Kate Middleton's citrine earrings bring glamorous autumnal edge to her monochrome outfit and she knows how to switch up her look!

Kate Middleton's citrine earrings brought a glamorous autumnal edge to her monochrome outfit in Yeovil and she knows how to switch up her look!
- The Princess of Wales stepped out for an engagement at the Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton on 18th September wearing citrine drop earrings.
- These beautiful earrings have been worn by Kate before and their rich yellow colour might bring autumn leaves to mind.
- This royal news comes as Crown Princess Mary stunned in a striking midnight blue gown - but it's her sentimental tiara we love most!
Kate’s dresses might often take centre stage but her jewellery is every bit as magnificent - especially at royal occasions. We’ve seen her step out in several of the late Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras since becoming a senior royal and the Princess of Wales has also opted for the late Princess Diana’s pearl earrings. However, the senior royal has also got a beautiful day-to-day jewellery collection. Already this month we’ve seen Kate’s gold necklace with her children’s initials adorably engraved in it get a chance to shine again at an engagement in Sutton.
Now Kate’s citrine earrings have given her autumn wardrobe a glamorous edge as she paid a visit to the Royal Naval Air Station (RNAS) Yeovilton on 18th September.
Paired with a black-and-white outfit consisting of a smart Holland Cooper blazer, fitted trousers and a white top, the earrings added a pop of colour that was hard for jewellery lovers to miss.
These beautiful earrings look to be from Kiki McDonough and, if so, feature a gorgeous cushion cut citrine stone in a yellow gold setting. The original earrings come with diamond-set hoops from which the yellow gemstones fall in an elegant yet simple drop. However, the beauty of these earrings - other than their aesthetic fabulousness - is that they’re detachable.
This means that the drops can be mixed and matched with other hoops and for this particular engagement in Yeovil, Kate’s citrine earrings appear to be secured on plain gold hoops. This tends to be her preferred way to wear the earrings as this is far from the first time the Princess of Wales has wowed us with these Kiki McDonough earrings.
The senior royal previously wore them during her and Prince William’s Caribbean Tour last year in March. With her brunette waves secured in a bun, Kate paired her earrings with an emerald green boat-neck dress in Jamaica and here it looks as though the diamond hoops could have been used to suspend the citrine drops. She also wore the earrings in March 2013 and February 2017 where the hoops are seemingly plain.
However she chooses to wear them Kate’s citrine earrings are stunning and with their warm amber-yellow tone reminiscent of autumn leaves they look especially wonderful at this time of year. Her ability to switch up her look by detaching the drops and hoops also makes them very versatile, though there are plenty of other beautiful pairs of fully attached citrine earrings on the market that can help you recreate Kate’s look.
Get the Princess of Wales' look
RRP: £1,600 ($1,981) | Kate's citrine earrings from Kiki McDonough were worn with plain hoops, but the brilliant detachable design makes switching the hoops out effortless. The citrines are cushion drops and the 18ct Yellow Gold and diamonds add a gorgeous glamorous edge to these already special earrings.
RRP: £87 ($107) |Make a statement with these stunning oval citrine gemstone earrings surrounded by cubic zirconia detailing. With a sterling silver dipped in a gold setting, these are the perfect pieces to add some serious sparkle to your outfit.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
