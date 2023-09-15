Princess Eugenie’s emerald silk gown and embellished heels showcase her style credentials like never before at first major appearance since having Ernest

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Eugenie’s emerald silk gown and embellished heels showcased her style credentials like never before at her first appearance since her son Ernest was born.

Princess Eugenie stepped out for Vogue World: London 2023 on 14th September in a gorgeous deep green silk gown and crystal accessories.

This marked her first major public event appearance since she welcomed her second son Ernest Brooksbank in May.

This royal news comes as Queen Letizia just wore a stunning tweed jacket that is giving us major '60s vibes.

After a well-deserved summer break the working members of the Royal Family have been seen back in action undertaking engagements in recent days, including the Prince and Princess of Wales’ visit to Hereford and Princess Anne’s trip to Northern Ireland. However, this month has also seen non-working royals stepping out in public, including Princess Eugenie.

Since Princess Eugenie’s second baby, Ernest, was born in May she hasn’t been spotted at events as she and Jack Brooksbank settled into life as a family of four. This all changed on 14th September when Princess Eugenie’s emerald silk gown took centre stage in her first major public appearance since Ernest was born.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

RRP: £80 ($99) Jersey Twist Front Midaxi Waisted Dress, Monsoon via Marks & Spencer If you want to recreate Princess Eugenie's emerald silk gown in your own way then this twist front dress could be the one for you. Featuring a structured silhouette, wide sleeves and coming in a sumptuous deep green shade, this is an occasionwear piece that stands out.

The King’s niece attended Vogue World: London 2023 at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane alongside her sister Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. For this high-profile occasion Princess Eugenie pulled out all the stops style-wise and walked the red carpet in a Fendi gown designed by Kim Jones in a glorious jewel green tone. The lustrous sheen of the silk fabric picked up sensationally in the light that evening and it featured a high neckline and bold batwing-style wide sleeves.

Princess Eugenie accessorised her look with her cousin-in-law Kate’s summer shoes of choice - slingbacks. She opted for silver embellished slingback heels, also by Fendi, as well as statement earrings that cascaded in a ladder-like design.

(Image credit: Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Commenting on Princess Eugenie’s emerald silk gown and accessories, woman&home Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum declared, “The dress exuded old-school, Hollywood glamour, creating an hourglass silhouette with swooping drapery through the middle of the dress. Paired with gem-encrusted pumps, and chandelier earrings, Eugenie demonstrated her fashion prowess with ease.”

“Neither Eugenie nor sister Beatrice are strangers to Vogue, both of whom were featured in a September issue of the magazine back in 2018 and they're clearly still winning in the style stakes,” she reflected.

(Image credit: Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The chandelier earrings featured both clear and subtle pink stones and the entire look might well have reminded some fans of Princess Eugenie’s engagement ring and on her wedding day itself she also showed her fondness for deep green as a shade. Princess Eugenie’s wedding tiara was the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara and she wore emerald and diamond drop earrings which complimented it beautifully.

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images via Getty)

If Princess Eugenie’s emerald silk gown and embellished crystal heels prove anything it’s that whether it’s the full outfit or the accessories, green is definitely a stunning colour on her. Keeping her face makeup light and fresh, Princess Eugenie wore a rosy pink lip colour and a slick of black eyeliner for Vogue World: London 2023. Her long bob was kept loose and straight, pushed back away from her ears to allow the earrings to shine.