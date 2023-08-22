Kate Middleton's fresh white workout shoes from LuLulemon are perfect for any gym outfit

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton's pair of fresh white trainers from Lululemon are the perfect stylish workout shoes.

The Princess of Wales has an epic shoe collection and is known to be super sporty - so it's no surprise she has plenty of stylish trainers.

Catherine's white workout shoes from Lululemon were her trainer of choice when she played rugby during a royal visit earlier this summer.

More often than not, the Princess of Wales is seen attending official royal visits in one of her dresses and a pair of heels from her epic collection.

But with the future Queen Consort being famously sporty and partial to keeping fit and getting active, it doesn't come as a surprise that the trainer section of her wardrobe is fully kitted out.

From her favourite white Superga plimsols to her go-to sporty pair of New Balance and her sleek Vejas with gold accents, the Princess of Wales has great taste when it comes to casual footwear.

And her pair of Lululemon workout shoes are perfect for Catherine's ultra active lifestyle, with the future Queen Consort a regular in the gym, a big fan of running and an ace on the tennis court.

Chargefeel 2 Low Women's Workout Shoe, £128 | Lululemon The Chargefeel 2 Lows are the latest revamp of the Lululemon trainers Kate Middleton hit the rugby pitch in. Designed for everyday running and training and available in a range of colours, it's no wonder these are approved by the Princess of Wales.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales rocked the £128 Lululemon Chargefeel Low Women’s Workout Shoe when she joined Maidenhead Rugby Club for a training session on the pitch in June 2023.

Always one to get stuck in, Catherine wasn't fussed about getting the fresh white sneakers a little muddy, looking like a total natural in navy jogging bottoms, wearing her hair in a sleek, high ponytail.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lululemon describes the Chargefeels as an 'everyday neutral running and training shoe', with the simple white design making them perfect for matching with any workout looks - although they come in a range of colours and designs.

They're also available to buy in half sizes, ensuring you can get the perfect fit for your feet. Essential when it comes to working out in comfort.