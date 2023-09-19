Prince George’s heartbreak as family trips could be set to change forever after he reaches this life milestone
Prince George’s family trips could potentially mean a big switch up in just a few years' time if he follows in Prince William's footsteps
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince George’s heartbreak as his family trips could be set to change forever after he reaches a particular life milestone.
- Prince George could potentially have to travel separately to his father when he turns 12 in a few years’ time.
- It’s claimed that Prince William started having to travel without the rest of his family at this age unless he received Queen Elizabeth’s “written permission”.
- This royal news comes as Meghan Markle’s outfits in Germany were a masterclass in styling this staple item - but it’s a fashion boundary the Princess of Wales is unlikely to push.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are settling back into their school routine after the summer break and it’s thought they spent part of it at Balmoral Castle with King Charles and Queen Camilla. Family is hugely important to the Prince and Princess of Wales, who reportedly share the school run when they can. They’re said to be hands-on parents, balancing life as the future King and Queen Consort with bringing up their children - apparently following the “Middleton model”.
But despite their adorably close-knit dynamic, Prince George could soon find family trips involving a lot more separation than they do now. The ten-year-old is second in the royal line of succession and it could be that Prince George’s family trips will mean him travelling without his father in a few years’ time.
This was the case for King Charles and Prince William - as revealed by His Majesty’s former pilot, Graham Laurie. Opening up on Hello!’s A Right Royal Podcast, as per The Mirror, Graham claimed that Prince William was able to fly with his father, Princess Diana and Prince Harry up until he turned 12 years old in 1994. Traditionally the direct heirs to the throne don’t travel together for safety in case of an incident.
"Interestingly, we flew all four: the Prince [now-King Charles], the Princess [Princess Diana], Prince William and Prince Harry, up until Prince William was 12 years old. After that, he had to have a separate aircraft”.
According to Graham, the only time an exception was made and they could fly “all four together” when the Princes were “young” was if the pilots received the “written permission of Her Majesty”.
“When William became 12, he would fly normally in a 125 from Northolt and we would fly the 146 out with the other three on,” the former royal pilot added.
If Graham’s assertion that Prince William started travelling separately from 12 is correct, then perhaps Prince George only has a few years left before he begins making trips in a different helicopter or plane. It’s also possible that Prince William could begin travelling separately, leaving Prince George to make trips with Kate and his younger siblings as this would still mean the future Kings weren’t together.
This could be especially heart-breaking for Prince George who’s understood to have an incredibly close bond with his dad. So much so that royal expert Duncan Larcombe previously expressed his belief to OK! that Prince William is the 10-year-old’s “hero” and inspired him to wear a suit to watch the football in 2021.
“Prince William is George’s absolute hero. He thinks his dad’s the most perfect person on the planet,” Duncan claimed, before later adding, “George idolises his dad. That’s why we saw him looking so smart in his suit - he really wanted to dress like William.”
Prince George and Prince William have continued to appear together at sporting events since then, including the rugby and cricket, where they’ve showcased some sweet father-son moments.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
The Great British Bake Off Contestants 2023 - the full lineup and what you need to know about the amateur bakers
Here's everything you need to know about The Great British Bake Off Contestants of 2023
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton looks powerful in camel flares and matching blazer as she coordinates in favourite designer heels and go-to earrings
Kate Middleton rocked a camel trouser suit, her go-to suede heels and her gorgeous citrine earrings for a London charity visit
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
King Charles ‘having the time of his life’ at first engagement since summer break - and fans are particularly impressed with his “elegant” outfit!
King Charles impressed fans with his joyful demeanour and traditional outfit after making an official visit in Scotland
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Why King Charles might never be called THIS again by Prince George, Charlotte and Louis
King Charles might never be called this sweet name again by his grandchildren after losing one of his prestigious titles
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton reveals how she suffered a painful injury while playing with George, Charlotte and Louis
Kate Middleton had a mishap during playtime with the kids
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
The Princess of Wales's extreme hobby that Prince William thinks she's 'crazy' for doing
The Princess of Wales admitted that William says she's 'crazy' for one of her more extreme sporty hobbies
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
This weirdly specific royal rule means the Royal Family’s gifts all belong to King Charles
There's a specific royal rule that means gifts given on these occasions are not 'the private property' of the person who receives them
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William and Princess of Wales deal with ‘mounting pressure’ thanks to their ‘huge star quality’ - and King Charles’ plans won’t help!
The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly in 'constant demand' and the pressure 'is only going to mount', according to a royal expert
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William and Kate unlikely to 'make peace' with Prince Harry and Meghan for ‘sake’ of their children
It's been claimed Prince William and the Princess of Wales and Sussexes are unlikely to reunite 'anytime soon'
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Unexpected family reunion for the Royal Family – and Prince William opens up on what left him 'in pieces'
Members of the Royal Family reunited unexpectedly this weekend
By Jack Slater Published