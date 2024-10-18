Kate Middleton’s favourite dessert is a decadent classic that she enjoys at cosy Berkshire pub

The Princess of Wales’s decadent favourite dessert is a British classic and she reportedly enjoys it at a cosy pub near the Middleton’s family home.

From the late Queen Elizabeth’s reported love of Charbonnel et Walker chocolates to Prince William’s fondness for chocolate fridge cake, many of the royals are known to have a serious sweet tooth. The Princess of Wales is said to love a particularly decadent British dessert that she orders at a country pub and Prince William has now seemingly confirmed that this is her favourite. According to Hello!, the future King was presented with a chocolate fridge cake by enterprise coordinator Darren Watson during a visit to Sam’s Café after touring the Duchy College in Cornwall.

However, it wasn’t just the Prince of Wales’s favourite desserts that Darren had been researching, as he soon explained that he’d found out sticky toffee pudding was Kate’s. In response, Prince William apparently revealed this was true, saying simply, "Very good!"

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Sticky toffee pudding is a classic dessert that gets its gooey stickiness from dates and is served with a toffee sauce, as well as cream or ice-cream to make it even more sumptuous. It’s a hearty, warming pudding and it’s a regular feature on many pub menus. This includes the Old Boot Inn in Stanford Dingley in Berkshire which Kate has apparently eaten at plenty of times.

Opening up to People in 2011, chef consultant Rody Warot, who once worked at the Old Boot Inn, claimed that the future Queen has several favourite dishes at the countryside pub and finishes a meal by tucking into her "favourite" sticky toffee pudding.

"Kate is always discreet and has always complimented the dishes with great kindness," he alleged. "Her favourite [dishes] are the pate on toasted brioche or the roast figs on Parma ham with spicy apple chutney, followed by the tiger prawn and wild mushroom linguine. And for the [dessert], her favourite is sticky toffee pudding. It’s moist and spongy."

(Image credit: Adam Sargent/Getty Images)

Currently the sticky toffee pudding on the Old Boot Inn’s Sunday menu is served with vanilla ice-cream and the one on the autumn menu with honeycomb ice-cream. Both sound utterly sensational and we’re not surprised Kate apparently loves eating this dessert there.

Although the pub - which Rody described as "cosy" thanks to its two fireplaces - is closer to Carole and Michael Middleton’s Bucklebury home, it’s also not too far from Adelaide Cottage where the Wales family live, making it handy for them whenever they might want to enjoy a meal and dessert there. As desserts go, sticky toffee pudding is definitely indulgent, though Kate also enjoys a lot of lighter, nutritious dishes in her meal rotation.

Reports have suggested that she loves eating vegetarian dishes for lunch and is a big fan of a watermelon salad. When she’s cooking for herself and her family, the Princess of Wales herself revealed in 2023 that curries and salmon are some of her go-to meals.

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

She and Prince William appeared on the Going Home show with Vick Hope and Jordan North and after they were asked what they’d be eating for dinner, Kate ended up disclosing, "Yeah, it probably will be a curry or teriyaki salmon, something like that".

Unlike Prince William, who admitted he "can’t do too much spice", Kate loves a really spicy curry and she’s come up with an easy solution to their different preferences.

"I have to sort of cook the curry and then add the spice, extra spice at the end," she declared.