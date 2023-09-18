Crown Princess Mary’s blue botanical print dress has the most gorgeous pleating detail and it’s made our occasion-wear wishlist!

Crown Princess Mary's blue dress features intricate pleating and an elegant silhouette we can't get enough of for special occasions

Crown Princess Mary's blue dress wowed during visit to Sweden. Seen here is Crown Princess Mary at the Nordic Museum
(Image credit: Photo by Suzi Pratt/WireImage via Getty)
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
Crown Princess Mary’s blue botanical dress has the most gorgeous pleating detail and it’s officially made our occasion-wear wishlist after she wore it in Sweden. 

A royal visit calls for plenty of stand-out looks and the European royals certainly disappoint as many of them made their way to Sweden to celebrate King Carl XVI Gustaf’s Golden Jubilee with him and his family. Several members of the Danish Royal Family attended the celebrations, including Queen Margrethe, her eldest son Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary. 

During their time in Sweden, we saw Crown Princess Mary’s gothic floral dress get another dramatic outing with an alteration and her gorgeous midnight blue gown. Though Crown Princess Mary’s blue dress featuring a botanical print and stunning pleating is just as stunning.

Crown Princess Mary Denmark arrive for the Te Deum

(Image credit: Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

She wore this on 15th September when the royals gathered for a Te Deum - a religious service which gave thanks for King Carl XVI Gustaf’s reign. They also took to the balcony of the Royal Palace in Stockholm to watch the Changing of the Guard. Crown Princess Mary’s blue dress was the perfect choice for the still mild weather going into autumn.

It appeared to be made from a lightweight chiffon-type material and featured billowy long bishop sleeves ending in fitted cuffs. The dress had a high crew neckline with a subtle ruffle that was echoed in two ruffles running down from the edge of the shoulders. Accentuating the royal's silhouette was a fitted waist belt which also highlighted one of the most gorgeous parts of Crown Princess Mary’s blue dress.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark arrive for the ceremony for the 50th anniversary of King Carl XVI Gustaf's accession to the throne

(Image credit: Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Running all the way down the length of the bodice and then from the waist down to the hem were meticulously gathered pleats. These add an extra level of detail and structure to the otherwise quite floaty dress and the pleats also contrast brilliantly with the very whimsical print. 

The pattern includes a delicate botanical motif and incorporates a rich navy blue tone into the tumbling vines and flowers on a powder-blue background. Whilst not quite ice blue - one of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2023 - the dress had an overall cooler tone that works well for autumn/winter and would look beautiful at any special events or occasions.

Crown Princess Mary's shoes and bag in Sweden

(Image credit: Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

She complimented the deep blue of the flowers with her choice of accessories, opting for navy blue court heel shoes by Gianvito Rossi. She finished off her look with a matching dark blue clutch bag and a pastel blue feather-adorned fascinator that brought out the background colour of Crown Princess Mary’s blue dress.

Underneath the fascinator she wore her brunette tresses in a chic up-do and kept her face make-up fresh and light, with a rose-pink lipstick. She added an element of fun through her choice of red nail polish which she’d also worn with her black and white gown the day before.  

Get Crown Princess Mary's look

Closet London Pleated Midi Dress, Blue
Closet London Pleated Midi Dress

RRP: £85 ($105) | If you love Crown Princess Mary's blue dress but prefer a block colour to a print then this is a gorgeous option for autumn/winter events. With a chic slate-blue tone, pleated midi skirt and long sleeves this is an elegant item to add to your wardrobe.

Ghost Riley Floral Midi Dress, Navy
Ghost Riley Floral Midi Dress

RRP: £71.60 ($88.80) |This fabulous floral midi dress emulates a similar feel to Crown Princess Mary's blue dress, though the deeper blue jewel-tones make this all the more beautiful for the colder months. It has a flared hem, long sleeves and a v-neckline.

Scoop-Neck Chiffon Midi Dress
Scoop-Neck Chiffon Midi Dress

RRP: £120 ($148) With pastel shades and dreamy floaty sleeves, this beautiful chiffon midi dress is a lovely choice for weddings and other big occasions. It features puff sleeves, a scoop neckline and a delicate floral print.

