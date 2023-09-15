Meghan Markle took monochrome to a new level with her eggshell romper and matching blazer at the Invictus Games
Monochrome dressing might just be fall's biggest fashion trend if Meghan Markle is anything to go by
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Meghan Markle took monochrome to a new level with her eggshell romper and matching blazer while at the Invictus Games this week - see where she got the look from here.
Public appearances from Meghan Markle are almost always synonymous with finding fashion inspiration, as the Duchess exudes quiet luxury style wherever she goes - and most recently, her location du jour is the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany. Recently, we've loved her all black look with sky-high heels, which was worn earlier in the week, and her newest sartorial debut for the Games is nothing short of inspiring.
Championing monochromatic dressing, Meghan wore an eggshell-coloured romper from Zara, which featured a belt that loosely tied at the waist to give the outfit some texture. On top, she threw a similarly coloured cardigan from Celine over her shoulders.
Breaking the monochromatic vibes, she wore a pair of elegant leather sandals from Yves Saint Laurent that featured a woven leather detail at the top, making the rare case for pairing sandals with a long sleeved sweater.
She also opted for a pair of black sunglasses from Krewe - which were a bit of an eclectic departure from her usual Ray-Bans and Le Spec sunnies.
Further accessorizing the look, she chose a crossbody leather bag in an olive shade from Cesta Collective, and she didn't skimp on the quality for her jewelry, either, wearing a pair of Bottega Veneta chain link hoop earrings, as well as a zodiac pendant necklace from Brilliant Earth.
On 12 September, Meghan actually delivered a speech at the Games, which apparently, she wasn't all that well prepared for - she shared sweet insights about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in what was reportedly an “off the cuff” message, according to the Daily Mail.
She made the speech to a room of over a thousand Invictus Games competitors, their friends, and family members - and opened it by declaring how "proud" she is to "be part of this Invictus family". The Duchess also shared how much she’d love to bring Prince Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, to the Games in the future.
Z1975 SHORT DENIM JUMPSUIT in Ecru $28 (£22) | Zara
Shirt with lapel collar and turned-up short sleeves. Front pockets and back patch pockets. Elastic waistband at back. Front zip and metal button closure - details that make for the perfect summer to fall transition piece.
Pointelle Sleeve Cardigan Warm Ivory, £98 | Boden
Pointelle-knitted sleeves keep this wool and cotton-blend cardigan lightweight and breathable – it's the perfect layering piece for in-between seasons.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
Kate Winslet slayed in a nude bodice and powerful white pantsuit at Vogue World London last night
Who said you can't wear white after Labor Day?
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
'Honey lips' are TikTok's newest delicious beauty trend - how to get the warm, sultry lip shade for fall
The perfect fall lip combo could be yours, thanks to TikTok
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Meghan Markle absolutely stunned bright silver skirt to the Beyoncé concert
She had a true girls' night out at the Renaissance tour
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
This royal wedding dress has been crowned most popular of last decade, and it's not Kate Middleton's
According to a new report, this royal's wedding dress is still a fan favorite today
By Rylee Johnston Published
-
H&M Simone Rocha earrings are just like Meghan Markle’s
The H&M Simone Rocha edit has earrings just like a pair worn by the Duchess of Sussex
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Meghan Markle represents Britain by wearing a Victoria Beckham blouse
By Rachel Hagan Published
-
Marks & Spencer has just launched an amazing £25 dupe of Meghan’s skirt - and it's selling fast!
By Jenni McKnight Published