be interested in recreating as it’s bold and fun for summer and can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. For daytime summer gatherings or low-key outings, why not pair with a casual cardigan or a denim jacket and a pair of flat sandals or trainers? In the evening, a red dress like this would also look beautiful with a white or camel blazer and heels or possibly even a black leather jacket for a more edgy feel to your outfit.

Floral V-Neck Midi Tiered Dress
Floral V-Neck Midi Tiered Dress

RRP: £49 ($62) | Recreate your own version of Pippa Middleton's strawberry red dress look from 2018 with this bold floral midi dress. It features an elasticated waist, subtly tiered skirt and a stand-out floral print and this would look beautiful day or night.

Flowy Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Flowy Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

RRP: £85 ($108) |With a smocked bodice, side-split detail and sweetheart neckline, this fun option would be beautiful for summer occasions. This bright red shade and delicate floral pattern also make this a truly memorable piece.

CASTANER Carina Wedge Sandals
Castañer wedge-heeled espadrilles

RRP: £80 ($101) | This classic style of espadrille wedges are a summer staple for Pippa Middleton and the neutral ivory ribbon colour makes them especially versatile. Pair with a red dress like Pippa or simply jeans and a t-shirt for a beautiful summer look.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.

