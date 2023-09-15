Meghan Markle took monochrome to a new level with her eggshell romper and matching blazer at the Invictus Games

Monochrome dressing might just be fall's biggest fashion trend if Meghan Markle is anything to go by

meghan markle
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Madeline Merinuk
By Madeline Merinuk
published

Meghan Markle took monochrome to a new level with her eggshell romper and matching blazer while at the Invictus Games this week - see where she got the look from here. 

Public appearances from Meghan Markle are almost always synonymous with finding fashion inspiration, as the Duchess exudes quiet luxury style wherever she goes - and most recently, her location du jour is the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany. Recently, we've loved her all black look with sky-high heels, which was worn earlier in the week, and her newest sartorial debut for the Games is nothing short of inspiring. 

Championing monochromatic dressing, Meghan wore an eggshell-coloured romper from Zara, which featured a belt that loosely tied at the waist to give the outfit some texture. On top, she threw a similarly coloured cardigan from Celine over her shoulders.

meghan markle at the invictus games

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Breaking the monochromatic vibes, she wore a pair of elegant leather sandals from Yves Saint Laurent that featured a woven leather detail at the top, making the rare case for pairing sandals with a long sleeved sweater. 

She also opted for a pair of black sunglasses from Krewe - which were a bit of an eclectic departure from her usual Ray-Bans and Le Spec sunnies

Further accessorizing the look, she chose a crossbody leather bag in an olive shade from Cesta Collective, and she didn't skimp on the quality for her jewelry, either, wearing a pair of Bottega Veneta chain link hoop earrings, as well as a zodiac pendant necklace from Brilliant Earth.

meghan markle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On 12 September, Meghan actually delivered a speech at the Games, which apparently, she wasn't all that well prepared for - she shared sweet insights about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in what was reportedly an “off the cuff” message, according to the Daily Mail

She made the speech to a room of over a thousand Invictus Games competitors, their friends, and family members - and opened it by declaring how "proud" she is to "be part of this Invictus family". The Duchess also shared how much she’d love to bring Prince Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, to the Games in the future.

Z1975 SHORT DENIM JUMPSUIT in Ecru $28 (£22) | Zara

Z1975 SHORT DENIM JUMPSUIT in Ecru $28 (£22) | Zara

Shirt with lapel collar and turned-up short sleeves. Front pockets and back patch pockets. Elastic waistband at back. Front zip and metal button closure - details that make for the perfect summer to fall transition piece.

View Deal
Pointelle Sleeve Cardigan Warm Ivory, £98 | Boden

Pointelle Sleeve Cardigan Warm Ivory, £98 | Boden

Pointelle-knitted sleeves keep this wool and cotton-blend cardigan lightweight and breathable – it's the perfect layering piece for in-between seasons.

View Deal
Topics
Meghan Markle
Madeline Merinuk
Madeline Merinuk
US Lifestyle News Writer

Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.


She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.


Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸