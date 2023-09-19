woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle’s outfits in Germany were a masterclass in styling this staple item - but it’s a fashion boundary the Princess of Wales is unlikely to push.

The Duchess of Sussex wore two outfits in Düsseldorf that showcased shorts though the Princess of Wales might not follow her fashion example.

Since becoming Princess of Wales, Kate hasn’t been pictured in shorts and whenever she has been before it’s been at a sport-focused engagement.

This royal news comes as Kate's citrine earrings brought a glamorous autumnal edge to her monochrome outfit and she knows how to switch up her look!

For her first major public appearance in months Meghan Markle certainly pulled out all the stops style-wise at the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf. Her gorgeous dress for her off the cuff speech on her first day set the tone for what was to come and Meghan’s peacock blue leather dress on the final day rounded things off magnificently. In between, though, we saw some equally fabulous daytime looks and many of them had one thing in common - tailored shorts.

The Duchess of Sussex delivered a masterclass in styling this staple item as she wore smart shorts on two occasions, including when Meghan took monochrome to a new level with her playsuit on Prince Harry’s birthday.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

She also wore ecru-coloured shorts from Staud paired with a J.Crew sweater blazer over the top to give a playful feel to the outfit.

As with all Meghan Markle’s outfits in Germany, these looks incorporating shorts also perfectly balanced a sense of formality with being a little less official. As a non-working royal this is something the Duchess of Sussex has total freedom over, however wearing tailored shorts to public events is a fashion boundary the Princess of Wales is perhaps unlikely to push.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

RRP: £35 ($43.42) |High Waist Tailored Shorts, M&S Recreate your own version of Meghan Markle's outfits in Germany with these stunning white tailored shorts. With a high-waisted design, belt loops and side pockets, this is a gorgeous item to add to your wardrobe.

The Princess has been seen wearing more casual items to engagements including Kate’s practical raincoat which she wore recently in Wales and Kate’s trainers. But even on occasions when she’s worn shorts before, the engagement or visit tends to be focused on some kind of sporting or physical activity.

She wore shorts in Plymouth in 2022 before taking to the water in a sailing race and she also wore practical beige shorts before sailing during her and Prince William’s Caribbean tour last year. However, for any other engagements as high profile as the Invictus Games was to Meghan, Kate either wears a full suit, skirt and top or a dress.

(Image credit: Future//Image 1:Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images //Image 2: Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Since becoming Princess of Wales she’s also not been pictured wearing shorts at any public engagements. It seems that whilst Kate might wear shorts again in public, they’re likely to remain practical shorts rather than tailored shorts to give a particular fashion look.

As the future Queen Consort it might make sense that Kate generally opts to err on the formal side with her clothing and like other senior royals is also often quite modest with her hemlines which don’t fall any higher than just above her knee. Shorts would obviously be a lot shorter and so it would be a surprise to see her in something so casual and daring.

(Image credit: Future//Image 1:Photo by Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images //Image 2:Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Instead, Kate has been pushing her fashion boundaries in her own way with her move to wearing more full trouser suits in bold shades rather than wearing dresses so much. Ultimately, whilst Meghan Markle’s outfits in Germany were stunning, it’s perhaps more likely that given the Princess of Wales’ public-facing official royal role she won’t be adopting a similar look with shorts at engagements anytime soon.