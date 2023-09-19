Prince George’s heartbreak as family trips could be set to change forever after he reaches this life milestone

(Image credit: Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)
Prince George’s heartbreak as his family trips could be set to change forever after he reaches a particular life milestone. 

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are settling back into their school routine after the summer break and it’s thought they spent part of it at Balmoral Castle with King Charles and Queen Camilla. Family is hugely important to the Prince and Princess of Wales, who reportedly share the school run when they can. They’re said to be hands-on parents, balancing life as the future King and Queen Consort with bringing up their children - apparently following the “Middleton model”

But despite their adorably close-knit dynamic, Prince George could soon find family trips involving a lot more separation than they do now. The ten-year-old is second in the royal line of succession and it could be that Prince George’s family trips will mean him travelling without his father in a few years’ time. 

Prince George and Prince William attend the Wimbledon Men's Singles Final

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

This was the case for King Charles and Prince William - as revealed by His Majesty’s former pilot, Graham Laurie. Opening up on Hello!’s A Right Royal Podcast, as per The Mirror, Graham claimed that Prince William was able to fly with his father, Princess Diana and Prince Harry up until he turned 12 years old in 1994. Traditionally the direct heirs to the throne don’t travel together for safety in case of an incident.

"Interestingly, we flew all four: the Prince [now-King Charles], the Princess [Princess Diana], Prince William and Prince Harry, up until Prince William was 12 years old. After that, he had to have a separate aircraft”.

According to Graham, the only time an exception was made and they could fly “all four together” when the Princes were “young” was if the pilots received the “written permission of Her Majesty”.

Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles at a parade

(Image credit: Photo by Terry Fincher/Getty Images)

“When William became 12, he would fly normally in a 125 from Northolt and we would fly the 146 out with the other three on,” the former royal pilot added.

If Graham’s assertion that Prince William started travelling separately from 12 is correct, then perhaps Prince George only has a few years left before he begins making trips in a different helicopter or plane. It’s also possible that Prince William could begin travelling separately, leaving Prince George to make trips with Kate and his younger siblings as this would still mean the future Kings weren’t together. 

This could be especially heart-breaking for Prince George who’s understood to have an incredibly close bond with his dad. So much so that royal expert Duncan Larcombe previously expressed his belief to OK! that Prince William is the 10-year-old’s “hero” and inspired him to wear a suit to watch the football in 2021.

Prince William, Prince George and Catherine, Princess of Wales celebrate the first goal in the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match

(Image credit: Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“Prince William is George’s absolute hero. He thinks his dad’s the most perfect person on the planet,” Duncan claimed, before later adding, “George idolises his dad. That’s why we saw him looking so smart in his suit - he really wanted to dress like William.”

Prince George and Prince William have continued to appear together at sporting events since then, including the rugby and cricket, where they’ve showcased some sweet father-son moments. 

