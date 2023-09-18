Crown Princess Mary’s blue botanical print dress has the most gorgeous pleating detail and it’s made our occasion-wear wishlist!
Crown Princess Mary's blue dress features intricate pleating and an elegant silhouette we can't get enough of for special occasions
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Crown Princess Mary’s blue botanical dress has the most gorgeous pleating detail and it’s officially made our occasion-wear wishlist after she wore it in Sweden.
- The Crown Princess of Denmark attended the Golden Jubilee celebrations of King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden including a service and balcony appearance.
- Crown Princess Mary opted for a fabulous floral dress with pleats and navy blue accessories on 15th September and it was the perfect autumn occasion-wear look.
- This royal news comes as King Charles’ dancing in a special video wins fans’ hearts and they’re all saying the same thing.
A royal visit calls for plenty of stand-out looks and the European royals certainly disappoint as many of them made their way to Sweden to celebrate King Carl XVI Gustaf’s Golden Jubilee with him and his family. Several members of the Danish Royal Family attended the celebrations, including Queen Margrethe, her eldest son Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary.
During their time in Sweden, we saw Crown Princess Mary’s gothic floral dress get another dramatic outing with an alteration and her gorgeous midnight blue gown. Though Crown Princess Mary’s blue dress featuring a botanical print and stunning pleating is just as stunning.
She wore this on 15th September when the royals gathered for a Te Deum - a religious service which gave thanks for King Carl XVI Gustaf’s reign. They also took to the balcony of the Royal Palace in Stockholm to watch the Changing of the Guard. Crown Princess Mary’s blue dress was the perfect choice for the still mild weather going into autumn.
It appeared to be made from a lightweight chiffon-type material and featured billowy long bishop sleeves ending in fitted cuffs. The dress had a high crew neckline with a subtle ruffle that was echoed in two ruffles running down from the edge of the shoulders. Accentuating the royal's silhouette was a fitted waist belt which also highlighted one of the most gorgeous parts of Crown Princess Mary’s blue dress.
Running all the way down the length of the bodice and then from the waist down to the hem were meticulously gathered pleats. These add an extra level of detail and structure to the otherwise quite floaty dress and the pleats also contrast brilliantly with the very whimsical print.
The pattern includes a delicate botanical motif and incorporates a rich navy blue tone into the tumbling vines and flowers on a powder-blue background. Whilst not quite ice blue - one of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2023 - the dress had an overall cooler tone that works well for autumn/winter and would look beautiful at any special events or occasions.
She complimented the deep blue of the flowers with her choice of accessories, opting for navy blue court heel shoes by Gianvito Rossi. She finished off her look with a matching dark blue clutch bag and a pastel blue feather-adorned fascinator that brought out the background colour of Crown Princess Mary’s blue dress.
Underneath the fascinator she wore her brunette tresses in a chic up-do and kept her face make-up fresh and light, with a rose-pink lipstick. She added an element of fun through her choice of red nail polish which she’d also worn with her black and white gown the day before.
Get Crown Princess Mary's look
RRP: £85 ($105) | If you love Crown Princess Mary's blue dress but prefer a block colour to a print then this is a gorgeous option for autumn/winter events. With a chic slate-blue tone, pleated midi skirt and long sleeves this is an elegant item to add to your wardrobe.
RRP: £71.60 ($88.80) |This fabulous floral midi dress emulates a similar feel to Crown Princess Mary's blue dress, though the deeper blue jewel-tones make this all the more beautiful for the colder months. It has a flared hem, long sleeves and a v-neckline.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
King Charles’ dancing in special video wins fans’ hearts and they’re all saying the same thing
A video showcasing King Charles' dancing has been shared by the Royal Family as they issued a significant celebratory message
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Meghan Markle's peacock blue leather bodycon dress and slick bun is one of the royal's best looks yet!
Meghan Markle's peacock blue leather bodycon dress at the Invictus Games closing ceremony was one of the Duchess's best looks yet
By Laura Harman Published
-
Crown Princess Mary’s gothic floral dress and dramatic over-shoulder train is a fabulous occasion wear look we’re fully behind!
Crown Princess Mary’s gothic floral dress was a magnificent outfit for King Carl XVI Gustav of Sweden's Golden Jubilee celebrations
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Mary's floral midi skirt and chic black detailed blouse is the perfect end-of-summer ensemble
Princess Mary's floral midi skirt and detailed blouse were a chic yet understated look as the Princess attended an important engagement
By Laura Harman Published
-
Princess Mary of Denmark's Nike Air Max trainers are too cool for school
Denmark's Crown Princess Mary swapped regal glamour for sporty casuals for a very special reason
By Jack Slater Published
-
Princess Mary stuns in ivory belted blouse and cocoa brown linen trousers
Princess Mary's cocoa brown linen trousers and cream blouse ensemble was the perfect look for transitioning from summer to autumn
By Laura Harman Published
-
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark’s cherry red keyhole dress and barely-there sandals make a serious statement at anniversary celebrations
Crown Princess Mary went bold in bright red with caramel-toned accessories for a special visit to Christiansfeld
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Mary of Denmark is giving us serious Kate Middleton vibes with a bouncy blow-dry and a blazer from Kate's favourite designer
Princess Mary of Denmark is giving us serious Kate Middleton vibes as she wore a bold red blazer from designer Alexander McQueen
By Laura Harman Published
-
Princess Mary of Denmark's relaxed denim shirt is the perfect off-duty look for rainy days
Princess Mary of Denmark's denim shirt was the perfect off-duty look as the Crown Princess cuddled up on the sofa with her pet pooch
By Laura Harman Published