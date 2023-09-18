King Charles’ dancing in special video wins fans’ hearts and they’re all saying the same thing

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

King Charles’ dancing has won fans’ hearts in a special video honouring a special celebration and they’re all saying the same thing.

His Majesty has shared a special message to everyone celebrating Rosh Hashanah alongside a throwback video of him from a 2022 engagement.

King Charles’ dancing in the clip has received huge praise from fans who expressed excitement at how “accessible” he seems.

King Charles is currently preparing for his and Queen Camilla’s State Visit to France from 20th September after his well-deserved summer break in Scotland. At his first major public appearance after his holiday on 13th September, fans declared King Charles was “having the time of his life” as he paid a visit to Tomintoul and met members of the local community. Now the Royal Family have shared a heartfelt throwback video that features King Charles dancing and exuding the same level of joy during an engagement in 2022.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) A photo posted by on

Taking to Instagram, the Royal Family account declared “Shana Tovah” and sent “warm wishes” to “everyone celebrating Rosh Hashanah" over the weekend. Alongside this sweet declaration, the captain explained that the accompanying video showed “The King dancing with members of the local Jewish community at @JW3London in December 2022.”

Rosh Hashanah is Jewish New Year and in 2023 was celebrated from 15th-17th September. JW3 London is a Jewish Arts, Culture and Community centre on Finchley Road and the video showed a beaming King Charles showcasing his dancing skills and exchanging a few words with the people next to him. Fans were quick to express delight at the video and praised His Majesty for how “accessible” he seems to be as monarch.

(Image credit: Photo by Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“How lovely is this”, one person declared as another responded, “Good on His Majesty” and a third person added simply, “I could not love this more!!@@🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️”.

Whilst someone else dubbed it “fabulous”, writing, “I think this is just wonderful...our king dancing with the local community...FABULOUS 😍”.

“I love how our King is so accessible to everyone and genuinely seems to love people. ❤️,” another fan commented admiringly.

King Charles’ dancing skills and joyful interactions with members of the local Jewish community in the video certainly seems to have struck a chord with fans. And over the years he's often been eager to get involved in dancing during an important engagement or visit.

(Image credit: Photo by Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Some people might remember the time King Charles flaunted his dancing skills during a Royal Tour of South America in 2009 and did so again at his Highgrove House home in Gloucestershire a few days before the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year.

A tea party was held by the Prince’s Foundation at Highgrove and the event was held as a way to help combat isolation and loneliness within the community. His Majesty’s attendance was reportedly a surprise and, as per the MailOnline, he joined guest Bridget Tibbs to perform a tango and impressed her with his talent.

(Image credit: Photo by Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“It was wonderful. He was very lovely to dance with, a lovely sense of rhythm, a nice hold. It was a pleasure,” she reportedly declared. 'He was delightful to talk to and we had a good chat. I was actually talking to him about environmental issues and saying the work that he does is amazing.”

It’s not known when fans might next see a glimpse of King Charles’ dancing though many might be hoping that it will be in the not-too-distant future.