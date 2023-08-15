We’re taking style notes from Pippa Middleton’s strawberry red tea dress and classic espadrille wedges this summer

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Pippa Middleton’s strawberry red tea dress and classic summer espadrille wedges from 2018 are giving us some serious style inspiration this summer.

The Princess of Wales’ sister attended the French Open in 2018 wearing a stunning bright red dress with a stand-out nautical print.

She paired it with espadrilles and a matching hat and it’s a look that would still be a beautiful choice to wear in summer to this day.

We might not have glimpsed her much in public recently but Pippa Middleton’s outfits are every bit as memorable as many of her sister Kate’s dresses. Whilst the Princess of Wales often dresses more formally, with tailored trousers and blazers part of her everyday wardrobe, Pippa has loved to experiment with fun and bright outfits over the years. But both sisters are a fan of dresses in the summer and Pippa Middleton’s strawberry red tea dress look she wore in Paris back in 2018 is one we just can’t get out of our minds.

(Image credit: Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

The future Queen Consort’s sister wore this stand-out summer look when she and her husband James Matthews attended the French Open at Roland Garros. Pippa is just as much of a fan as Kate and for this special outing she opted for a Ralph Lauren tea dress in a gorgeous red shade.

The bold tone worked well with the unique nautical print of the dress which featured motifs of compasses, fish and ships amongst others. The short sleeves and flattering V-neck design of the dress accentuated Pippa’s silhouette and she paired this vibrant piece with one of her summer wardrobe go-tos - a pair of espadrille wedges.

(Image credit: Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

We all know Kate’s espadrilles are often Castañer and this brand is also a favourite with Pippa. For her French Open trip she wore the white ones with the braided raffia wedge heel and rounded toe and they worked wonderfully as a more neutral accessory, allowing the red dress to do all the talking.

She also kept the raffia theme going with her choice of bag as Pippa opted for a small wicker bag in a rich tan colour. Although the strap looks long enough to potentially be worn crossbody on this occasion she decided to wear it simply over her shoulder. To protect herself from the sun she also stepped out in a pair of black Ray-Ban sunglasses and a white fedora hat complete with a red band around the brim to tie in with her fabulous dress.

(Image credit: Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

Get Pippa Middleton's look

Pippa Middleton’s strawberry red tea dress and espadrille look is one that many fashion fans might be interested in recreating as it’s bold and fun for summer and can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. For daytime summer gatherings or low-key outings, why not pair with a casual cardigan or a denim jacket and a pair of flat sandals or trainers? In the evening, a red dress like this would also look beautiful with a white or camel blazer and heels or possibly even a black leather jacket for a more edgy feel to your outfit.