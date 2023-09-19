Crown Princess Mary stuns in striking midnight blue gown - but it's her sentimental tiara we love most!

Crown Princess Mary stunned in a blue sparkling gown as she joined other Danish royals to celebrate the King's Golden Jubilee

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Laura Harman
By Laura Harman
published

Crown Princess Mary stunned in a blue sparkling gown with short waterfall sleeves and a cinched waist as she wore a sentimental tiara for King Carl XVI Gustaf's jubilee celebrations.

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden became the country's longest-reigning monarch recently as he celebrated his 50th anniversary since his ascension to the throne. On Friday, September 15, 2023, in celebration of the King's reign, the Danish Royal Family and other European royals attended a Golden Jubilee banquet at the Royal Palace in Stockholm, Sweden. 

Among the guests was the Crown Princess Mary, who looked incredible in a midnight blue dress which was adorned with sparkling crystals that glistened and matched her shining earrings and tiara. Her floor-length gown was also adorned with a traditional royal blue sash and badge, indicating her royal status.

Crown Princess Mary

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a sweet sentimental move, the Princess wore the same tiara that she once wore on her wedding day back in 2004, when she married Frederik, Crown Prince of Denmark. This was a beautiful addition to this glittering ensemble and highlighted how versatile this piece of jewellery is. 

Crown Princess Mary

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Danish Royal Family shared images from the day on social media. The caption read in English, "His Majesty King Carl 16. Gustaf is Sweden's longest-serving, ruling monarch, and this weekend the King's 50th anniversary will be celebrated."

"The official highlight took place on Friday night at Stockholm Castle, where the Swedish Royal Couple had invited Her Majesty the Queen, The Crown Prince Couple and Her Majesty Queen Anne-Marie as well as a number of other guests to the anniversary dinner," the post concluded.

Many of the comments complimented the Princess's wonderful style. "What a beautiful dress our queen is wearing really beautiful and Mary is beautiful as always, we can be proud of our royal house😍," read one comment. "Mary is so beautiful in that dress 🙌🙌," said another."Crown Princess Mary is a wonderful natural beauty,❤️" read yet another comment.

The Crown Princess has been wearing some fantastic looks in the past few weeks and has stunned fans with her versatile wardrobe. Crown Princess Mary’s gothic floral dress and dramatic over-shoulder train was a fabulous occasion dress at another one of the King's jubilee celebrations. Similarly, at another jubilee event, Crown Princess Mary’s blue botanical print dress was the perfect look as she and other Danish royals stood on the balcony for the changing of the Royal Guard in the outer courtyard at the Royal Palace. 

Laura Harman

Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.


Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.


