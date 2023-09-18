Crown Princess Mary’s blue botanical print dress has the most gorgeous pleating detail and it’s made our occasion-wear wishlist!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Crown Princess Mary’s blue botanical dress has the most gorgeous pleating detail and it’s officially made our occasion-wear wishlist after she wore it in Sweden.

The Crown Princess of Denmark attended the Golden Jubilee celebrations of King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden including a service and balcony appearance.

Crown Princess Mary opted for a fabulous floral dress with pleats and navy blue accessories on 15th September and it was the perfect autumn occasion-wear look.

A royal visit calls for plenty of stand-out looks and the European royals certainly disappoint as many of them made their way to Sweden to celebrate King Carl XVI Gustaf’s Golden Jubilee with him and his family. Several members of the Danish Royal Family attended the celebrations, including Queen Margrethe, her eldest son Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary.

During their time in Sweden, we saw Crown Princess Mary’s gothic floral dress get another dramatic outing with an alteration and her gorgeous midnight blue gown. Though Crown Princess Mary’s blue dress featuring a botanical print and stunning pleating is just as stunning.

(Image credit: Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

She wore this on 15th September when the royals gathered for a Te Deum - a religious service which gave thanks for King Carl XVI Gustaf’s reign. They also took to the balcony of the Royal Palace in Stockholm to watch the Changing of the Guard. Crown Princess Mary’s blue dress was the perfect choice for the still mild weather going into autumn.

It appeared to be made from a lightweight chiffon-type material and featured billowy long bishop sleeves ending in fitted cuffs. The dress had a high crew neckline with a subtle ruffle that was echoed in two ruffles running down from the edge of the shoulders. Accentuating the royal's silhouette was a fitted waist belt which also highlighted one of the most gorgeous parts of Crown Princess Mary’s blue dress.

(Image credit: Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Running all the way down the length of the bodice and then from the waist down to the hem were meticulously gathered pleats. These add an extra level of detail and structure to the otherwise quite floaty dress and the pleats also contrast brilliantly with the very whimsical print.

The pattern includes a delicate botanical motif and incorporates a rich navy blue tone into the tumbling vines and flowers on a powder-blue background. Whilst not quite ice blue - one of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2023 - the dress had an overall cooler tone that works well for autumn/winter and would look beautiful at any special events or occasions.

(Image credit: Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

She complimented the deep blue of the flowers with her choice of accessories, opting for navy blue court heel shoes by Gianvito Rossi. She finished off her look with a matching dark blue clutch bag and a pastel blue feather-adorned fascinator that brought out the background colour of Crown Princess Mary’s blue dress.

Underneath the fascinator she wore her brunette tresses in a chic up-do and kept her face make-up fresh and light, with a rose-pink lipstick. She added an element of fun through her choice of red nail polish which she’d also worn with her black and white gown the day before.

