Crown Princess Mary’s gothic floral dress and dramatic over-shoulder train is a fabulous occasion wear look we’re fully behind!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark’s gothic floral dress and dramatic over-shoulder train was her outfit of choice in Sweden and it’s a fabulous occasion wear look we’re fully behind!

The Crown Princess of Denmark was one of the European royals who attended a jubilee event in Sweden in honour of King Carl XVI Gustav’s 50th year on the throne.

For an opera performance Crown Princess Mary wore a chic black and white floral gown that she’s previously worn in different ways.

This royal news comes as Princess Eugenie’s emerald silk gown and embellished heels showcased her style credentials like never before at her first major appearance since having Ernest.

There’s nothing quite like a royal wedding, coronation or a jubilee to showcase the most magnificent royal outfits all in one place and the Golden Jubilee of King Carl XVI Gustav of Sweden is no exception. Plenty of European royals gathered in their finest occasionwear on 14th September as they attended a special performance of the Royal Swedish Opera and a dinner in honour of his Golden Jubilee. This event called for gowns and Crown Princess Mary’s gothic floral dress with its chic over-shoulder scarf train was breath-taking.

(Image credit: Photo by Iwi Onodera/Getty Images)

This gorgeous piece was by Danish designer Lasse Spangenberg and featured a fitted strapless bodice that accentuated her silhouette and fell dramatically into a full, pleated skirt. As with so many royal gowns, Crown Princess Mary’s gothic floral dress swept the ground and although it sadly made a glimpse at her shoes virtually impossible, it was beautifully bold.

So was the pattern and although we saw and loved Crown Princess Mary black and white dotted button-up dress recently, this time she took monochrome to the next level. All over this statement dress was a pattern of what looked to be black roses and leaves. They stood out in stark contrast to the white base of the dress and the black waist belt coordinated perfectly with the print.

(Image credit: Photo by Iwi Onodera/Getty Images)

RRP: £95 ($117) Voluminous Belted Midi Dress, &Other Stories If you love Crown Princess Mary's gothic floral dress then this beautiful strapless dress has a similar silhouette and is more versatile day-to-day. Featuring a blue and white floral print instead, the dress has a similar waist belt and pleated skirt.

The Crown Princess opted to push her style boundaries a little further and accessorised with a long, chiffon-style scarf that she placed high around her neck and cascaded over her shoulders and down her back. Not only was this a chic addition to Crown Princess Mary’s gothic floral dress look, but it also showcased her inventive approach to dressing.

The Golden Jubilee event wasn’t this gorgeous gown’s debut as the Danish royal had previously worn it twice before. On one of these occasions back in 2018 at a gala dinner Crown Princess Mary’s dress had a black panel of material attached to the bodice which then draped over one shoulder and down her back to create a similar train effect.

(Image credit: LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Although it’s hard to tell for sure, it’s possible that this material was re-used for her detached train for her appearance in Sweden. She also wore this black and white dress in 2017 to host a dinner for the Mary Foundation’s 10th anniversary where it didn’t have the fabric at all. This time she finished off her look with a black clutch bag, drop earrings with what could be a turquoise stone in them, a matching ring and hair clip and red nail polish.

(Image credit: FREDRIK SANDBERG/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)

This event was one of several that are scheduled to mark King Carl XVI Gustav of Sweden’s Golden Jubilee and Crown Princess Mary wasn’t the only Danish royal in attendance. Her husband Crown Prince Frederik and mother-in-law Queen Margrethe of Denmark - who is King Carl XVI Gustav’s cousin - also came to Sweden.