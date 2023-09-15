Crown Princess Mary’s gothic floral dress and dramatic over-shoulder train is a fabulous occasion wear look we’re fully behind!

Crown Princess Mary’s gothic floral dress wowed in Sweden. Seen here is the Princess during a visit at the European Hospital "Georges Pompidou"
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark’s gothic floral dress and dramatic over-shoulder train was her outfit of choice in Sweden and it’s a fabulous occasion wear look we’re fully behind!  

There’s nothing quite like a royal wedding, coronation or a jubilee to showcase the most magnificent royal outfits all in one place and the Golden Jubilee of King Carl XVI Gustav of Sweden is no exception. Plenty of European royals gathered in their finest occasionwear on 14th September as they attended a special performance of the Royal Swedish Opera and a dinner in honour of his Golden Jubilee. This event called for gowns and Crown Princess Mary’s gothic floral dress with its chic over-shoulder scarf train was breath-taking. 

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark arrive to the Royal Swedish Opera's jubilee performance

This gorgeous piece was by Danish designer Lasse Spangenberg and featured a fitted strapless bodice that accentuated her silhouette and fell dramatically into a full, pleated skirt. As with so many royal gowns, Crown Princess Mary’s gothic floral dress swept the ground and although it sadly made a glimpse at her shoes virtually impossible, it was beautifully bold.

So was the pattern and although we saw and loved Crown Princess Mary black and white dotted button-up dress recently, this time she took monochrome to the next level. All over this statement dress was a pattern of what looked to be black roses and leaves. They stood out in stark contrast to the white base of the dress and the black waist belt coordinated perfectly with the print.  

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark

The Crown Princess opted to push her style boundaries a little further and accessorised with a long, chiffon-style scarf that she placed high around her neck and cascaded over her shoulders and down her back. Not only was this a chic addition to Crown Princess Mary’s gothic floral dress look, but it also showcased her inventive approach to dressing.

The Golden Jubilee event wasn’t this gorgeous gown’s debut as the Danish royal had previously worn it twice before. On one of these occasions back in 2018 at a gala dinner Crown Princess Mary’s dress had a black panel of material attached to the bodice which then draped over one shoulder and down her back to create a similar train effect.

Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark arrive for the state dinner at Christiansborg Palace

Although it’s hard to tell for sure, it’s possible that this material was re-used for her detached train for her appearance in Sweden. She also wore this black and white dress in 2017 to host a dinner for the Mary Foundation’s 10th anniversary where it didn’t have the fabric at all. This time she finished off her look with a black clutch bag, drop earrings with what could be a turquoise stone in them, a matching ring and hair clip and red nail polish.

Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark arrive at Drottningholm Palace Theatre

This event was one of several that are scheduled to mark King Carl XVI Gustav of Sweden’s Golden Jubilee and Crown Princess Mary wasn’t the only Danish royal in attendance. Her husband Crown Prince Frederik and mother-in-law Queen Margrethe of Denmark - who is King Carl XVI Gustav’s cousin - also came to Sweden. 

