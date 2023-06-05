The birthday privilege Princess Lilibet’s never received - though Prince George, Charlotte and Louis have!

There’s a birthday privilege Princess Lilibet’s never received - though her cousins Prince George, Charlotte and Louis have.

Princess Lilibet turned two on June 4 but she’s never had the Westminster Abbey bells rung to mark her big day.

This is something the Wales children have enjoyed prior to a new decision being announced back in 2021.

Some fans might well have been left a little disappointed last month when Prince Harry attended King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation in London solo. Meghan Markle and their children remained behind at their Santa Barbara home where they’re believed to have marked Prince Archie’s 4th birthday which fell on the same day. Last year, the entire Sussex family returned to the UK for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee and during their trip they marked Princess Lilibet’s 1st birthday at Frogmore Cottage.

The Duke and Duchess’ daughter has now just turned two on June 4 but sadly there’s a birthday privilege Princess Lilibet never received. And it’s one her cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have experienced before…

Back in the summer of 2021 it was reported by Hello! that the bells of Westminster Abbey would be rung only to mark the birthdays of the late Queen Elizabeth and King Charles as her heir from 2022.

A spokesperson for the Abbey supposedly told the publication, “The bells have also traditionally been rung to mark the birthdays of senior members of the Royal Family. Due to the financial challenges posed to the Abbey by the Covid-19 pandemic, and in consultation with Buckingham Palace, the bells will now ring only for the birthdays of HM The Queen and HRH The Prince of Wales."

Traditionally, the special bell ringing honor was something received by all four of Queen Elizabeth’s children, as well as Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales. Given how high up they are in the royal line of succession, it’s perhaps no surprise that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ birthdays used to be marked in this significant way too.

Princess Lilibet was born the year the announcement was made about restricting the number of royals who receive the bell ringing honor. Her father and his family reportedly also weren’t included in this tradition pre-decision in any case. If the Abbey upholds the idea of the monarch and heir receiving the bell tribute now King Charles is sovereign then it seems like this is not only a birthday privilege Princess Lilibet’s never received, but one she looks unlikely ever to.

Kate Middleton’s 41st birthday was marked with the bells in January, however she’s the future Queen Consort and this was her first birthday since becoming Princess of Wales. An exception could potentially have been made to the new rule given her increased royal seniority.

She might not have had the bells rung for her, but last year Lilibet is understood to have had a lovely 1st birthday thrown for her. Prince Harry and Meghan unveiled a new birthday picture of their daughter taken by photographer Misan Harriman and Lilibet’s first birthday cake looked extremely impressive. It’s not known how she celebrated her 2nd birthday but it’s thought the Sussexes probably spent it at their home in California.