Princess Eugenie gives birth to baby boy as she reveals the sweet family history behind his name in pictures with August

Princess Eugenie's second baby's birth has been announced as the royal and her husband share their happy news via Instagram. It's a second boy for Princess Eugenie, who already has a two-year-old son named August.

Princess Eugenie's second son was born on May 30 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.

The baby's called after his two of his great-grandfathers and his grandfather.

In other royal news, The birthday privilege Princess Lilibet’s never received - though Prince George, Charlotte and Louis have!

A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) A photo posted by on

In an unexpected surprise, the royal took to her social media to reveal the birth of her second child. Only a month after Princess Eugenie shared rare family photos on her Instagram account, she went one further with images of her newborn and his big brother August too.

The images show her adorable newborn baby, who she reveals is named Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank and was born on May 30, 2023. The happy news comes only weeks after Princess Eugenie was seen out and about at King Charles's coronation.

"Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs," reads the caption. "He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George, and my Grandpa Ronald."

Princess Eugenie married her husband Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel in October 2018. The loved-up couple have gone for a name that pays tribute to their joint family history.

(Image credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

It appears that the 'Grandpa George' in question is Jack's father, Sarah Ferguson's father was the late Ronald Ferguson, and seemingly the baby's great great great grandfather is George V. Earnest, it seems, is their own untraditional choice, which echoes their less than traditional decision to call their firstborn after the eighth month in the calendar year.

Keeping things in the family, we've already noticed the special connection Princess Eugenie's new baby will share with Princess Lilibet, but it's crystal clear that he's already got a number one fan - August!

Referring to the second image in the post with her two boys she adds, "Augie is loving being a big brother already."

(Image credit: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Princess Eugenie announced she was expecting her second child in January 2023 and in the lead-up to his arrival, her mother Sarah Ferguson spilled the beans that the baby was overdue and that they didn't know whether to expect a boy or a girl.

"Well, we don’t know what it is yet. But the baby is due by the end of May, I think. So it’s any minute now," said the Duchess, speaking to ¡HOLA! TV.

At the time of writing, there haven't been any official statements of congratulations from the couple's royal relatives. However, we're sure that the Princess will be thrilled that her cousin Prince Harry - with whom she shares a close bond - is in the UK at the moment.