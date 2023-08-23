Kate Middleton's candy pink clutch bag is so Barbie and she styled it perfectly

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Princess of Wales is the proud owner of the most gorgeous candy pink suede clutch bag and we've got major accessory envy.

During the Prince and Princess of Wales's trip to The Bahamas in 2022, the future Queen Consort stunned in gorgeous pink look which included the perfect clutch bag.

Kate's pretty designer clutch is one that she also owns in many other colours - and she styled the pink one perfectly.

During the Prince and Princess of Wale's royal tour of the Caribbean in 2022, the iconic royal couple paid a visit to the Abaco region of The Bahamas, in order to meet those impacted by Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

For the special day in the sunny climate, the Princess of Wales wowed in the vibrant pink Izzy shirt dress by Rixo.

The bubblegum frock features a unique marble zebra print pattern, a button-down front and a flattering puff sleeve design.

Along with the vintage inspired piece, which is one of the most stunning in Kate's dress collection, the Princess of Wales opted to wear her favourite Castaner espadrilles and her classic Finlay & Co sunglasses she also wore to Wimbledon.

But it was her Barbie pink suede clutch bag, that she also has in 12 other colours, that really caught our eye.

Natasha Clutch in Cupcake, £395 | Emmy London The Natasha Clutch by Emmy London comes in so many beautiful colours - but the Princess of Wales's candy pink option is one of our favourites. Perfect for adding a pop of vibrance to any outfit - whether you're away on holiday or venturing out and about.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Emmy London Natasha Clutch in Cupcake is a 100% suede, hand-crafted piece that is totally timeless.

With a detachable strap and pope close fastening, the £395 accessory would make the ideal handbag investment for any pink lover.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Emmy London clutch is described by the British brand as 'roomy enough for your essentials' as well as being totally 'versatile' and 'a must for your wardrobe'.

It's also available in a huge variety of colours, so if Kate's pink choice isn't up your street, there's the likes of the soft Powder Blue bag (also loved by the princess), the sleek Midnight blue and the deep red Candy shade.