Queen Mary joins Zara Tindall and Queen Letizia on royal velvet suit trend in sensational blackcurrant-toned co-ord

Queen Mary has become the latest royal to embrace a velvet suit this December and her deep purple outfit was truly sensational.

If you’re still looking for the perfect Christmas party outfit and want something that can be re-styled outside of the festive season then a velvet suit is something that ticks so many boxes and it’s right on-trend this December. So many people have been opting for velvet co-ords over sparkly dresses, including royals like Queen Letizia of Spain and Zara Tindall. Now Queen Mary of Denmark has shown her own take on this seasonal style and her blackcurrant purple velvet suit is a gorgeous way to go for party season.

She stepped out in this velvet Temperley London two piece alongside her husband King Frederik as they attended an event hosted by Egypt’s President Abdel Farrah el-Sisi during his two-day State Visit to Denmark. The suit was the brand’s stunning Clove design and this also comes with a velvet waistcoat that can turn it into a three-piece suit too.

(Image credit: Photo by MARTIN SYLVEST/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Recreate Queen Mary's Outfit - 1

Boden Marylebone Blazer £170 at Boden This blazer is an investment for your wardrobe that is perfect for winter occasions and can be worn with the matching trousers or separately. The deep purple tone is gorgeous and very similar to the hue of Queen Mary's co-ord. Boden Kew Velvet Trousers £110 at Boden These velvet trousers come in petite, regular and long lengths and they have a tapered shape and ankle-grazing fit. Style with knitwear, shirts or camis depending on whether you want to dress them up or make them more casual. 00 Envelope Clutch Bag £16.99 at Amazon Affordable and classic, this purple envelope clutch bag would finish off a purple suit look beautifully. It comes with a detachable long chain strap and a detachable hand strap and has silver-toned hardware.

Recreate Queen Mary's Outfit - 2

River Island Velvet Blazer £69 at River Island This velvet blazer also comes in green and black and is selling out fast in this beautiful red-purple shade. It's double-breasted, with covered buttons running up the front and would be gorgeous styled with or without the matching trousers. River Island Velvet Trousers £40 at River Island With their wide-leg silhouette and elasticated waistband these velvet trousers are both stylish and comfortable. Tuck in a cami and add a blazer to elevate them even more or wear them with an over-sized jumper and trainers day-to-day. Phase Eight Clutch Bag Was £69, Now £49 at Phase Eight Crafted from luxurious suede, this plum-purple clutch has knot detailing at the front and a metallic chain strap. It's lined inside with a separate compartment and fastens with a handy clasp closure.

Although there are so many beautiful shades available in the £700 Clove Velvet Jacket and the matching £450 Clove Trousers, one colour not currently on the website is the exact purple worn by Queen Mary. It’s possible that this was either custom created or has since sold-out and either way we can totally see why Her Majesty went for this.

The purple hue is something a little different to the black, navy and burgundy velvet suits we’ve been seeing so much of this winter, but is equally easy to wear with neutrals and metallics. A deep jewel-tone like this is also wonderful at accentuating the sheen of velvet and giving it an even more luxurious feel. Even if you’re not sure about adding a full velvet suit to your winter capsule wardrobe, a velvet jacket or trousers are lovely pieces to have in your collection for party season and beyond.

(Image credit: Photo by MARTIN SYLVEST/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

To dress a velvet jacket down, throw over a cosy roll neck jumper and a pair of jeans and finish off your look with trainers or flat Chelsea boots. Similar footwear and knitwear would also work to make velvet trousers or skirts feel a little less formal. However, for a special occasion this festive season it doesn’t come much more spectacular than a co-ord like Queen Mary’s.

Her trousers were high-waisted with a slight flare and the jacket had an equally timeless silhouette, with its single-breasted cut, lapels and cinched-in waist. When you’re going for a more statement colour or fabric, it’s always clever to look out for classic designs to help balance this and make the pieces more wearable.

(Image credit: Photo by MARTIN SYLVEST/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

The Temperley Clove suit is made from Italian velvet with 2% elastane which ensured that whilst Queen Mary’s co-ord had structure, it was also comfortable to move in too. She chose not to wear the waistcoat and instead opted for a black satin cami top underneath. This complemented her velvet suit and the Queen completed her outfit with a matching purple clutch bag and black shoes.

We couldn’t be happier to see Queen Mary get on board with the velvet suit trend this winter and it’s convinced us more than ever that tailoring and velvet are the perfect combination for Christmas party outfits.