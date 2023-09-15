Prince Harry misses out on precious moment with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet for second year in a row

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry has missed out on sharing a precious moment with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet for the second year in a row.

The Duke of Sussex isn’t set to spend any of his actual 39th birthday with Prince Archie and Prince Lilibet again this year.

Instead, he’s remaining in Germany for the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games 2023.

The Duke of Sussex left his and Meghan’s Santa Barbara home last week for what’s been a busy time for the King’s son. After a brief visit to the UK to attend the WellChild Awards he travelled to Germany for the Invictus Games 2023 where he was joined a few days later by the Duchess. In Meghan’s “off the cuff” speech at an Invictus Games event she referenced the couple’s two adorable children, Prince Archie and Lilibet, who are understood to have remained in the US.

Now, very sadly, Prince Harry has missed out on a precious moment with his son and daughter for the second year in a row. On 15th September Prince Harry turned 39 and whilst Meghan has been by his side on his special day, their two children won’t get to be part of the celebrations - at least not on the actual date.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Whilst some fans might have wondered if Prince Harry could spend some of his birthday with his children, it seems this isn’t on the cards. According to the Invictus Games website, Prince Harry is set to give a closing speech and show a preview of the upcoming Invictus Games at the closing ceremony. Since it starts at 8pm on 16th September, it seems like he won’t be in LA on his birthday to see Prince Archie and Lilibet.

This means 2023 will be the second year in a row that Prince Harry has missed out on spending his birthday with his kids. Last year he turned 38 during the official mourning period for Queen Elizabeth and four days before her funeral, which his young children didn’t attend.

(Image credit: Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

With his milestone 40th birthday coming up next year, perhaps Prince Harry will be eager to make sure he gets to celebrate with his children again then. And given he founded the Invictus Games and how passionate he is about them, it’s perhaps no surprise that Prince Harry will be staying until after the closing ceremony this year.

He and Meghan also reportedly enjoyed an evening of German food with several members of their team at a local establishment the day before his birthday. Prince Harry might also have a belated Sussex family birthday celebration with Prince Archie and Lilibet when he and Meghan return home.

(Image credit: Photo by Kadir Ilboga/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The inaugural Invictus Games took place in 2014 in London and at the time Prince Harry expressed his pride to be able to hold such an international sporting event for Service personnel.

"I have witnessed first-hand how the power of sport can positively impact the lives of wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women in their journey of recovery,” Prince Harry declared. "I am extremely proud that we are bringing an event like this to the UK for the first time and believe it can have a long lasting impact on the well-being of those who have served their nations so bravely."